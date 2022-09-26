Read full article on original website
gcaptain.com
Norwegian Navy to Protect Offshore Oil and Gas Installations
OSLO, Sept 28 (Reuters) – Norway will deploy its military to protect its oil and gas installations against possible sabotage after several countries said two Russian pipelines to Europe spewing gas into the Baltic had been attacked, the prime minister said on Wednesday. Gas leaks as a result of...
Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America
Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
Indian government accused of ceding land in Himalayas to China
Indian people living near the country’s disputed Himalayan border with China have accused their government of giving away swathes of land after both sides agreed to withdraw troops from some contested areas and create buffer zones. Earlier this month, Indian and Chinese troops, who have been locked in a...
‘Deliberate Damage’ Suspected as Two Russian Pipelines to Europe Leak
Two Russian-built gas pipelines supplying Europe developed mysterious leaks overnight, sparking suspicions that sabotage may be to blame. Swedish authorities raised the alarm about two highly unusual leaks in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline shortly after Denmark discovered a similar problem on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Both supply lines under the Baltic Sea have been at the heart of a bitter energy war between Russia and European countries since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in February, with European leaders accusing Moscow of throttling the supply of gas to the continent in order to drive up the cost of energy and deepen Europe’s ongoing energy crisis. Both European and Russian officials say sabotage may have caused the curious leaks. “There are some indications that it is deliberate damage,” a European security source told Reuters, adding it was still too early to draw conclusions. “You have to ask: Who would profit?”Read it at Reuters
Japan summons Russian ambassador after its diplomat is ‘brutally interrogated’ in Moscow
Japan has demanded an apology from Russia after its diplomat was blindfolded and physically restrained during an interrogation and accused of being a spy, deepening a diplomatic row between the two countries.Tatsunori Motoki, who worked at the Japanese consulate general, was detained in Vladivostok in Russia’s far east on allegations that he obtained classified information about Russia, the foreign ministry in Moscow said.On Monday, Russia‘s foreign ministry notified Japan‘s embassy in Moscow that the official had been declared “persona non grata”, or an undesirable person, on grounds that he conducted illegal espionage activity, and ordered him to leave the country...
maritime-executive.com
Danish Maritime is Concerned Russian Tankers Will Sail Without Pilots
With tensions further increasing between Russia and the west, the Danish Maritime Authority is expressing safety concerns over Russian tankers operating through the Danish Straits. The maritime authority is concerned with increased sanctions on Russian oil due to begin in just over two months, that Russian tankers might increase their attempts to hide their activities.
Moscow's proxies in occupied Ukraine regions report big votes to join Russia
LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Russian-installed officials in occupied regions of Ukraine reported huge majorities on Tuesday in favour of becoming part of Russia after five days of voting in so-called referendums that Kyiv and the West denounced as a sham.
The 4 countries that are claiming the Koh-i-Noor Diamond on the British crown
There are four countries that are currently claiming ownership of the famous Koh-i-Noor Diamond which is a part of the British Crown Jewels. According to Vice, these four countries include former British colonies. The four countries claiming ownership are India, Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan.
Cyprus seeks UN help to stem asylum-seeker 'avalanche'
Cyprus is seeking help from the United Nations to stem an “avalanche” of migrants who make their way from the ethnically divided island’s breakaway north across a U.N.-controlled buffer zone to seek asylum in numbers that authorities cannot cope with, the interior minister said Monday.Minister Nikos Nouris said 94% of the 15,130 asylum-seekers who filed applications with the divided island’s internationally recognized government in the south through August this year had traversed the buffer zone. That is double the number from the same period last year.Nouris will travel to New York this week for meetings with the U.N. Secretary-General’s...
Ukraine's New U.S.-Made NASAMS Defense System Compared to Russia's S-400
Successful lobbying by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has led to his country receiving National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) from the United States, drawing comparisons to Russia's own S-400 missile system. On August 24, the U.S. Department of Defense announced that six additional NASAMS with extra munitions were part of...
nationalinterest.org
China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan
Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
New Russian Conscripts Who Were Recently Mobilized, Were Given Old, Severely Rusted AK-47 Kalashnikovs, Some Non-Working
A columnist with the daily beast, Julia Davis, recently shared a video to twitter depicting video purportedly showing recently mobilized Russian conscripts and their new weaponry. This would not be the first report of Russians receiving subpar equipment. In August, there were reports that Russians were issued aging equipment, including ill-fitting sneakers, instead of boots.
Russian lawmakers may consider incorporation of four Ukrainian regions into Russia on Oct. 4 - RIA
MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The head of the upper house of the Russian parliament said on Tuesday that it could consider the incorporation of Russia-controlled parts of four Ukrainian regions into Russia on Oct. 4, the RIA news agency reported.
US Vows To Deeper Defense Ties With India After It Slammed Biden Administration For F-16 Deal With Pakistan
The Biden administration promised to strengthen defense ties with India after a minister in the Narendra Modi government criticized the Biden administration’s $450-million package to maintain and upgrade Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jets. What Happened: India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attacked the U.S. argument that it was sending...
CNBC
Nord Stream pipelines hit by suspicious leaks in possible sabotage; Russia says it has 'a right' to use nuclear weapons
Tuesday is the final day of voting in a series of referendums on joining Russia. The votes, widely seen as rigged and illegitimate, are likely to pave the way for Russia to announce it has annexed more of Ukraine by the end of the week, analysts say. The votes have...
gcaptain.com
EU Vows to Protect Energy Network After ‘Sabotage’ at Gas Pipelines
BERLIN/COPENHAGEN, Sept 28 (Reuters) – Any intentional disruption of EU energy networks would meet a “robust and united response,” a top diplomat said, after several states said two damaged Russian pipelines to Europe were probably attacked, causing gas to spew into the Baltic Sea. It remained far...
gcaptain.com
China Warns Waning Global Demand Is Top Threat to Trade
(Bloomberg) — Overseas demand for goods from China is weakening as the global economy slows, warned a senior Chinese commerce ministry official, though the country still expects foreign trade to grow in the second half of this year. “The slowdown in external demand is the biggest uncertainty faced by...
Turkey bows to US pressure, cuts Russian bank ties
Turkey's booming wartime trade with Moscow took a giant step back on Wednesday with confirmation that the last three banks still processing Russian card payments were pulling out under pressure from Washington. The Kremlin on Wednesday condemned Washington for forcing Turkish banks to cut their Russian ties.
International Business Times
Team OneFist Shames Russia's Partial Mobilization With A Game-Changing Leak
Following Russian President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization announcement, international hacker volunteer group Team OneFist has leaked details about over 300,000 Russian reservists. The neatly compiled Google sheet, leaked by Havoc, the leader of Team OneFist's intelligence support apparatus Cerberus, has the names, birthdays, addresses, phone numbers, regions and districts of...
Pro-Putin Hungary Premier Bracing For Prolonged War In Neighborhood, Says Europe 'Shot Itself In The Foot'
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday criticized the European Union's sanctions imposed on Vladimir Putin's country as he warned his country to prepare for a "prolonged Russo-Ukrainian war." What Happened: Orban said the E.U. sanctions on Russia "backfired," resulting in soaring gas prices around the bloc member states. "We...
