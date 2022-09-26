Roswell apartment fire displaces more than 20 people

FULTON COUNTY, Ga — A fire in Roswell displaced more than 20 residents, according to a news release from the Roswell Fire Department.

Fire officials say they responded to the Rosemont Apartments on 400 Rosemont Parkway just before 8:30 p.m. after a resident reported smoke and fire coming from a dryer in their apartment.

According to the release, firefighters rescued one dog, one cat and one bearded dragon from the building.

No injuries were reported. Four of the units and the attic area sustained significant damage, according to fire officials.

Roswell fire estimated that 22 residents were displaced as a result of the fire. The American Red Cross is working with the property management company to assist the displaced residents, according to the release.

The Roswell Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

©2022 Cox Media Group