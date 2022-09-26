ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Daily Money: Health care prices will skyrocket thanks to inflation

By Brett Molina, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Welcome to Monday, not to mention the last week of September. It's Brett Molina back again with your Daily Money headlines.

Let's begin with a USA TODAY exclusive: Fannie Mae is introducing a new plan to help renters get higher credit scores .

Fannie Mae will team up with three firms working as intermediaries between landlords and credit bureaus to report on-time rental payments. The reason? Landlords typically don't report rental payments, so it's tougher for renters to build up credit history for loans to use on buying a home or car.

Only positive payments will be reported, and renters can opt out of the program at any time.

Brace yourself: Health care bills are going up 🚑

The prognosis on health care costs is not looking good. Not only are medical bills expected to soar thanks to inflation , but experts believe higher health costs will keep inflation elevated for some time. The higher cost of labor and supplies is cited as reasons for the increase in medical costs.

📰 More stories you shouldn't miss 📰

Looking for a job? Here's what to know about writing a cover letter .

No need to buy a new smartphone. Tips on how to freshen up your current phone .

Social media. LinkedIn ran undisclosed social experiments on 20 million users for years to study job success .

COVID restrictions easing. Here's what it's like to cruise with fewer pandemic rules .

🍔 Today's Menu 🍔

Bad news if you love beer. Between supply chain issues and inflation, we may encounter a beer shortage .

About The Daily Money

Each weekday, The Daily Money delivers the best consumer news from USA TODAY. We break down financial news and provide the TLDR version: how decisions by the Federal Reserve, government and companies impact you.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Daily Money: Health care prices will skyrocket thanks to inflation

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Skyrocket#Linus Realestate#Credit Bureaus#Fannie Mae#Business Industry#Business Personal Finance#Linkedin
Dayana Sabatin

Inflation Stimulus Checks 2022: Update

2022 has produced an intense level of inflation that was unseen in the United States for over 40 years. The price of gas, food, and rent prices have increased drastically following the coronavirus lockdowns and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
24/7 Wall St.

The American City With No Inflation

The two primary government measures of inflation both signaled that prices continue to rise sharply. The Consumer Price Index posted an 8.3% increase year over previous year in August. It rose .1% compared to July. The figures would have been worse if gas prices had not plunged. The other yardstick is the Producer Price Index, […]
BUSINESS
Retirement Daily

How to Prepare for “A Strange Recession”

The United States, Europe, and Asia might be headed towards recession starting late this year or early next year due to economic trends and other risks, according to two global economists. The pandemic’s effect — especially on China — and the war in Ukraine are two of the biggest factors...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

20 things to sell for extra money during inflation

With the high cost of living these days, who couldn't use some extra cash? When you look around your house or rummage through your closets, you undoubtedly will find things you haven't used in years that could be treasures to others. Why not consider selling them?. Learn: 22 Side Gigs...
BUSINESS
The Hill

7 in 10 workers surveyed say inflation is outpacing their pay

A growing number of Americans say the cost of living is climbing faster than their salary and wage growth amid rising inflation and recession fears, according to a new survey. A Bank of America-sponsored survey conducted in July and released Tuesday found that 71 percent of American employees say the cost of living is outpacing growth in their pay, up from 58 percent in February.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

10 States With the Highest Home Prices in 2022

There’s a reason I live in my father’s girlfriend’s basement: Housing ain’t cheap. The median home price in the U.S. is $428,700, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Hawaii and Washington, D.C., have the highest home prices in the U.S. To...
REAL ESTATE
Cadrene Heslop

"Quiet Fleecing" Is Responsible For Low American Wages

The word "quiet fleecing" has gotten Americans' attention. But what does the term mean?. Experts say quiet fleecing is why millennials are worse off than their parents. For this generation, milestone goals like buying a house are out of reach. Many are struggling to afford health care. Yet, nine times as many billionaires exist as there were in 1990. (source)
FOXBusiness

Bank of America report: Nearly two-thirds of employees worried about finances

According to a report released Tuesday by Bank of America, nearly two-thirds of employees are stressed about their finances amid scorching hot inflation. Bank of America said in its 2022 Workplace Benefits Report that 62% of employees surveyed in July indicated they are worried about their financial situations. The percentage...
BUSINESS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

618K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy