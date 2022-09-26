The Daily Money: Health care prices will skyrocket thanks to inflation
Let's begin with a USA TODAY exclusive: Fannie Mae is introducing a new plan to help renters get higher credit scores .
Fannie Mae will team up with three firms working as intermediaries between landlords and credit bureaus to report on-time rental payments. The reason? Landlords typically don't report rental payments, so it's tougher for renters to build up credit history for loans to use on buying a home or car.
Only positive payments will be reported, and renters can opt out of the program at any time.
Brace yourself: Health care bills are going up 🚑
The prognosis on health care costs is not looking good. Not only are medical bills expected to soar thanks to inflation , but experts believe higher health costs will keep inflation elevated for some time. The higher cost of labor and supplies is cited as reasons for the increase in medical costs.
Looking for a job? Here's what to know about writing a cover letter .
No need to buy a new smartphone. Tips on how to freshen up your current phone .
Social media. LinkedIn ran undisclosed social experiments on 20 million users for years to study job success .
COVID restrictions easing. Here's what it's like to cruise with fewer pandemic rules .
Bad news if you love beer. Between supply chain issues and inflation, we may encounter a beer shortage .
