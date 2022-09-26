Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions vs. Seahawks point spread drops following recent news
After a devastating loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will now have to do their best quickly shift their focus to the Seattle Seahawks, who they will host next Sunday at Ford Field. Prior to the start of the season, the Lions were listed as...
Vikings Shuffle Practice Squad, Sign TE and Cut CB
The Vikings’ practice squad has made a couple changes. Jacob Hollister, a tight end, has been added. To make room, the team has moved on from corner Parry Nickerson. Take a look at some of the details from the Vikings.com piece:. Hollister has appeared in 57 career games and...
Looking at the Bears' Week 3 PFF Grades; Whitehair Best, Patrick Worst
Looking at the Bears' PFF grades from Week 3's win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears came away with another surprise victory over the Houston Texans in Week 3, defeating the winless team 23-20 on a buzzer-beating field goal from Cairo Santos. Most local pundits dove into...
Questions Answered: New Guy on the Team, If-Needed Za’Darius Replacement, Vikings Grit
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the September 28th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Seattle Seahawks: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Lions
The Seattle Seahawks are coming off of a heartbreaking loss to the Atlanta Falcons at home, 27-23 Sunday. We look ahead and reveal the Seahawks Week 4 bold predictions as they square off against the Detroit Lions. The Lions are also 1-2 and coming off a tough loss. They blew a double digit second half lead to their division rival, the Minnesota Vikings, 28-24. In the loss, breakout star running back D’Andre Swift was banged up and might not play this week. That would be a big help to a struggling Seahawks defense.
Bears stock watch: Who's up, who's down following Week 3 win vs. Texans
The Chicago Bears defeated the Houston Texans 23-20 on Sunday, where they improved to 2-1 on the season. The Bears continued to struggle in the passing game, but they absolutely dominated on the ground with 281 rushing yards. Khalil Herbert, who replaced an injured David Montgomery, accounted for 157 of those. We saw some bend, don’t break defense from Chicago, but they came up big when the team needed them, which included two interceptions at critical moments of the game.
Bears' Khalil Herbert Wins NFL's Ground Player Award for Week 3
Herbert wins NFL's ground player of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears running back Khalil Herbert won the ground player of the week award for his Week 3 performance against the Houston Texans. The NFL's FedEx ground player of the week lets fans vote for the best...
2022 Vikings Betting Odds Tracker: Week 4
Each week, VikingsTerritory monitors, documents, and stores the 2022 Minnesota Vikings odds in this single spot. MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rookie(s) of the Year, Super Bowl, Division, and weekly game odds are tracked. The Vikings (2-1) play the New Orleans Saints (1-2)...
SkySports
Davante Adams: Las Vegas Raiders receiver 'frustrated and angry' by team's winless start to season
Las Vegas Raiders star receiver Davante Adams has said he is "frustrated and angry" by the team's winless start to the season following his big-money trade to the team in the offseason. The Raiders entered the 2022 campaign with a fair amount of optimism, having reached the playoffs as a...
Bears open as 3.5-point underdogs vs. Giants in Week 4
The Chicago Bears (2-1) will battle the New York Giants (2-1) this Sunday, where Chicago will be looking to clean things up after their Week 3 win over the Houston Texans (0-2-1). While the Bears are coming off a narrow victory over the Texans, oddsmakers don’t feel confident about their...
NFC North power rankings: Not much separation following Week 3
Week 3 is officially in the books and the NFC North still has most of its teams tied at the top at 2-1. The Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Bears all got a victory on Sunday, while the Detroit Lions were the only losers. Someone had to take a defeat, however, with the Vikings and Lions squaring off against one another.
