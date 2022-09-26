ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

1 dead, another seriously injured after Sunday morning shooting in Portsmouth

By Gavin Stone, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago

A man died following a shooting early Sunday morning in Portsmouth, police said.

Officers responded to the 10th block of Carver Circle, less than a mile from Douglass Park Elementary School, following a report of a shooting at about 3:59 a.m. They found two men suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds at the scene.

Lamont Brown, 41, succumbed to his injuries.

No further information about the incident has been made available.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginimedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Teen shot, seriously injured in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A teen sustained critical injuries in shooting in Newport News on Tuesday morning. Police said the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 1100 block of 36th Street, near Chestnut Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they located a teenage male who was...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
13newsnow.com

Chesapeake police investigate Indian River shooting that left 1 dead

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was shot and killed in the Indian River area of Chesapeake Tuesday afternoon. The Chesapeake Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Sunrise Avenue, which is close to Campostella Road. Police officers responded around 4 p.m. after someone reported seeing...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Tribune Content Agency
13News Now

Two men seriously hurt after being shot in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after two men walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds Sunday night. According to a tweet, police were made aware that the victims had come into a local hospital shortly before 9:30 p.m. Both men are considered to be in...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC12

Police: Boy, 4, fatally shot at Suffolk home

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) - Police say a 4-year-old boy has been shot and killed at a home in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia. Police say the Suffolk 911 Center received a call around 9 p.m. Sunday reporting a shooting that involved a 4-year-old boy at a home on Pine Street in Suffolk.
SUFFOLK, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy