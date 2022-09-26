ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

KIMT

Minnesota mother accused of killing son ruled competent

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge in Minnesota has ruled a mother accused of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son is mentally competent and can assist with her own defense. Julissa Thaler is charged with second-degree murder in the May 20 death of Eli Hart. The suburban Minneapolis woman is accused of shooting her son multiple times and then hiding his body in the trunk of her car.
Saint Paul, MN
Saint Paul, MN
KARE 11

Woman accused of stealing $1 million from Minnesota employer

MINNEAPOLIS — A federal indictment accuses a California woman of stealing more than $1 million from her employer while working for a Minnesota property management company. Mai Houa Xiong, 47, who now lives in Fresno, California, has been indicted by a grand jury in Minneapolis on charges of wire fraud, identity theft and filing false tax returns in connection with the scheme she allegedly ran for more than six years until August 2021, even after she was fired.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KNOX News Radio

Woman accused of stealing $1M from MN employer

A federal indictment accuses a California woman of stealing more than $1 million from her employer while working for a Minnesota property management company. Forty-seven-year-old Mai Houa Xiong, who now lives in Fresno, California, has been indicted by a grand jury in Minneapolis on charges of wire fraud, identity theft and filing false tax returns in connection with the scheme she allegedly ran for more than six years until August 2021, even after she was fired. According to court documents, Xiong is accused of stealing from the bank accounts of the company’s clients, which are Twin Cities homeowner associations.
FRESNO, CA
fox9.com

15-year-old boy arrested after stolen SUV crash in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 15-year-old boy is in custody Monday after a stolen car chase ended with a crash caught on traffic cameras in St. Paul. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the incident started Monday morning when a Plymouth man reported his black 2018 BMW had been stolen overnight.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Charges: Check fraud scheme netted more than $200K from victims

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Several people are facing criminal charges for a check fraud scheme that netted more than $200,000 from victims in Minnesota since 2018. Since 2018, prosecutors allege authorities have identified more than 100 counterfeit checks with losses exceeding $200,000 that involved several people. The Minnesota Financial Crimes Task Force investigated the group that was involved in a scheme of counterfeit checks, forgery, identity theft and fraud, the criminal complaint states. The scheme spanned more than 30 law enforcement agencies and multiple Minnesota counties.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
bulletin-news.com

Employee of MN property management company accused of stealing over $1 million

A California woman is charged in a federal indictment with stealing more than $1 million from her employer while working for a property management firm in Minnesota. A grand jury in Minneapolis has indicted Mai Houa Xiong, 47, who currently resides in Fresno, Calif., on charges of wire fraud, identity theft, and filing false tax returns in relation to the scheme she is alleged to have continued to operate for more than six years until August 2021, despite being fired.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Ban on new deer farms in St. Louis County

DULUTH, Minn. – A unanimous vote by the St. Louis County Board prohibits new deer farms in the northeast Minnesota county. Officials say the goal is to prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease. A one-year moratorium on new cervid farms in St. Louis County would have expired Sept. 30.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Watch: Woman drives through West St. Paul liquor store

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Footage from a security camera shows a woman driving into a West St. Paul liquor store on Monday afternoon. West. St. Paul police and firefighters were dispatched to R&B Liquors on Robert Street at 2:07 p.m. after 911 calls about a car driving through a business, according to a West St. Paul Police incident report.
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
kfgo.com

Grand Forks rollover injured six people with ties to rapper B.o.B

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Grand Forks Police say a Grand Forks driver faces multiple charges in a Monday morning rollover that injured six people with ties to a musical artist who appeared hours earlier at Alerus Center. According to police, Starsha Laquisha Swift, 32, has been charged with DUI,...
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1390 KRFO

Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide

Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
WINTHROP, MN
Bring Me The News

Police: Teens 'careen recklessly' in stolen BMW, Mercedes in north metro

Police have arrested two youths and are hunting two others who drove stolen cars at high speeds through the northern Twin Cities, before crashing in St. Paul. The dangerous scenes unfolded on I-94 between Maple Grove and St. Paul on Monday afternoon, with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office saying it initially started when a man in Plymouth reported his 2018 BMW had been stolen overnight.
MAPLE GROVE, MN

