Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
There's a fabulous golf course in the middle of Atlanta where you can dine overlooking lush greeneryMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
For A Flatter Hike at Kennesaw Mountain Park, Venture Out to the Pine Forest at Cheatham HillDeanLandKennesaw, GA
UPDATE: Atlanta's National Cybersecurity Summit postponed due to Hurricane IanD.J. EatonAtlanta, GA
As Atlanta Braves Visit the White House, Biden’s Press Secretary Suggests a “Conversation” Is Needed About a Name ChangeToby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
‘Diamond Doris’: notorious jewelry thief details life of crime in exclusive interview with Channel 2
ATLANTA — She’s a notorious jewel thief who stole millions of dollars’ worth of bling around the world. Nicknamed “Diamond Doris” — Doris Payne, 91 — is the focus of documentaries and books detailing her life as a jewel thief spanning cities across the world, especially right here in Atlanta.
‘Stranger Things’ House Is Up for Grabs on Zillow
The Byers’ house from ‘Stranger Things’ has been listed for sale on Zillow. The home where Will, Joyce and Johnathan Byer lived in Hawkins, Indian in the Netflix series is actually a three-bedroom, two-bath, located in Fayetteville, Georgia, and is listed for $300,000. The listing reads, “This home was featured throughout the first few seasons […]
Casting Call: A Lawyer, Dancer & Golfer needed this week
Productions in the film and television industry have returned, and this page will regularly present job opportunities in front of and behind the camera.
atlantafi.com
Atlanta Fair Hits This Weekend: Dates, Times, Info
It’s going to be very nice weather this weekend in Georgia’s largest city. Are you ready for some fun fames, rides and more? The Atlanta Fair is back and that means there’s going to be a lot of fun to be had. This family-friendly fun event features...
Sole survivor of Atlanta's deadly Midtown shooting leaves hospital, heads to next phase of recovery
ATLANTA — Michael Horne left Atlanta Medical Center on Tuesday five weeks after he was shot in the chest. "Very emotional for sure," said Horne's daughter Alison Page. "It was a rollercoaster ride the whole time. We weren't sure we would see this day." Page's dad was pushed out...
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Rich Homie Quan playing the Tabernacle tonight!
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Multi-platinum rapper Rich Homie Quan is performing at the Tabernacle tonight to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his debut mixtape! The Atlanta native stopped by CBS 46 to talk about his next project Family & Mula, his independent record label Rich Homie Entertainment and much more!
rollingout.com
Lance Robertson of CBD City to host Hapeville Hemp Festival
Lance Robertson is the owner of CBD City in the Cascade Heights neighborhood of Atlanta. CBD City is filled with multiple forms of CBD to fit every type of need and carries products such as CBD oil, CBD gummies, CBD pet treats and more. On Oct. 1, Robertson will be...
Eater
What Does ‘Middle Eastern’ Food Mean? These Atlanta Restaurants Are Redefining It.
Three decades ago, what’s known as Middle Eastern food wasn’t prevalent on the dining scene in Atlanta, other than a few restaurants, banquet halls, and food markets catering specifically to those communities. Fast forward to 2022, and there’s now an abundance of such restaurants serving cuisines representing a number of countries from around the region, including Iran, Israel, and Lebanon. In many cases, these restaurants are helping rewrite the narrative on how “Middle Eastern” food is perceived in Atlanta.
12-year-old boy writes his own children's book, runs two of his own businesses
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Most pre-teens spend their time on Xbox or hanging out with friends, but a Henry County boy runs his own businesses while getting straight As and hitting the field as a multi-sport athlete. The Luella Middle School student's latest accomplishment is penning a children's book hitting...
theprp.com
[minus.driver] Drummer Matt Donald Severely Injured In Apparent Random Assault, GoFundMe Launched
Matt Donald, drummer of [minus.driver], was recently severely beaten in a parking lot near a walking trail in Roswell, GA. According to local news reports (see here), Donald was thought to have been struck by multiple rocks and hospitalized after the assault, having been put on a ventilator. The motives...
CBS 46
City of Atlanta buys old brick company site, where convict leasing persisted
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Right now, it looks like an old, abandoned brickyard, but the old Chattahoochee Brick Company site holds a history mired in blood, sweat, and tears. “This is the location of the Chattahoochee Brick Company. It was owned by one of the former mayors of Atlanta,” said Kwame-Osheyefo Kalimara, an attendee at the ceremony Saturday.
secretatlanta.co
10 Must Visit Restaurants During National Seafood Month
With national seafood month a few days away, October 1st! Wooootttt! It’s only right that we compile a list of the best seafood spots to visit during the month of October. Check out all these classic spots we have compiled for you and leave some comments of your own!
Eater
Legendary Gay Bar Atlanta Eagle Is Reopening in Midtown
After closing two years ago, one of Atlanta’s oldest and most legendary gay and leather bars is reopening in Midtown, and right before Pride next month. Atlanta Eagle closed in March 2020 as part of a mandatory statewide shutdown of bars and restaurants throughout Georgia in the early months of the pandemic. While restaurants were allowed to reopen for takeout in April 2020, bars remained closed until June, eventually reopening that summer at only 35 percent total capacity. Unable to sustain business, Atlanta Eagle officially closed in the old Kodak Building on Ponce de Leon Avenue in November 2020.
Travelers already working to get out of Hurricane Ian’s path at Atlanta’s airport
ATLANTA — Flight delays and cancellations are expected as Hurricane Ian barrels toward Florida. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims went to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, where he talked to people who drove up from Florida to Clayton County to catch a flight out of the storm’s path.
CBS 46
Atlanta Fair returns Sept. 30 to Nov. 6
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fair is returning to south Atlanta Sept. 30. It will occupy a lot across the street from Center Parc Stadium. Visitors can partake in classic carnival games as well as food served by Angel’s Lemonade and Sharon’s Diner. This year’s fair will...
This Is What A $725/Month Townhome For Rent In Atlanta Looks Like & TikTok Has Big Feelings
A video went viral this week for taking you through a virtual walkthrough tour of a townhome for rent in Southwest Atlanta, GA at an unbeatable price. Appletree Townhomes on 2328 Campbellton Rd. lists their one bedroom, one bathroom "Ambrosia" rental for just $725/monthly. In the clip, TikTok content creator...
Metro Atlanta couple loses out on attending comedy event, purchased resold tickets
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A couple’s plans for a birthday night out at a local comedy took a turn once they realized the tickets they purchased online weren’t legit. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin talked to the victim who said they were surprised when they presented the tickets at the Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross.
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs
(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
Metro Atlanta rapper Q Money convicted of killing a friend while the victim slept
A metro Atlanta rapper was convicted Friday of the killing of a friend — execution style — while the friend slept. According to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, jurors returned guilty verdicts on Friday against 26-year-old Qamar “Q Money” Williams on charges of malice murder, felony murder (two counts), aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Calvin “Scotty” Chappell.
