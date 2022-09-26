49ers Notebook: The Trent Williams effect; Shanahan on his decision to decline key penalty; A familiar face haunts 49ers

Read full article on original website
Related
The rest of the 49ers will have to save themselves from Jimmy Garoppolo
The 49ers are tough, cohesive and versatile; they're built to hang in close games. Their quarterback makes sure they'll have to.
Yardbarker
49ers-Broncos: Kyle Shanahan takes blame for Jimmy Garoppolo's safety
What exactly happened on the play where quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of the end zone for a safety in the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night? The explanations following the game were somewhat vague, but one thing that was apparent was head coach Kyle Shanahan taking the blame on his shoulders for how the play unfolded.
Yardbarker
‘A sloppy day’: Jimmy Garoppolo explains pulling a Dan Orlovsky for embarrassing safety in 49ers’ loss to Broncos
Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers had a rough day in the office, losing a close, low scoring affair to the Denver Broncos, 11-10. Things got extremely sloppy for the 49ers, especially at the end of the game, when Garoppolo threw an interception that was meant for wideout Deebo Samuel and when Jeff Wilson fumbled the ball, which sealed the game for the Broncos.
Yardbarker
3 takeaways from San Francisco 49ers Week 3 loss vs. Broncos
After a bad Week 1 loss (albeit in a monsoon) to the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers seemed to right the ship in Week 2. Trey Lance went down with an ankle injury, Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in, and the team got the win against the Seattle Seahawks. In Week 3, the 49ers came in as favorites against the struggling Denver Broncos. However, after an ugly, punt-filled game, the team limped out of Denver with a loss. The 49ers-Broncos game might have been hard to watch, but it also told us a lot about where the NFC West team is at a few games into the 2022 NFL season. Here are three 49ers Week 3 takeaways from their Sunday Night Football loss to the Broncos.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cris Collinsworth shares what Kyle Shanahan wants to do but can’t
Kyle Shanahan apparently has been somewhat limited with what he would like to do with the 49ers’ offense this season. The 49ers opened up their game on Sunday night at Denver with a few runs by Jeff Wilson Jr., including one that went for 37 yards. Late in the first quarter, San Francisco followed up an 18-yard catch by Deebo Samuel with a couple of short runs by Wilson.
Yardbarker
Takeaways from Last Night 49ers Game
Sunday night football shows the best of the best with drama and action from both teams. Last night was something a complete nightmare for the 49ers and Broncos offenses. In the game last night, the 49ers offense had only scored ten points in primetime. San Francisco and the Denver Broncos had the best team defenses, while both offenses produced only twenty-one points. The Niners lost to the Broncos because their offense was ineffective throughout the night. Some of the takeaways from this game is that the Niners’ offense without Mike McDaniel is complete mediocrity. Another takeaway is that the defense is solid and could carry the team if the offense performs well. The last takeaway from this game is that Jimmy Garoppolo is the least of their problem in QB depth. The San Francisco 49ers had many chances to take down a poor Denver Broncos team, but these problems cost them in the end.
49ers practice and media schedule leading to Week 4 matchup vs. Rams
The San Francisco 49ers will hold three full practices this week as the team prepares for its Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryan, special teams coordinator Brian Schneider, offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are scheduled to speak with the media. The 49ers will make the press conferences available at 49ers.com, on the team's official mobile app, and YouTube page.
NBC Sports
Shanahan: Jimmy G, Kittle still aren't in game shape
The 49ers' offense was stunted in their 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and Kyle Shanahan believes that was partially a result of players missing time on the field prior to their Week 3 contest. There is no argument that Jimmy Garoppolo has had much better performances than...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bomani Jones gleefully shreds 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: 'He just ain't it'
"I know that people have a bit of an emotional attachment to Jimmy Garoppolo that I find to be peculiar, but he just ain't it."
Baldy: 49ers miss Mike McDaniel, offense flat without him
The San Francisco 49ers defense has been outstanding through three games this season. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about the offense. The Niners currently own the No. 2 ranked defense in the league. The offense, on the other hand, sits at No. 24. While the 49ers have struggled to...
49ers Mailbag: Can Kyle Shanahan develop QBs? Was Mike McDaniel the secret sauce for the offense? What are the dimensions of an NFL end zone? (Asking for a friend)
The San Francisco 49ers have fallen to 1-2, with the Los Angeles Rams coming to Levi's Stadium on Monday night. It's hard to predict what will happen in that game. You would think the Rams will destroy the struggling 49ers. But last year, we thought the same thing. Instead, the 49ers blew out the Rams and turned their season around.
Yardbarker
49ers-Broncos: Jimmy is going to be Jimmy
No matter how you want to spin last night's loss to the Denver Broncos, this one was solely on the quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo finished the game, completing 18 passes on 29 attempts for 211 yards, one touchdown, and an interception. Statistically, Garoppolo was better than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, but as Garoppolo says, stats don't matter. It's all about winning football games.
49erswebzone
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
547K+
Views
ABOUT
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.https://www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 1