keranews.org
State sent financial aid to 1.1 million unemployed Texans. Now it wants that money back.
Kathryn Tapia was laid off in March 2020 from her job at a daycare in Harlingen. So she applied for unemployment. She was one of the 2.5 million Texans who applied for unemployment in the first three months of the pandemic — or somewhere between 10 and 20 times the number in an average year.
keranews.org
TEA commissioner says STAAR test will get a shakeup next year, touts academic recovery
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath returned to Dallas Tuesday with a triumphant message he’s touted before. He reminded members of the Dallas Regional Chamber that the worst of the pandemic wiped out a decade’s worth of academic gains. He said COVID-19 was the largest academic disruption in the last century.
keranews.org
Texas will fight ruling that it can’t ban adults under 21 from carrying handguns
Texas is gearing up to fight a judge’s ruling that the state can’t ban adults under 21 from carrying handguns, a move that’s drawing anger from some gun rights groups. Last week, Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office filed a notice of an appeal of the ruling on behalf of the Texas Department of Public Safety. It came almost a month after U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, who was appointed to the bench by former President Donald Trump, issued the original ruling on Aug. 25, writing that the Second Amendment protects all adults’ right to bear arms without an age limit. The suit was brought on by two plaintiffs within the 18-to-20 age range and the Firearms Policy Coalition Inc. against the state of Texas.
