Jamesville, NY

ESM boys soccer blanks J-D, joins F-M with win over Baldwinsville

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 2 days ago
ONONDAGA COUNTY – Even as it roared to a 6-0 start and grabbed the no. 15 state Class A ranking, the Jamesville-DeWitt boys soccer team was aware that it still had to get the best of its neighbors in order to reclaim league and sectional supremacy.

East Syracuse Minoa, the reigning sectional Class A champions, proved this point by going to J-D last Tuesday afternoon and, with a patient and poised effort, handing the Red Rams its first loss of the season in a 2-0 decision.

Riding its own five-game win streak, ESM probed throughout the first half against a stingy J-D defense that had only allowed one goal so far this fall, while its own back line withstood plenty of good Rams opportunities.

Then, in the second half, the Spartans moved out in front, tacking on an insurance goal as Joe Federico and Anel Suljic were able to find the net.

Joel Alvarez, ESM’s leading goal-scorer, earned an assist, as did Henry Callahan, and J-D was unable to answer, each of its eight shots stopped by Spartans goalie Reide Scolaro.

Then ESM put away Auburn 5-0 last Thursday night, with goals from five different players – Alvarez, Ibrahim Husakovic, Evan Nielsen, Ben Richardson and Alex Conzone. Armin Osmaonivc, Evan deBerjeois and Bobby Sweeney all picked up assists.

J-D played that same Thursday and blanked Oswego 2-0, the goals coming from Kyan Barbuto and Mahir Bechir in the first half as Connor Burns and John Clinton picked up assists.

ESM and J-D didn’t have the only big game involving area large-school sides as Fayetteville-Manlius gained a massive win in the Class AA ranks last Thursday at Baldwinsville, a late goal edging the Bees 1-0.

B’ville was unbeaten (5-0-2) and no. 8 in the state Class AA rankings going into the gane and controlled large stretches of the first half, forcing the Hornets’ defense to effectively turn back several free and corner kicks.

Meanwhile, F-M waited to counter-attack, and it nearly worked late in the first half when Donnelly charegd in with a solo chance, only to get stopped by Nick Hollingshead far from the net.

Defenses ruled in the second half, too, Jack Lavelle working his total to six saves as, again, the Hornets’ pressure picked up as the half wore on.

It got decided with 5:10 to play. An F-M free kick from the left corner was not cleared out and, amid the scramble, Donnelly got the ball at the right point and fired a hard shot that Hollingshead had no chance to stop.

Just before this, F-M took on Nottingham for the first time since last fall’s sectional Class AA final, with the Hornets defeating the Bulldogs 2-1.

Both F-M goals came in the first half, Donnelly again at the forefront as he converted once and assisted on Jacob Mohammed’s tally, with Evan Newton assisting on Donnelly’s goal. Nottingham tried to catch up in the second half and did move within one, but was unable to force overtime.

Ironically, B’ville’s next game was against ESM on Saturday as part of that school’s “Kara Day” festivities, and with a stirring comeback the Spartans also knocked off the Bees, prevailing 2-1.

Down 1-0 at halftime, ESM got even thanks to a goal by Osmanovic, then kept up the pressure until Behudin Malkic put home the winning goal late in regulation.

Alvarez and Stephen Winans each got an assist, and Scolaro’s eight saves helped the Spartans win its eighth in a row as F-M, not letting down after its own win over B’ville, handled Henninger 6-0 that same day and J-D played Rome Free Academy to a 0-0 draw.

In the Hornets’ victory over the Black Knights, Donnelly, who had two goals, got some help as Mohammed, Tyler Goodman, Harrison Kilmer and Sam Reikes also found the net. Tom Helmer joined Goodman in the assist column.

