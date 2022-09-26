Alabama NewsCenter — HudsonAlpha researchers receive Muscular Dystrophy Association grant to refine diagnostic techniques

Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
ADPH warns of tick-borne diseases this fall
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many Alabamians will go outside to hunt or pick pumpkins this fall, but before coming back inside they should make sure they are not carrying any unwanted pests. Tick-borne diseases are typically rare in Alabama, but Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health...
WSFA
FEMA brings supplies, including water and meals, to Ala. to support Hurricane Ian response
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - FEMA crews brought supplies to Alabama in support of Hurricane Ian response in Florida. Hurricane Ian is expected to bring life-threating storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the panhandle by the middle of the week. On Sept. 24,...
11 road projects announced from Rebuild Alabama Act’s local grant program
Gov. Kay Ivey today announced local road projects in 11 Alabama counties that will be funded under a grant program that was created as part of the Rebuild Alabama Act, passed in 2019. The projects include resurfacing, bridge replacements, adding turn lanes and other improvements. The grants total $2.6 million...
wvtm13.com
Gov. Ivey announces another round of projects funded by 'Rebuild Alabama'
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced that more than $2.6 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects. The funding is made available through a program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act requires...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvtm13.com
Alabama schools ready to serve Borden Dairy alternative
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — More than 100 Alabama school system are preparing to offer a new cafeteria milk option next week. Borden Dairy is shutting down plants in Mississippi and Alabama by this weekend. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
High-speed internet in Alabama: State provides $82 million for ‘middle-mile’ network
Back in January, the Alabama Legislature and Gov. Kay Ivey approved a plan to spend $276 million of the state’s American Rescue Plan Act federal funds on the expansion of access to high-speed internet. Today, Ivey and legislative leaders announced that $82 million of that would be used for...
Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.
Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
Huh? This Is Said To Be The Dumbest City In the State Of Alabama
There is one word that I really don't like to throw around so loosely. You never know who you're offending; quite frankly, everyone's definition is different. After looking at the results of this study, some might consider this place the dumbest city in the state. I'd rather say, it's just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bham Now
What you need to know about buying + selling a home–from Alabama’s Top Realtor for 17 years
When she got into real estate 31 years ago, Stephanie Robinson knew she loved houses and helping people find new friends. Now that she’s been Alabama’s top Realtor for 17 years, we thought it would be fun to ask her some of our audience’s most pressing homebuying questions. Here’s what she told us.
apr.org
World’s Longest Yard Sale blows through Alabama
A tradition 19 years in the making blew through Alabama this summer. This nearly two-decades-old custom brings sellers and buyers together across more than 180 miles in the World’s Longest Yard Sale. You can find a lot of treasure in yard sales. Whether that’s vinyl records, handmade crafts or...
Mobile Baykeeper sues Alabama Power over coal ash in Mobile-Tensaw Delta
The battle over storing coal ash on the banks of the Mobile River, in one of Alabama’s most ecologically sensitive and unique areas, is heading to federal court. Environmental group Mobile Baykeeper filed a lawsuit today against Alabama Power Company, arguing that the utility’s plans to cover in place coal ash ponds at the James M. Barry Electric Generating Plant, about 25 miles north of Mobile, would “leach pollutants into public waters of the United States and of Alabama indefinitely,” and would be in violation of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, and federal coal rules enacted in 2015.
Who will dispense medical marijuana in Alabama and what will they need to know?
The qualifications of the dispensers who will manage the sales of medical marijuana products in Alabama are still to be determined for the state’s new industry. In some states, pharmacists dispense medical cannabis products. It’s unclear whether that will be the case in Alabama. Nothing in the law or regulations passed so far indicates that pharmacists will be involved.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecutoffnews.com
See the former jobs of the governor of Alabama
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Alabama using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
New Dollar General Brand Could Be Taking Alabama By Storm
It seems like Dollar General has plans to take over with all the stores they have popping up across Alabama and the U.S. I can't be the only one who notices that there is a Dollar General it seems like every 3 miles in Alabama. No matter where you turn,...
alabamawx.com
Most Of Alabama Stays Dry Through Next Week
ANOTHER COOL START: Here are some temperatures across Alabama early this morning just before sunrise…. Look for dry weather to continue through Friday with sunny pleasant days and fair cool nights; highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: It now looks like the rain shield...
Alabama’s 10 Most Poverty Stricken Communities Will Surprise You
This list of Alabama's 10 cities with the highest poverty rates should worry us all. You are only as strong as your weakest link. Why do we have so many struggling communities in Alabama?. When poverty is high, so is crime!. WE NEED TO DO BETTER FOR OUR COMMUNITIES. Here...
Sabbath ballgames, targeted executive, cemetery vandalism: Down in Alabama
The AHSAA is making a change in response to a school’s basketball playoff forfeit last winter. Law-enforcement authorities are saying that Atlanta politics are related to the vandalizing of a construction executive’s home in Mountain Brook. Vandals splashed black paint on the mausoleum of William Rufus King. The...
alabamawx.com
Dry Weather Continues For Alabama; Ian Stays Far To The East
LONG DRY SPELL TO CONTINUE: Birmingham has recorded only 0.19″ of rain over the past 20 days, and the dry pattern will continue into October. We are forecasting sunny pleasant days and fair cool nights through Friday, with highs 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Ian will...
Ian Now Extremely Dangerous: What it Means for Alabama, Gulf Coast
The residents of Alabama have been watching Ian closely and now it has developed into a major hurricane. Now, the system is about to make landfall as a dangerous category 4. The winds in this category range from 130 to 156 miles per hour. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare...
Roy S. Johnson: Alabamians struggling to eat; state leaders must ensure people are fed
This is an opinion column. Go look in your refrigerator. Seriously. I’ll wait…. I checked mine. It’s reasonably full. Plenty to eat and drink. More than plenty. I cook so between the fridge and freezer there’s enough to whip up a meal. Several, actually. If I don’t see anything to suit my tastes on a given day, I make a quick grocery run. I don’t have to drive more than, oh, three miles for a Publix, Piggly Wiggly, Greenwise, or Walmart. Sure, rising prices annoy me, but food isn’t something I have to sweat about, to fret about.
Comments / 0