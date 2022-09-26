Iconic First Christian Church demolished in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Following a long battle, a well-known church in Oklahoma City is now a pile of rubble.

In 2016, a 32-acre property went up for sale near N.W. 36th and Walker in Oklahoma City. The property included the First Christian Church, which is known for its shape and history.

“This building is definitely one of the architectural icons of Oklahoma City. It gives us the distinctive architectural look that we have,” Lynn Rostochil told KFOR in 2019.

First Christian Church

The congregation made the difficult decision to put the massive property up for sale in 2016, and many said they hoped that a buyer would love the place as much as they did.

In 2019, Okie Mod Squad created a petition to ask the city council to declare the First Christian Church a landmark.

“We would not have initiated this had we not heard these buildings were going to come down,” Rostochil said.

Since then, there has been a battle raging over the balance between a property owner’s rights and the rights of city leaders regarding historic structures.

Despite the disagreements, it seemed like the First Christian Church would still be standing after Crossings Community Church announced that it was considering buying the property. The initial agreement stated that neither church would demolish the building as long as they owned it.

However, the situation changed when Crossings Community Church announced that it was no longer interested in buying the property.

Now, it seems the iconic structure is just rubble.

First Christian Church demolition

Demolition crews headed to the property at N.W. 36th and Walker on Monday morning and immediately began dismantling the building.

Within a matter of hours, the church was no longer standing.

