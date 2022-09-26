ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County School District Retains ‘A’ Rating from MDE

The Lafayette County School District once again received an “A” rating from the Mississippi Department of Education for the 2022 MS Statewide Accountability System. The unofficial ratings were released Tuesday and will be expected to be approved by MDE on Thursday. “We are thrilled to be recognized as...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Ole Miss students demand answers in search of Jay Lee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The friends of missing Ole Miss student demand answers after letters to Lafayette County judge surface that advocate for the release of the accused murderer. “Nobody has been found, and that’s heartbreaking,” Braylyn Johnson told Action News 5. Last week the non-profit news agency...
GRENADA, MS
wcbi.com

Scholarship named for man who integrated the University of Mississippi

THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI, Miss(WCBI)- The University of Mississippi is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the school’s integration by endowing a scholarship named for the man who led the charge. A crowdfunding campaign has been launched for the “James H. Meredith Legacy Scholarship Fund.”. The scholarship was created...
OXFORD, MS
beckersasc.com

Mississippi hospital opens state's 1st cardiovascular ASC

Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Forrest General Hospital and the Hattiesburg Clinic partnered to open Mississippi's first ambulatory cardiovascular surgery center, ABC and NBC affiliate WDAM reported Sept. 27. "The outpatient surgery center can provide any cardiology procedure that we do in the cath lab or the hospital," Josh Blair, MD, a physician...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives nearly $5M to modernize shipbuilding industry

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Almost $5 million has been awarded to Mississippi from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to modernize the state’s shipbuilding industry. The funding, which comes as a part of the DoD’s Defense Manufacturing Community Support Program, will target workforce development initiatives to increase the defense sector’s capacity, capability, and resilience in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hottytoddy.com

Perseverance: Turning Trials into Triumphs

Jonathan Dabel gripped his two suitcases and looked up at Stewart Hall. He watched as scores of freshmen moved into their residence halls with truckloads of belongings and many hands to help. “It was intimidating,” Dabel said. “They were unloading U-Hauls, and there I was with a couple pieces of...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Holly Springs woman wins grant from Mississippi Arts Commission

JACKSON, MISS, – September 12, 2022, Beverly Davis of Holly Springs, MS has been awarded a $2,000.00 project grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission. This grant is a portion of the more than 1.65 million in grants MAC awarded in Fiscal Year 2023. MAC grants are made possible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Multi-million dollar investment to fund Mississippi shipbuilding industry

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A multi-million dollar investment is heading to the Magnolia State to modernize Mississippi’s shipbuilding industry. More resources are funding Mississippi’s shipbuilding industry, and it comes with a hefty price tag. On Tuesday, the Department of Defense and other state partners awarded nearly $5...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hottytoddy.com

Undergraduate Student Publishes Sleep Research Paper

A University of Mississippi senior has published a scientific paper on one of the most essential human needs: sleep. Nicole Jones, a biology major in the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College, is investigating whether the size of the caudate nucleus, a structural component of the brain, can be linked how long people sleep.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss’ Andrea Lignell Earns Co-SEC Golfer of the Week Honors

Ole Miss women’s golf senior Andrea Lignellwas recognized as Co-SEC Women’s Golfer of the Week, the conference announced Wednesday. Marking the first set of weekly awards given out by the conference this year, Lignell stands alongside Megan Schofill of Auburn and Bailey Davis of Tennessee as co-golfer of the week honorees. This week’s installment of the awards includes individuals who have competed in the first two weeks of the 2022 fall season.
OXFORD, MS
visitmississippi.org

5 More Romantic Getaways in Mississippi

Couples looking to escape their daily grind and spend some quality time with each other should look no further than the Magnolia State. Home to many charming lodging options, Mississippi is the perfect choice for a romantic weekend getaway. We’ve shown you some great romantic getaways in Mississippi before. Now, allow Visit Mississippi to show you more as your personal tour guide of this great state.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone up, and hospitals are seeing similar increases that are impacting how they help patients. “The cost of labor has gone up, the cost of supplies, equipment, food, all that has gone up, but the revenue really has not gone up,” said Robert Roberson with the Mississippi Hospital Association.
JACKSON, MS

