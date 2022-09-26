Real Estate Rundown September 26
Jessica Williams sits down with Realtor Alison Rhinehart for Living Local 15s First Real Estate Rundown. Find out all you need to know about the Fort Wayne housing market. You can text any questions you have to 312-339-7999 and they may be answered in an upcoming segment.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
