Read full article on original website
Related
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County School District Retains ‘A’ Rating from MDE
The Lafayette County School District once again received an “A” rating from the Mississippi Department of Education for the 2022 MS Statewide Accountability System. The unofficial ratings were released Tuesday and will be expected to be approved by MDE on Thursday. “We are thrilled to be recognized as...
WLBT
On a scale of A-F, Mississippi releases pre-pandemic school, district grades
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Education has released the grade each school received during the 2021-2022 academic school year. The grades reflect how student achievement has improved after declining during the early part of the pandemic, MDE said. Approximately 81% of schools and 87% of districts will...
actionnews5.com
Ole Miss students demand answers in search of Jay Lee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The friends of missing Ole Miss student demand answers after letters to Lafayette County judge surface that advocate for the release of the accused murderer. “Nobody has been found, and that’s heartbreaking,” Braylyn Johnson told Action News 5. Last week the non-profit news agency...
wtva.com
Mississippi school districts receive A-F grades for first time since 2019
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi public school districts received letter grades for the first time since 2019. Schools and districts are graded each year on performance. A is the highest grade and F is the lowest. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2019 was the last time when the Mississippi State...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi Press
Three of four Jackson County school districts receive state’s highest accountability grade
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- The Mississippi Department of Education released accountability grades for Mississippi’s 145 school districts Tuesday, marking the first time since 2019 the accountability report was compiled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And the news was almost universally good for districts within Jackson County. Three of the...
wcbi.com
Scholarship named for man who integrated the University of Mississippi
THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI, Miss(WCBI)- The University of Mississippi is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the school’s integration by endowing a scholarship named for the man who led the charge. A crowdfunding campaign has been launched for the “James H. Meredith Legacy Scholarship Fund.”. The scholarship was created...
hottytoddy.com
James Meredith to Speak at Tonight’s Event Commemorating his Enrollment at UM 60 Years Ago
On October 1, 1962, James Meredith entered the registrar’s office at the University of Mississippi and enrolled – the first black student to do so. Sixty years later, tonight at 6:30 p.m., the Ford Center of the University will commemorate the anniversary of Meredith’s enrollment. A free...
beckersasc.com
Mississippi hospital opens state's 1st cardiovascular ASC
Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Forrest General Hospital and the Hattiesburg Clinic partnered to open Mississippi's first ambulatory cardiovascular surgery center, ABC and NBC affiliate WDAM reported Sept. 27. "The outpatient surgery center can provide any cardiology procedure that we do in the cath lab or the hospital," Josh Blair, MD, a physician...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mississippi receives nearly $5M to modernize shipbuilding industry
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Almost $5 million has been awarded to Mississippi from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to modernize the state’s shipbuilding industry. The funding, which comes as a part of the DoD’s Defense Manufacturing Community Support Program, will target workforce development initiatives to increase the defense sector’s capacity, capability, and resilience in […]
hottytoddy.com
Perseverance: Turning Trials into Triumphs
Jonathan Dabel gripped his two suitcases and looked up at Stewart Hall. He watched as scores of freshmen moved into their residence halls with truckloads of belongings and many hands to help. “It was intimidating,” Dabel said. “They were unloading U-Hauls, and there I was with a couple pieces of...
Oxford Eagle
Holly Springs woman wins grant from Mississippi Arts Commission
JACKSON, MISS, – September 12, 2022, Beverly Davis of Holly Springs, MS has been awarded a $2,000.00 project grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission. This grant is a portion of the more than 1.65 million in grants MAC awarded in Fiscal Year 2023. MAC grants are made possible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.
WLOX
Multi-million dollar investment to fund Mississippi shipbuilding industry
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A multi-million dollar investment is heading to the Magnolia State to modernize Mississippi’s shipbuilding industry. More resources are funding Mississippi’s shipbuilding industry, and it comes with a hefty price tag. On Tuesday, the Department of Defense and other state partners awarded nearly $5...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘I am glad I did not give up hope’ Mississippi high school teacher become US citizen after being in country for two decades
After living in the United States for nearly two decades, one Mississippi high school teacher said becoming a US citizen is a dream come true. Oxford High School Social Studies teacher Dr. Mozart Dor – originally from Ghana, West Africa – obtained his citizenship last Friday, September 16th.
hottytoddy.com
Undergraduate Student Publishes Sleep Research Paper
A University of Mississippi senior has published a scientific paper on one of the most essential human needs: sleep. Nicole Jones, a biology major in the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College, is investigating whether the size of the caudate nucleus, a structural component of the brain, can be linked how long people sleep.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss’ Andrea Lignell Earns Co-SEC Golfer of the Week Honors
Ole Miss women’s golf senior Andrea Lignellwas recognized as Co-SEC Women’s Golfer of the Week, the conference announced Wednesday. Marking the first set of weekly awards given out by the conference this year, Lignell stands alongside Megan Schofill of Auburn and Bailey Davis of Tennessee as co-golfer of the week honorees. This week’s installment of the awards includes individuals who have competed in the first two weeks of the 2022 fall season.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves withheld Jackson water repair funds for fiscal conservatism
Years before people in Jackson were recently left without running water for several days, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves claimed to have helped block money to fund water system repairs in the capital city. Reeves, a Republican, blames Jackson’s water crisis on mismanagement at the city level. The city’s latest water...
visitmississippi.org
5 More Romantic Getaways in Mississippi
Couples looking to escape their daily grind and spend some quality time with each other should look no further than the Magnolia State. Home to many charming lodging options, Mississippi is the perfect choice for a romantic weekend getaway. We’ve shown you some great romantic getaways in Mississippi before. Now, allow Visit Mississippi to show you more as your personal tour guide of this great state.
saturdaytradition.com
SEC head coach slams fanbase for leaving early, says stadium 'looks like a high school game'
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was not happy with the fans leaving early during Saturday’s win over Tulsa. It turned out to be a 35-27 win for Mississippi and Kiffin wanted to see more fans stay for the entire game. The game ended up being close at the end and Kiffin’s team was able to hold on for a win.
Four private high schools in Memphis listed as best in Tennessee
Find out what the top ten private high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
WTOK-TV
MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone up, and hospitals are seeing similar increases that are impacting how they help patients. “The cost of labor has gone up, the cost of supplies, equipment, food, all that has gone up, but the revenue really has not gone up,” said Robert Roberson with the Mississippi Hospital Association.
Comments / 0