E! News

Lily Collins Shares Sweet Emily in Paris BTS Pics as Season 3 Wraps Filming

Watch: "Emily in Paris" Star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Talks Sylvia & Emily. According to Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, season three of the Netflix comedy has just wrapped filming. To celebrate the occasion, the actress shared a slew of behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram Sept. 28, including sweet snaps of the cast lounging at a pool, relaxing on a hike and posing at un café. Ooh la la!
E! News

Love Is Blind’s Deepti Vempati Reveals Her Thoughts on Kyle Abrams' New Girlfriend

Watch: Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati & Kyle Abrams Are Officially Over. Love may be blind, but Deepti Vempati's respect for her ex is clear to see. Love Is Blind star Kyle Abrams recently announced that his and Deepti's relationship had come to an end. In that same announcement, Kyle informed fans that he is now in a new romance with someone else. As for how Deepti feels about Kyle's partner? When asked "do you approve?" on the Sept. 27 episode of the Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast, Deepti declared, "Yeah, I do."
Nikita Dragun
E! News

Avatar: The Last Airbender's Supporting Cast Features a Star Trek Legend

Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action adaptation has enlisted a member of the USS Enterprise to maintain harmony between the four nations. That's right: the streamer revealed Sept. 27 that Star Trek legend George Takei will be starring in the upcoming...
Cinemablend

90 Day Fiance's Natalie Mordovtseva Posts Stunning Photo To Hype The Single Life Season 3

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is currently feeding the fandom’s need for drama with fights between Andrei and Libby Castravet and her family, but it’s not the only show in the franchise airing in September. Fans will be blessed with another new season of 90 Day: The Single Life as Season 3 kicks off on Monday, September 12. It seems the cast is just as excited to get the season underway, as Natalie Mordovtseva posted some stunning photos to hype the return of the series.
StyleCaster

Khloé Just Revealed Her 2nd Baby’s Name Is Similar to Tristan & True—Why It’s ‘Just Right’

Since her son’s birth, fans have wondered what Khloé Kardashian’s second baby’s name is and how involved Tristan Thompson has been involved in her newborn’s life. A representative for The Kardashians star confirmed on August 5, 2022, that Khloé and Tristan, who also share daughter True Thompson, had welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the statement read. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.” Khloé confirmed she and Tristan were expecting a second child together in...
E! News

Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson

Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
thesource.com

CJ Wallace, Son of The Notorious B.I.G., Receives Custom Diamond Pendant of His Father

Hip-Hop loves chains, and CJ Wallace, the son of The Notorious B.I.G., may have just revealed one of the best neck pieces of all time. CJ got the new necklace from Mazza New York Jewelers by request of his mother Faith Evans. The result is a Biggie pendant covered in diamonds, showing his father in one of his trademark Coogi sweaters with a stack of bills in his hand.
rolling out

Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
E! News

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: See the Shocking Texts Sent After Kathy Hilton's "Meltdown"

Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. A cold front has hit Aspen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast trip in the snowy Colorado locale continued on the Sept. 14 episode of the Bravo series, and just when fans thought they were going to have to wait another week to see the much-teased fallout between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, an ominous message appeared on the screen.
Fox News

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'

Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
E! News

E! News

