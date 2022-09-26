ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

For more affordable beachfront living consider the condo—again

By Tim Grobaty
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 2 days ago

Again with the condos. Don’t hit me, I’m just trying to give you the life you so richly deserve, though not “richly” in the sense that you can afford it. I’m going to say that while the odd reader of this space might have a million dollars or two rattling around in a coffee can where it’s safely sheltered from the sudden disastrous downturns the market suffers through on occasion, like the present one, but, rather, a life you deserve just by sacrifice and the constant foregoing of avocado toast—that culinary scapegoat of a life squandered.

The last time I suggested perhaps a condo might be a good thing for those who want to live in a style otherwise unaffordable, I got a shrieking reaction from people calling them mere apartments or detailing the horrors of HOAs, the units’ relatively small size, etc. And while there’s truth in all these arguments, I’m merely saying if you want to live on the beach and you don’t have enough money to buy a home on the Peninsula, a condo (or a rental) is the best and perhaps only way to achieve the dream.

In short, I’m bringing up condominiums again because you live in Long Beach and are tired of living miles from the Pacific Ocean. You live on the coast, and yet you only occasionally manage a glimpse of the sea, while you’d much prefer to live with the ocean staring you in the face, putting you to sleep at night with the gentle sound of its wavelets lapping at the shore and greeting you each morning with the sound of seabirds and the soft illumination of the rising sun in the east.

If you want the full blast of seashore living in Long Beach, you’ll need to spend a couple of million dollars—four or five would be best—but you can swing something nice on the sand, or close enough to track it into your home, for less money than the median single-family house price in Long Beach, which is now a bit over $800,000.

And I can already hear you howling again about Homeowners Associations and their rules and fees and I agree that they can range from horrible (and horribly expensive) to not unreasonable, considering that a lot of what the fees cover—landscaping, exterior maintenance, roofs and frequently cable/internet hookups, pools, gyms, security and other amenities—make them somewhat more tolerable.

Let’s check out five places on the market now that’ll put you in the high-dollar neighborhoods at less-than-median neighborhood prices.

383 Bay Shore Ave. #207

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CVveS_0iAfG9ao00

Kayakers paddle past the Sea Isle condominiums (with blue awnings) at Bay Shore. Redfin photo.

This one-bed, one-bath is the largest one-bedroom unit in this Sea Isle Landing complex. You get views of the waterway leading to Marine Stadium and it’s a quick bounce out your door to the water for paddleboarding or kayaking. Listed by Carleton Carson at $659,000, it’s priced to sell; in July a one-bedroom unit in the building sold for $850,000. It comes with a parking space in a gated garage with a storage compartment. The monthly $394 HOA dues include earthquake and flood insurance.

1250 E. Ocean Blvd. #407

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w7GMI_0iAfG9ao00

Condos on the beach at 1250 E. Ocean Blvd. Redfin photo.

Want some room to bounce around in? This two-bed, two-bath unit should fit the bill with 1,103 square feet of living space. Listed by Linda Thomas at $769,000, the building is on the sand near the bike path. The living/dining room has Brazilian cherry hardwood floors and a built-in buffet. There’s plenty of storage space and a large primary bedroom. Plus: air-conditioning, linen and coat closets, crown molding throughout and, while the building isn’t loaded with amenities (aside from being on the beach), the HOA fees are low at $286/month.

1750 E. Ocean Blvd. #1206

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ug39g_0iAfG9ao00

The balcony view from the Queen’s Surf unit at 1750 E. Ocean Blvd. Redfin photo.

If you’re more interested in a view that goes on for miles rather than merely having the beach right at your feet, try taking the elevator up to this 12th-floor one-bed, one-bath 827-square-foot unit at the Queen’s Surf. Offered by Tom Flesch at the listing price of $725,000, your views included a good chunk of the Pacific, the oil islands and, farther out, Catalina on a good day. The listing hints that the kitchen and bathroom might benefit from a renovation or, it suggests, “just be a beachcomber and do nothing!” The HOA fees are a bit pricey at $599/month, but it includes a pool, sauna and Jacuzzi, a gym and billiards table plus earthquake insurance, FIOS and Wi-Fi.

1140 E. Ocean Blvd. #233

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nhfnn_0iAfG9ao00

The sun deck at the condominium complex at 1140 E. Ocean Blvd. Redfin photo.

