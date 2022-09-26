ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro Bowl AXED by NFL with event replaced by week-long skills showdown in Las Vegas

By Sunni Upal
 2 days ago
THE NFL has replaced the Pro Bowl as we know it with a week of skills competitions.

The full-contact showcase has been part of the league since 1951 but has been on the decline in recent years.

The Pro Bowl has been axed and replaced by a week-long skills showcase Credit: AP

And it has been axed in favor of a new 'Pro Bowl Games' event starting this season.

It will also feature a flag football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 5.

The Pro Bowl will now be a weeklong event between AFC and NFC stars.

Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions has signed up to help with the promotion and programming of the event.

He will also be part of the coaching staff for the flag football game at the end of the week.

NFL executive Peter O'Reilly told Associated Press: "The Pro Bowl is something that we've been looking at for a while, really continuing to evolve.

"Coming out of last year's game, we really made the decision based on a lot of internal conversations, getting feedback from GMs and coaches, getting a lot of feedback from players.

"We think there's a real opportunity to do something wholly different here and move away from the traditional tackle football game.

"We decided the goal is to celebrate 88 of the biggest stars in the NFL in a really positive, fun, yet competitive way.

"The feedback very directly from guys who had been in the Pro Bowl recently was to keep the construct of the week, make sure you're having that multiday element.

"It was overwhelmingly positive both from players as well as from clubs."

