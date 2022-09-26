Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Knicks guard Derrick Rose reveals shocking weight loss, health status after injury-plagued 2021-22
When the name Derrick Rose pops up, one question immediately comes to the mind of NBA fans: ‘Is he healthy?’ That is the unfortunate reality for the New York Knicks guard since his career-altering ACL injury in the 2012 playoffs back with the Chicago Bulls. Rose missed a significant number of games last season yet again, suiting up for only 26 games (four starts) amid nagging ankle problems, but it appears he is ready to give the Knicks a huge boost after playing well during the Knicks’ short-lived playoff run in 2021.
Nia Long speaks out following fiancé Ime Udoka's suspension: I will 'focus on my children'
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence after her fiancé Ime Udoka, the head coach of the Boston Celtics, was embroiled in a scandal and suspended.
Brittney Griner's College Coach Refused To Comment On Her
When Brittney Griner was dominating women's college basketball at Baylor from 2009-2013, Kim Mulkey was on the sideline coaching her up. But Mulkey has yet to make any public comment on Griner's situation since being arrested in Russia. "And you won't," the Hall of Famer told The Daily Advertiser at...
Former Florida Star Signs with Los Angeles Lakers
The former Seminole is getting another shot in the NBA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakersnation.com
Why Are The Lakers Wearing No. 6 Patches On Their Jerseys This Season?
The Los Angeles Lakers will join the rest of the NBA in celebrating the memory of Bill Russell, a Boston Celtics legend and one of the greatest athletes ever, during the 2022-23 season. Russell passed away in July at the age of 88, prompting the NBA to retire his No....
Lakers: Andrew Bynum, Revisited
This week's "Legacy" episode introduces us to the oft-injured starting center during Kobe Bryant's second dynasty era.
Patrick Beverley says Russell Westbrook has been his best friend on Lakers since joining team
When the Los Angeles Lakers traded for veteran guard Patrick Beverley earlier this offseason, a lot of fans and experts immediately started thinking about the historic rivalry that has existed between him and Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. For years, the two were not big fans of one another and spoke...
Russell Westbrook Speaks Out Amid Lakers Bench Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers surprised a lot of NBA people when they opted to bring Russell Westbrook back for a second season with the team. Based on how things went in Year 1 in Los Angeles, the smart money would have been on Westbrook not remaining with the team. But,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Rasheed Wallace: The Biography Of The 'Ball Don't Lie' Trash-Talker And NBA Champion
The NBA has seen many stars play the game of basketball throughout its 75 years. For these players, we've seen many types, from the super athletic to players whose skill level is off the charts. We have also witnessed players who kept a low profile to players who made the...
ESPN
The challenges of Jim Boeheim's inevitable retirement from Syracuse college basketball
SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- When Jim Boeheim gets hungry after home games, he picks up the phone and calls his favorite restaurant, Saint Urban, which always agrees to stay open late until he arrives. If the Syracuse Orange are on a hot streak, Boeheim will delay his arrival, to enjoy the...
Lakers News: Additional Darvin Ham Assistant Coaches Revealed
The Lakers have an experienced new sideline bunch.
The Media Column: Looking at ESPN's weird coverage of the Ime Udoka Story
ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski originally downplayed the Ime Udoka story, and hasn’t updated his original reporting. Why is ESPN seemingly covering for the disgraced Boston Celtics coach?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Andre Drummond embraces his new role as a rotational leader — ‘be the best teammate possible’ — with the Chicago Bulls
Andre Drummond carved his entire NBA career out of his prowess around the rim. But as the center finds his footing in Chicago, he hopes to bring something else to the Bulls roster — veteran experience. The average Bulls player boasts only 4.6 years experience in the NBA. There are a few outliers: DeMar DeRozan is the veteran leader of the team at 33, Nikola Vučević has played 11 seasons at 31 ...
silverscreenandroll.com
Former Lakers assistant coach says Russell Westbrook is ‘very coachable’
Among the numerous problems the Lakers faced last season was Russell Westbrook and his feud with Frank Vogel. The two sides never gelled and pushed back against one another for much of the season, sometimes privately and sometimes publicly. It all seemed to reach its boiling point with Westbrook’s postgame...
The Ringer
Can Russell Westbrook Change?
Eyebrows wrinkled, eyes focused, Russell Westbrook looks like he’s listening when a reporter at Lakers media day asks how he ironed out his issues with Anthony Davis. “Number one, extremely blessed to never take having the ability to be able to play another season, that’s something I really honed in on. The details of kinda what happened, to me, don’t really matter,” he says.
Yardbarker
Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has hilarious Media Day message to bettors
The San Antonio Spurs franchise, led by president and head coach Gregg Popovich, has been one of the most successful franchises in the past 25 years, winning five championships off the backs of Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker, and Kawhi Leonard. As recently as 2017, the Spurs won 61 games, with Leonard taking over the reigns as the Spurs’ next dynastic cornerstone. One unfortunate Zaza Pachulia-induced injury later, and the Spurs have now been nothing but mediocre over the past five seasons.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Young Grizzlies still cocky, hungrier after semifinals loss
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — All-Star point guard Ja Morant borrowed a professional camera for photos of his teammates, even turning the lens on reporters covering the Memphis Grizzlies' media day Monday. Ziaire Williams, going into his second NBA season, used a disposable camera from the podium and asked everyone...
Darvin Ham: Lakers Will Primarily Focus On Defense In First Days Of Training Camp
Darvin Ham began his first training camp as the Los Angeles Lakers head coach this week, marking the beginning of a new era in L.A. After facing reporters during Media Day on Monday, Ham and his players got to work the following day, taking part in the first official practice of the 2022-23 Lakers. The 49-year-old has been promising to change L.A.’s game, trying to make the Purple and Gold a defensive powerhouse in the NBA again.
TNT Hires Jamal Crawford to Replace Dwyane Wade in Studio Role
The former three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year will reportedly replace Wade in the company’s Tuesday night coverage of the NBA.
NBA games today: NBA preseason begins on Sept. 30
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NBA schedule-related heading into the 2022-2023 season.
Comments / 0