Right on the beach, this one-bedroom, one-bath 732-square-footer is basically an oversize cabana in terms of space, but it’s in nice shape with lots of updates including new flooring, lighting, quartz countertops, custom tile and cabinetry, and newer stainless appliances. Offered at $606,000 by Realtor Gina Avila , based in San Clemente, it offers peek-a-boo views off the balcony of the ocean and harbor and a fairly good slate of amenities including a pleasant sundeck and pool and spa and community barbecues. It comes with remote-control underground parking with storage. Your $427month HOA fee includes Spectrum cable internet and a gym.

1030 E. Ocean Blvd. #606

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24kjL5_0iAfG9ao00

The living room with built-in bookcases at the St. Regis. Redfin photo.

How about a little history to go with your beachfront home. The venerable St. Regis Building has been towering over the strand in Alamitos Beach since 1922. It still retains its historic look and feel with its classic Greek and Renaissance Revival architecture. Unit 606 is a cozy one-bedroom, one-bath condo with 740 square feet of living space. Offered at $525,000 by Sharon McHale , its price was reduced last week by $50,000. It’s clean and bright inside with high ceilings and lots of built-ins and plenty of storage including a walk-in closet. The secure building includes a community laundry, storage lockers and a bicycle room in the basement. The $577 monthly HOA includes electricity, gas and water and, of course, the beach is at your doorstep, down a short flight of stairs, or you can just enjoy the sun and view from the deck.

A 1910 historic Carroll Park jewel on the market for $1.25 million

The post For more affordable beachfront living consider the condo—again appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Los Angeles adopts new rental protection for low-income families

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted two rent protection motions aimed at keeping low-income families in their homes and decreasing the chances of people falling into homelessness. The first motion calls for an expansion of the county’s StayHoused L.A. program. Launched during the pandemic, the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market Opens Newest Store In Long Beach

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, an extreme-value grocery. retailer, has officially opened its newest location today on Willow Street in Long Beach. The store has helped create up to 33 new jobs in the community and provides big savings on name. brands, and high-quality merchandise for local consumers. Grocery Outlet offers...
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Clemente, CA
Local
California Real Estate
Long Beach, CA
Business
City
Long Beach, CA
Long Beach, CA
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Condos#Flood Insurance
iebusinessdaily.com

Vacant MoVal restaurant to get new tenant

A Mexican food restaurant chain has purchased a fully-equipped restaurant in Moreno Valley. Kalaveras Mexican Cuisine & Bar bought a former Woody’s Restaurant for $2.7 million, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. The restaurant, at 23060 Alessandro Blvd., covers 8,900 square feet and has been vacant...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
kcrw.com

30,000 Section 8 housing vouchers hit LA. Will stigma disappear?

For the first time in five years, the City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. Typically, recipients pay 30% of their income towards rent, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) pays the rest. To qualify for vouchers, applicants must be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
idesignarch.com

Modern Oceanfront Luxury Home with Timeless Appeal

This contemporary coastal home in Corona Del Mar, Newport Beach, California enjoys breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean. Geoff Sumich Design and Nicholson Companies collaborated on the project that offers all the bells and whistles. The home has 8,310 square feet of living space, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths and 2 powder rooms. A neutral color palette with modern contemporary furniture provide a fresh luxurious feel.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Eater

West Hollywood Is Getting Yet Another All-Day Cafe, This Time From an OC Import

West Hollywood is about to get another all-day cafe courtesy of an Orange County legend: John Secretan opened the first Zinc Cafe and Market with his mother Rosemarie in Laguna Beach in 1988. Now, the second Los Angeles location — the cafe also has an outpost in the Arts District, as well as one in Corona Del Mar — is set to open this Wednesday, September 28 on the corner of Melrose Avenue and Westbourne Drive. Secretan had been eyeing this specific location, which housed a Le Pain Quotidien for 20 years, and is elated that he can finally call the space his own.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
The Malibu Times

Historic Malibu Rivera Motel transformed into the more upscale Hotel June

The mid-century style Malibu Rivera Motel was built at 28920 Pacific Coast Highway in 1949 by artsy newlywed couple Wayne and Helen Wilcox when there was almost nothing else on Point Dume. It was part of a wave of motels built in Malibu in the late 1940s and early 1950s; and was painted pink. The […] The post Historic Malibu Rivera Motel transformed into the more upscale Hotel June appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
localocnews.com

Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine set in portion of Orange County

SACRAMENTO, September 23, 2022 – A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy