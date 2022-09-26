Read full article on original website
Related
USA set basketball World Cup record as quarter-finals take shape
A rampant United States set a new all-time women's basketball World Cup scoring record Monday with a 145-69 demolition of South Korea, while Belgium, France and China all booked their place in the quarter-finals. Aiming to better their fourth place in 2018, they swept home 85-55 to join the United States and China in the last eight from Group A. Kyara Linskens and Julie Vanloo both chipped in with 13 points for their third straight win of the 10-day competition after an opening day loss to the United States.
Croatia, Netherlands into Nations League semi-finals as France survive relegation
Croatia and the Netherlands booked their places in the last four of the Nations League as holders France needed a favour to avoid relegation from the top tier on Sunday. Denmark's win meant Croatia needed to get all three points in Austria to top the group.
ESPN
Fan throws banana at Brazil players during goal celebration in final World Cup warm-up
A banana was thrown from the crowd at Brazil players celebrating a goal from forward Richarlison in the side's 5-1 friendly win over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday. Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison, who was celebrating scoring Brazil's second goal of the game, said racism will continue "every day and everywhere" if it goes unpunished.
World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar
LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Watch: Manchester United keeper produces incredible save to help Czech Republic qualify for U21 Euros
Manchester United loanee Matej Kovar produced a fantastic save against Iceland to help the Czech Republic qualify for the U21 European Championships. The play-off took place last night and Czech Republic found themselves on the front foot ahead of the game having won the first leg 2-1. Last night’s game...
Cristiano Ronaldo international goals: How Portugal striker’s world record stacks up against Lionel Messi and Pele
CRISTIANO RONALDO is the clear leader in the all-time rankings for international goals. The Portugal captain, 37, is now up to it 117 strikes in internationals - a year after leapfrogging Iran legend Ali Daei on 109 goals. The Manchester United striker had been chasing the tally for his entire...
CBS Sports
Brazil and Neymar show they're fully World Cup ready after thrashing Tunisia
PARIS -- Brazil and talisman Neymar appear ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year after a 5-1 demolition of Tunisia at Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The Parisian crowd heavily favored the Eagles of Carthage, but it was the Selecao Brasileira who demonstrated their potential title credentials.
BBC
European Under-21s Championship: Republic of Ireland lose to Israel on penalties in play-off
The Republic of Ireland were beaten on penalties in their European Under-21 Championship play-off with Israel. The teams played out a goalless draw in Tel Aviv following a 1-1 draw at Tallaght Stadium last Friday. After a tiresome period of extra time, spot-kicks were needed. But Tyriek Wright, Evan Ferguson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
World Cup 2022: Denmark to wear 'toned down' jerseys in protest at hosts Qatar
Denmark will wear "toned down" shirts for the World Cup to protest against host Qatar's human rights record and its treatment of migrant workers. Kit provider Hummel has also designed a third, all-black kit, to represent the "colour of mourning". Hummel said it "does not wish to be visible" in...
World Cup runners and riders with Brazil and Spain backed but Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for ‘turbo tantrum’ with Portugal
A WINTER World Cup is going to be like nothing we've seen before on the international stage. Preparation has proved a challenge for many nations and, with the final games before the tournament begins out the way, all we can do now is wait. England's form may have been concerning...
Nico Williams makes his case for World Cup spot with Spain
MADRID (AP) — With his well-timed header across the area setting up a decisive goal, forward Nico Williams may have secured his spot in Spain’s World Cup squad. The 20-year-old Williams came off the bench to assist Álvaro Morata’s 88th-minute winner in a victory over Portugal that guaranteed Spain a spot in the Nations League’s Final Four tournament on Tuesday.
Hungary 0-2 Italy: Roberto Mancini's side bounce back from World Cup heartache to seal place in Nations League finals, with Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco on target in Budapest
Italy claimed a place in the Nations League final four with a 2-0 win away to Hungary thanks to goals by Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco in their last League A-Group 3 game on Monday. European champions Italy, who missed out on a place at the World Cup in Qatar,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sporting News
FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022: Quarter-finals set as USA look unstoppable, Australia tops ‘Group of Death’
After six days and 30 games of basketball, it’s time to say goodbye to the Group Phase of the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, as well as the bottom four teams. After a day of rest Wednesday, all eyes will now turn to the quarter-finals, as the top four teams in each group will look to keep their World Cup efforts alive.
Italy Qualify For UEFA Nations League Finals As Gianluigi Donnarumma Halts Hungary
Italy finally have something to celebrate in 2022.
UEFA・
Comments / 0