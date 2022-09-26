Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersNoblesville, IN
The Chiefs Week 3 RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs beat themselves in week 3 against the ColtsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
WISH-TV
IMPD: 2 arrested after series of grocery store robberies
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested two people for their involvement in a strong-armed robbery that happened at a Walmart store. According to a release, the robbery involved Kyle Allen, 30, and Alyissa Hawkins, 28, on Saturday. Investigators say they were conducting a follow-up investigation on...
Grandma, 4-year-old granddaughter shot at Avon home
AVON, Ind. — A man has been arrested for what police are calling an unintentional shooting at an Avon home that left a 4-year-old girl and her grandmother injured Wednesday. Members of the Avon Police Department identified 25-year-old Brandon Clark as the suspect in the shooting. He's been preliminarily arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after police find pills, meth, and marijuana in SUV
OOLITIC – An Indianapolis man was arrested on Monday after Oolitic Town Marshal Jame Harrington’s canine partner Deny Joe alerted officers to drugs in a vehicle. Police arrested 34-year-old Timothy Gerhart on charges of possession of meth over 10 grams, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug, operating a vehicle while his driver’s license was suspended with a prior conviction, and maintaining a common nuisance.
Anderson woman killed, suspect in custody
ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is now investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead Monday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Meridian Street in reference to an unknown disturbance. Once on scene, the caller led officers to the location of her […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBC.com
IMPD: Two Suspected Catalytic Converter Thieves Arrested
INDIANAPOLIS –Two men were arrested Monday morning on the north side of Indianapolis, but not before causing a police chase and a standoff, says IMPD. Police said they were called to the 100 block of West Fall Creek Parkway to investigate two men who they believe may have stolen catalytic converters. Officers found a car matching the description of the suspects they were looking for and tried to pull it over, but the driver sped away.
Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home
A woman and a 4-year-old girl were found shot Wednesday afternoon inside a home in Avon, police say.
WLFI.com
Police release identity of SIA shooting victim
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person remains in critical condition after a shooting at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive plant in Lafayette Monday. According to Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 4:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim, 36-year-old Mindy L. Donovan, had been shot in the head. Mindy was transported to the hospital by ambulance and then later flown by helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis.
Police: Woman shot in head at Subaru Lafayette; gunman identified
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 36-year-old Lafayette woman was shot in the head at Subaru of Indiana Automotive on Monday afternoon by an armed suspect who ended up fleeing from the plant and committing suicide. A spokesman with Subaru of Indiana Automotive confirmed that officers responded to an active shooter situation at the Subaru plant in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
DOJ: Indy man found with drugs, stolen guns gets 12 years for trafficking fentanyl
Nyron Harmon pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.
WISH-TV
Police release video of suspect vehicle in hit-and-run crash with school bus
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Greenwood Police Department released video Wednesday of the vehicle that left the scene after causing a crash with two school buses on U.S. 31. Officers say the vehicle appears to be a 2005-2010 H3 Hummer. The crash happened Sept. 16 around 3 p.m. on...
Indy man arrested for stealing U-Haul, leading police on chase
An Indianapolis man faces charges after police say he lead officers on a chase in a stolen U-Haul box truck.
WIBC.com
Shooting at the Subaru Plant: Woman Hurt, Shooter Dead
LAFAYETTE, Ind.--A woman was hurt in a shooting at the Subaru plant in Lafayette , Monday afternoon. Police said the man who shot her committed suicide. Workers were warned about an armed person and police were dispatched to Subaru of Indiana Automotive, near I-65 and State Rd. 38, on the southeast side of Lafayette, after 4 p.m. Lt. Justin Hartman of the Lafayette Police Dept. said the man shot the woman and went to a different area on the property where he killed himself.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘You solved it!’: Anderson man accused of stabbing his mother to death
ANDERSON, Ind. — Discovered among a grisly crime scene was a petition requesting an Anderson mother’s 28-year-old son be committed to a group home. He suffered from paranoia and hallucinations, the mother wrote, and was a danger to himself and others. The petition, dated Sept. 13, was found nearly two weeks later on a table […]
WISH-TV
Man sentenced to 25 years after dealing laced drugs to Zionsville man
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend 25 years in prison after dealing drugs laced with fentanyl to a Zionsville man who died after using them, according to the Boone County prosecutor. Kurt Russell, 52, was convicted of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death following...
Man arrested for allegedly murdering a woman at an Indianapolis daycare
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly murdering a woman at an Indianapolis, Indiana, daycare. According to WTHR, Orlando Mitchell, 33, has been charged with murder, invasion of privacy and unlawful possession of a domestic firearm by a domestic batterer. Mitchell allegedly shot and killed...
WNDU
Woman shot, suspect dead at Subaru plant in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a woman was shot and the suspected gunman was found dead Monday at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive facility in Lafayette. According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, police were called to the plant, which is located near I-65 off of State Road 38.
Greenwood PD asking for help IDing man accused of trying to deposit fake checks
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police in Greenwood are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of trying to deposit fake checks in Johnson and Marion counties. Greenwood police say the unidentified man attempted to deposit a $4500 check and withdrawal a check worth $5,500. The man even had the correct social security number for […]
'You solved it!' | Anderson man facing preliminary murder charge in killing of his mother
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man is in custody and facing a preliminary murder charge in the death of his mother. Officers called to a report of a disturbance in the 1600 block of Meridian Street, near State Road 32 and Central Avenue, found the body of 49-year-old Janet Hart around 4 p.m.
Current Publishing
Sheriff’s office seeking suspect involved in vehicle thefts
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a rash of vehicle thefts that occurred across four counties. The sheriff’s office said the thefts occurred the week of Aug. 24 in Boone, Hamilton, Madison and Putnam counties with the suspect being described as a white male in his late teens to early 20s. The suspect’s vehicle is a Honda Element between the years of 2003 and 2006 with a distinctive flag banner sticker across the rear window and was last known to have yellow duct tape around the driver’s side mirror, authorities said.
Driver ejected in SR 19 crash after attempting to pass in no passing zone, says Hamilton Co. Sheriff’s Office
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A driver was ejected in a multi-vehicle crash in Hamilton County Tuesday. Around 3:42 p.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious accident involving three vehicles on S.R. 19 between Field Dr. and 196th St. Based on preliminary evidence on scene and witness statements, police believe a Mitsubishi Eclipse […]
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 5