Family Relationships

Karen Phillips
Age-progression photo leads to reported sighting of Texas toddler who vanished in 1971 after being abducted by white-gloved babysitter who answered mom's newspaper ad

A Texas toddler who mysteriously vanished in 1971 after being taken by someone claiming to be a babysitter, may have been spotted some 50 years later. Melissa Highsmith was only 21-months-old when she was kidnapped on August 23, 1971 in Fort Worth, Texas by a woman wearing a scarf and long white gloves on a hot summer day. The purported sitter had answered an ad placed by Melissa's mom, who was looking for help watching her child after a separation.
Toddler goes home after over 500 days in the hospital

An Illinois mom says it's "wonderful" to have her daughter home with her after the 18-month-old spent more than 500 days in the hospital, first in the neonatal intensive care unit, and then, after her 1st birthday, in the pediatric intensive care unit. Autumn was born premature at 23 weeks...
Mother who wants her daughter's friend to push her wheelchair around school while she recovers from surgery is criticised by other parents who say she can't expect the child to be a 'carer'

A UK-based mother has been taken to task after saying she wants her daughter moved to a different class so a friend can care for her following a major surgery - with other parents warning that she can't 'expect this other child to act as her carer'. The mother explained...
Tennessee Toddler Refuses to Let Go of NICU Baby Brother After Waiting 2 Months to Hold Him

My family knows this scenario all too well. My second granddaughter was born at 28 weeks and spent 3 months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Deaconess Women's Hospital for three months. Because of COVID restrictions at the hospital, only her mom and dad were allowed in to see her and hold her. Her big sister had to wait until she came home to be able to see her face and hold her.
Mother-In-Law Tried to Ruin Her Daughter's Marriage and Almost Succeeded

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand, used with permission.*. My cousin Toby is a 42-year-old married man with a wife and two beautiful children. By all standards, he is a loving husband and an exceptional dad to my nieces. However, with the onset of the coronavirus and the lockdowns, he and his wife decided to care for his mother-in-law, fearing that the lockdown might be detrimental to her.
Woman blames daughter-in-law for not delivering a boy

Are mothers responsible for the gender of their babies?. Traditionally, women were blamed for the gender of the baby they delivered. However, with the advent of technology, it was brought to light that fathers determine the child’s gender.
Toddler's Response to Getting Caught Feeding the Dog Makes Us LOL

Anyone who has kids and dogs know that they are partners in crime. Kids are always willing to give their dogs whatever they want, and sometimes they don't know better. One dog schemed to get a snack with his toddler sibling and their reaction to getting caught it the best.
Mom shares solution for one of her toddler’s more ridiculous tantrums

This parent on TikTok shared a hack she used to prevent her toddler from a meltdown after she confiscated a dirty diaper he was carrying throughout the house, but viewers had mixed feelings about her approach. Meltdowns and temper tantrums are all part of being a toddler. With their emotions...
Mother buys son chocolates after he 'stole' from his friend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Growing up, my friend, Justin, had a rough childhood because his father walked out on them after the birth of his younger brother. Although his mother’s parents were in the picture, the help they offered covered only the necessities like housing, basic childcare, education, and food.
Mother-daughter firefighter duo fulfill dream as they team up to fight wildfires

Earlier this month, Katie Jo Benitz's longtime wish came true when her mother, also a firefighter, unexpectedly joined in while the team was battling a neighboring wildfire. Her mother, Captain Bonnie Rogers, the first female firefighter in her department in 2010, served as her inspiration for entering the traditionally male-dominated job. "Everything my mom has done for us, as a single mother with 3 kids, going through this field and progressing so well so far in her career, has been so inspiring," Katie told Good Morning America. "I thought it was one of the coolest things. It made me also want to be that inspiration for other girls interested in male-dominated fields, just like she has been for me."
