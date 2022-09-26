Read full article on original website
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
Mother Enraged After Finding Out Daughter's Stepmom Stole Her Birthday Money and then Blackmailed Her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My aunt has a friend whose children stay with their dad and his new wife on the weekends. The kids, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, don't care too much for their stepmom. They don't feel as if she likes them very much.
Upworthy
Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner
Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads. For one particular daughter, when her dad noticed the girl was dancing...
Mom Dragged For Asking Daughter To Give Inheritance To Sons: 'Shame On You'
"She already sent the rest of your kids to college for you," one commenter exclaimed. "Now you want her to get less inheritance?"
Woman makes daughter-in-law, who is a new mother, cook and clean when she visits them
Contrary to popular belief, people don’t have to rush to see a newborn and his mother because it could be inconvenient for the new parents adjusting to their new life. Even if one visits, it’s necessary that the new parents know about the visit in advance so that they have time to prepare for a guest.
Age-progression photo leads to reported sighting of Texas toddler who vanished in 1971 after being abducted by white-gloved babysitter who answered mom's newspaper ad
A Texas toddler who mysteriously vanished in 1971 after being taken by someone claiming to be a babysitter, may have been spotted some 50 years later. Melissa Highsmith was only 21-months-old when she was kidnapped on August 23, 1971 in Fort Worth, Texas by a woman wearing a scarf and long white gloves on a hot summer day. The purported sitter had answered an ad placed by Melissa's mom, who was looking for help watching her child after a separation.
ABC News
Toddler goes home after over 500 days in the hospital
An Illinois mom says it's "wonderful" to have her daughter home with her after the 18-month-old spent more than 500 days in the hospital, first in the neonatal intensive care unit, and then, after her 1st birthday, in the pediatric intensive care unit. Autumn was born premature at 23 weeks...
Mother who wants her daughter's friend to push her wheelchair around school while she recovers from surgery is criticised by other parents who say she can't expect the child to be a 'carer'
A UK-based mother has been taken to task after saying she wants her daughter moved to a different class so a friend can care for her following a major surgery - with other parents warning that she can't 'expect this other child to act as her carer'. The mother explained...
Tennessee Toddler Refuses to Let Go of NICU Baby Brother After Waiting 2 Months to Hold Him
My family knows this scenario all too well. My second granddaughter was born at 28 weeks and spent 3 months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Deaconess Women's Hospital for three months. Because of COVID restrictions at the hospital, only her mom and dad were allowed in to see her and hold her. Her big sister had to wait until she came home to be able to see her face and hold her.
"We need a break" Parents blame daughter for not taking kid brother along with her on date
Is one responsible for their kid sibling when they are on a date?. Dating helps two people understand each other and evaluate their sustainability as a couple. Usually, dates involve only the people who’re in the romantic relationship. But sometimes, due to urgent circumstances, they may have to include another person along with them.
Mother-In-Law Tried to Ruin Her Daughter's Marriage and Almost Succeeded
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand, used with permission.*. My cousin Toby is a 42-year-old married man with a wife and two beautiful children. By all standards, he is a loving husband and an exceptional dad to my nieces. However, with the onset of the coronavirus and the lockdowns, he and his wife decided to care for his mother-in-law, fearing that the lockdown might be detrimental to her.
Upworthy
The heartwarming story of this single dad who fosters only terminally ill children
Mohamed Bzeek came to the U.S. from Libya more than 40 years ago to pursue a degree in electrical engineering. In 1997, he wed Dawn, his now-deceased wife, and became a citizen. The Bzeeks fostered many children during their marriage, offering a home to those who would never find homes otherwise.
insideedition.com
Michigan Dad Sucked Into QAnon Shot Dead by Cops After Killing Wife, Family Dog and Injuring Daughter
A Michigan father obsessed with conspiracy theories was shot dead by officers Sunday after killing his wife, the family dog and severely injuring one of his daughters, according to his family and authorities. Deputies responding to a "chilling" 911 call heard gunshots from inside a Walled Lake home, and were...
Woman blames daughter-in-law for not delivering a boy
Are mothers responsible for the gender of their babies?. Traditionally, women were blamed for the gender of the baby they delivered. However, with the advent of technology, it was brought to light that fathers determine the child’s gender.
pethelpful.com
Toddler's Response to Getting Caught Feeding the Dog Makes Us LOL
Anyone who has kids and dogs know that they are partners in crime. Kids are always willing to give their dogs whatever they want, and sometimes they don't know better. One dog schemed to get a snack with his toddler sibling and their reaction to getting caught it the best.
intheknow.com
Mom shares solution for one of her toddler’s more ridiculous tantrums
This parent on TikTok shared a hack she used to prevent her toddler from a meltdown after she confiscated a dirty diaper he was carrying throughout the house, but viewers had mixed feelings about her approach. Meltdowns and temper tantrums are all part of being a toddler. With their emotions...
Mom kicks out teenage daughter for being a 'bad influence' on younger siblings
Do younger children get influenced by their elder siblings?. Elder children have a profound influence on their younger siblings. Therefore, the older sibling’s habits, whether good or bad, are more likely to pass on to their younger ones.
Mother buys son chocolates after he 'stole' from his friend
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Growing up, my friend, Justin, had a rough childhood because his father walked out on them after the birth of his younger brother. Although his mother’s parents were in the picture, the help they offered covered only the necessities like housing, basic childcare, education, and food.
18 Wild Things Younger Siblings Believed Just Because Their Older Sibling Told Them It Was True
"My sister told me gum wrappers would dissolve in your mouth and were meant to be chewed along with the gum."
Upworthy
Mother-daughter firefighter duo fulfill dream as they team up to fight wildfires
Earlier this month, Katie Jo Benitz's longtime wish came true when her mother, also a firefighter, unexpectedly joined in while the team was battling a neighboring wildfire. Her mother, Captain Bonnie Rogers, the first female firefighter in her department in 2010, served as her inspiration for entering the traditionally male-dominated job. "Everything my mom has done for us, as a single mother with 3 kids, going through this field and progressing so well so far in her career, has been so inspiring," Katie told Good Morning America. "I thought it was one of the coolest things. It made me also want to be that inspiration for other girls interested in male-dominated fields, just like she has been for me."
