Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
U.S. households that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were given a financial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or more in additional funds each month. In most states, that allotment has already expired, but more than a dozen states have extended it through October 2022.
A staggering number of maternal deaths in the United States were found to be preventable, according to a federal analysis of maternal death data released Monday. More than 80%, or roughly 4 in 5 maternal deaths in a two-year period, were due to preventable causes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report found.
A non-opioid animal tranquilizer for which there is no antidote is being mixed into Michigan street drugs, making the already deadly supply more dangerous, according to toxicologists and researchers. Xylazine, a fast-acting central nervous system depressant that is not approved for human use, is showing up largely in fentanyl, the...
Slide 1 of 8: There's more than 100 different types of cancers and pancreatic cancer is considered one of the deadliest because there's oftentimes no early warning signs. It's not diagnosed until a later stage, which makes treatment challenging. Dr. Tomi Mitchell, a Board-Certified Family Physician with Holistic Wellness Strategies tells us, "Pancreatic cancer is one of the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat forms of cancer. Unfortunately, it is also one of the most common types of cancer, with over 60, 000 new cases diagnosed each year in the United States alone. While many risk factors for pancreatic cancer, some lifestyle choices can increase the likelihood of developing the disease. Here are five lifestyle choices that have been linked to an increased risk of pancreatic cancer." Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
(NEXSTAR) — Depression can affect anyone in any place, though new data shows some areas of the U.S. have more incidences of the anxiety disorder. Researchers at nursing information and education outlet CEUfast reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to find the cities with the highest numbers of residents who have been been told they have any form of depression.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
Sleep age, a projected age that correlates to your health based on sleep quality, could predict your mortality, scientists say. For instance, if you analyze the sleep characteristics of dozens of 55-year-olds and average them out, you’ll have an idea of what sleep looks like at that age. For instance, someone who’s 55 and sleeps soundly through the night with good quality REM cycles could, theoretically, have a sleep age of 45.
The importance of sleep quality on human health is undoubtedly a huge thing. Every sleepless night can make the next day miserable. In addition to being sleepless, if your sleep is interrupted at night, your health may be under threat. Disruption of sleep patterns and increased sleep interruptions could be...
Suicide is the third leading cause of death among people aged 15 to 24 in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Emma Wanstall, 18, of Connecticut, shared details of her severe depression and mental health journey with CBS. "It got to the point where I overdosed," she said. "I was planning on going to bed that night and not waking up in the morning."
A new wave of concern has spread across the United States over multi-colored "rainbow fentanyl" pills, powders and blocks -- that look similar to candy or sidewalk chalk -- being sold and used in several states, and potentially posing a threat to young people.
Teens have been using less and less drugs over the past few decades, with two important exceptions, new research this week suggests. Reported levels of drug use have declined for most substances since the early 1990s, the study found, but rates of cannabis use and vaping have gone up. The findings also indicate that having less free time and greater parental supervision may help kids stay away from using drugs in the first place.
Women who experience anxiety about their pregnancies give birth earlier on average than those who don't, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. The study, which examined the relationship between pregnancy length and different measures of anxiety, could help doctors understand when and how best to screen for...
While gun violence in the United States continues to claim lives at an alarming rate, it is also taking a quiet toll on the U.S. economy, according to new research by Zirui Song, associate professor of health care policy in the Blavatnik Institute at Harvard Medical School and associate professor of medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Lyme disease is an elusive ailment that has steadily become more and more of a concern to the general public while, in some ways, still remaining an anomaly in medicine. Given the severe effect that Lyme disease can potentially have on the public’s health and sense of well-being, the lack of awareness that the average person has about the disease is disheartening.
A diagnosis of insomnia is an independent predictor of severe maternal morbidity at delivery. The incidence of insomnia associated with pregnancy is increasing most likely because pregnant women are generally older and obese. Insomnia during pregnancy increases the likelihood of co-existing major mental health disorders. Insomnia is a very common...
Have you noticed that your child or teen finds it hard to pay attention? Do they often move around during times when they shouldn’t, act impulsively, or interrupt others? If such issues are ongoing and seem to be impacting your child’s daily life, they may have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
KIDS・
Lockdowns set New York City’s public-school kids back big-time, state test data just confirmed — fresh proof that the COVID-phobic teachers union put the children’s interests last. Math scores for kids in Grades 3-8 took a nosedive — with only 38% of kids being proficient. That was a drop of nearly 8 percentage points from 2019. Reading scores dropped in grades 3-5, but rose in grades 6-8 (though the latter figure may well reflect a dumbed-down exam, since it cuts against the national trend). And overall, less than half the kids tested as proficient in reading. Plus, the number...
New research published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society suggests that the time people go to bed and the amount of time they sleep may affect their risk of developing dementia. In the study of 1,982 older adults in China who were free of dementia at the start...
Premonitory urges preceding tics are a cardinal feature of Gilles de la Tourette syndrome (GTS), a developmental disorder usually starting during middle childhood. However, the temporal relation between urges and tics has only been investigated in adults. In 25 children and adolescents with GTS (8"“18Â years), we assess urge-tic associations, including inter-individual differences, correlation to clinical measures, and in comparison to a previously reported sample of adult GTS patients. Group-level analyses confirmed positive associations between urges and tics. However, at the individual level, less than half of participants showed positive associations, a similar proportion did not, and in two participants, the association was reversed. Tic expression and subjective urge levels correlated with corresponding clinical scores and participants with more severe tics during the urge monitor exhibited stronger urge-tic associations. Associations between reported urge levels and instantaneous tic intensity tended to be less pronounced in children and adolescents than in adult GTS patients. The observed heterogeneity of urge-tic associations cast doubt on the notion that tics are directly caused by urges. More severe tics may facilitate anticipation of tics and thereby lead to more pronounced urge-tic associations, consistent with a hypothesis of urges as a byproduct of tics.
