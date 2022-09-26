ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

IMPD: 2 arrested after series of grocery store robberies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested two people for their involvement in a strong-armed robbery that happened at a Walmart store. According to a release, the robbery involved Kyle Allen, 30, and Alyissa Hawkins, 28, on Saturday. Investigators say they were conducting a follow-up investigation on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Grandma, 4-year-old granddaughter shot at Avon home

AVON, Ind. — A man has been arrested for what police are calling an unintentional shooting at an Avon home that left a 4-year-old girl and her grandmother injured Wednesday. Members of the Avon Police Department identified 25-year-old Brandon Clark as the suspect in the shooting. He's been preliminarily arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
AVON, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after police find pills, meth, and marijuana in SUV

OOLITIC – An Indianapolis man was arrested on Monday after Oolitic Town Marshal Jame Harrington’s canine partner Deny Joe alerted officers to drugs in a vehicle. Police arrested 34-year-old Timothy Gerhart on charges of possession of meth over 10 grams, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug, operating a vehicle while his driver’s license was suspended with a prior conviction, and maintaining a common nuisance.
OOLITIC, IN
FOX59

Anderson woman killed, suspect in custody

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is now investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead Monday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Meridian Street in reference to an unknown disturbance. Once on scene, the caller led officers to the location of her […]
ANDERSON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WIBC.com

IMPD: Two Suspected Catalytic Converter Thieves Arrested

INDIANAPOLIS –Two men were arrested Monday morning on the north side of Indianapolis, but not before causing a police chase and a standoff, says IMPD. Police said they were called to the 100 block of West Fall Creek Parkway to investigate two men who they believe may have stolen catalytic converters. Officers found a car matching the description of the suspects they were looking for and tried to pull it over, but the driver sped away.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Police release identity of SIA shooting victim

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person remains in critical condition after a shooting at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive plant in Lafayette Monday. According to Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 4:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim, 36-year-old Mindy L. Donovan, had been shot in the head. Mindy was transported to the hospital by ambulance and then later flown by helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis.
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Police: Woman shot in head at Subaru Lafayette; gunman identified

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 36-year-old Lafayette woman was shot in the head at Subaru of Indiana Automotive on Monday afternoon by an armed suspect who ended up fleeing from the plant and committing suicide. A spokesman with Subaru of Indiana Automotive confirmed that officers responded to an active shooter situation at the Subaru plant in […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial#Impd#Robbery#Violent Crime#Kroger#The Impd Robbery Office
WIBC.com

Shooting at the Subaru Plant: Woman Hurt, Shooter Dead

LAFAYETTE, Ind.--A woman was hurt in a shooting at the Subaru plant in Lafayette , Monday afternoon. Police said the man who shot her committed suicide. Workers were warned about an armed person and police were dispatched to Subaru of Indiana Automotive, near I-65 and State Rd. 38, on the southeast side of Lafayette, after 4 p.m. Lt. Justin Hartman of the Lafayette Police Dept. said the man shot the woman and went to a different area on the property where he killed himself.
LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WISH-TV

Man sentenced to 25 years after dealing laced drugs to Zionsville man

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend 25 years in prison after dealing drugs laced with fentanyl to a Zionsville man who died after using them, according to the Boone County prosecutor. Kurt Russell, 52, was convicted of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death following...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WNDU

Woman shot, suspect dead at Subaru plant in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a woman was shot and the suspected gunman was found dead Monday at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive facility in Lafayette. According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, police were called to the plant, which is located near I-65 off of State Road 38.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

Sheriff’s office seeking suspect involved in vehicle thefts

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a rash of vehicle thefts that occurred across four counties. The sheriff’s office said the thefts occurred the week of Aug. 24 in Boone, Hamilton, Madison and Putnam counties with the suspect being described as a white male in his late teens to early 20s. The suspect’s vehicle is a Honda Element between the years of 2003 and 2006 with a distinctive flag banner sticker across the rear window and was last known to have yellow duct tape around the driver’s side mirror, authorities said.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Driver ejected in SR 19 crash after attempting to pass in no passing zone, says Hamilton Co. Sheriff’s Office

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A driver was ejected in a multi-vehicle crash in Hamilton County Tuesday. Around 3:42 p.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious accident involving three vehicles on S.R. 19 between Field Dr. and 196th St. Based on preliminary evidence on scene and witness statements, police believe a Mitsubishi Eclipse […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy