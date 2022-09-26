ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

'Stranger Things' House Is Up for Grabs on Zillow

The Byers’ house from ‘Stranger Things’ has been listed for sale on Zillow. The home where Will, Joyce and Johnathan Byer lived in Hawkins, Indian in the Netflix series is actually a three-bedroom, two-bath, located in Fayetteville, Georgia, and is listed for $300,000. The listing reads, “This home was featured throughout the first few seasons […]
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
Atlanta Fair Hits This Weekend: Dates, Times, Info

It’s going to be very nice weather this weekend in Georgia’s largest city. Are you ready for some fun fames, rides and more? The Atlanta Fair is back and that means there’s going to be a lot of fun to be had. This family-friendly fun event features...
ATLANTA, GA
INTERVIEW: Rich Homie Quan playing the Tabernacle tonight!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Multi-platinum rapper Rich Homie Quan is performing at the Tabernacle tonight to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his debut mixtape! The Atlanta native stopped by CBS 46 to talk about his next project Family & Mula, his independent record label Rich Homie Entertainment and much more!
ATLANTA, GA
Lance Robertson of CBD City to host Hapeville Hemp Festival

Lance Robertson is the owner of CBD City in the Cascade Heights neighborhood of Atlanta. CBD City is filled with multiple forms of CBD to fit every type of need and carries products such as CBD oil, CBD gummies, CBD pet treats and more. On Oct. 1, Robertson will be...
ATLANTA, GA
What Does 'Middle Eastern' Food Mean? These Atlanta Restaurants Are Redefining It.

Three decades ago, what’s known as Middle Eastern food wasn’t prevalent on the dining scene in Atlanta, other than a few restaurants, banquet halls, and food markets catering specifically to those communities. Fast forward to 2022, and there’s now an abundance of such restaurants serving cuisines representing a number of countries from around the region, including Iran, Israel, and Lebanon. In many cases, these restaurants are helping rewrite the narrative on how “Middle Eastern” food is perceived in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
City of Atlanta buys old brick company site, where convict leasing persisted

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Right now, it looks like an old, abandoned brickyard, but the old Chattahoochee Brick Company site holds a history mired in blood, sweat, and tears. “This is the location of the Chattahoochee Brick Company. It was owned by one of the former mayors of Atlanta,” said Kwame-Osheyefo Kalimara, an attendee at the ceremony Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
10 Must Visit Restaurants During National Seafood Month

With national seafood month a few days away, October 1st! Wooootttt! It’s only right that we compile a list of the best seafood spots to visit during the month of October. Check out all these classic spots we have compiled for you and leave some comments of your own!
ATLANTA, GA
Legendary Gay Bar Atlanta Eagle Is Reopening in Midtown

After closing two years ago, one of Atlanta’s oldest and most legendary gay and leather bars is reopening in Midtown, and right before Pride next month. Atlanta Eagle closed in March 2020 as part of a mandatory statewide shutdown of bars and restaurants throughout Georgia in the early months of the pandemic. While restaurants were allowed to reopen for takeout in April 2020, bars remained closed until June, eventually reopening that summer at only 35 percent total capacity. Unable to sustain business, Atlanta Eagle officially closed in the old Kodak Building on Ponce de Leon Avenue in November 2020.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Fair returns Sept. 30 to Nov. 6

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fair is returning to south Atlanta Sept. 30. It will occupy a lot across the street from Center Parc Stadium. Visitors can partake in classic carnival games as well as food served by Angel’s Lemonade and Sharon’s Diner. This year’s fair will...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs

(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
ATLANTA, GA
Metro Atlanta rapper Q Money convicted of killing a friend while the victim slept

A metro Atlanta rapper was convicted Friday of the killing of a friend — execution style — while the friend slept. According to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, jurors returned guilty verdicts on Friday against 26-year-old Qamar “Q Money” Williams on charges of malice murder, felony murder (two counts), aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Calvin “Scotty” Chappell.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

