Two Russian-built gas pipelines supplying Europe developed mysterious leaks overnight, sparking suspicions that sabotage may be to blame. Swedish authorities raised the alarm about two highly unusual leaks in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline shortly after Denmark discovered a similar problem on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Both supply lines under the Baltic Sea have been at the heart of a bitter energy war between Russia and European countries since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in February, with European leaders accusing Moscow of throttling the supply of gas to the continent in order to drive up the cost of energy and deepen Europe’s ongoing energy crisis. Both European and Russian officials say sabotage may have caused the curious leaks. “There are some indications that it is deliberate damage,” a European security source told Reuters, adding it was still too early to draw conclusions. “You have to ask: Who would profit?”Read it at Reuters

