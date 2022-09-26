Watch: Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati & Kyle Abrams Are Officially Over. Love may be blind, but Deepti Vempati's respect for her ex is clear to see. Love Is Blind star Kyle Abrams recently announced that his and Deepti's relationship had come to an end. In that same announcement, Kyle informed fans that he is now in a new romance with someone else. As for how Deepti feels about Kyle's partner? When asked "do you approve?" on the Sept. 27 episode of the Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast, Deepti declared, "Yeah, I do."

