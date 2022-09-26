ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

EPA’s New Environmental Justice Office Pledges ‘Billions’ For ‘Those Who Need It The Most

By NewsOne Staff
NewsOne
NewsOne
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bj0Di_0iAfEp4J00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1addp9_0iAfEp4J00

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan (C) attends the G20 Environment and Climate Ministerial Meeting in Nusa Dua, Indonesia’s Bali island, on August 31, 2022. | Source: MADE NAGI / Getty

T he U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is planning to open a new office that it says will not only double down on its efforts to confront environmental justice but will do so by pledging billions of dollars to the communities that have gone neglected for so long.

The new Office of Environmental Justice and Civil Rights is being spearheaded by EPA Administrator Michael Regan , the first Black man to lead the federal agency that oversees “protects people and the environment from significant health risks, sponsors and conducts research, and develops and enforces environmental regulations,” as its website describes .

MORE: Understanding Environmental Racism And Its Effect On Black Americans

“In the past, many of our communities have had to compete for very small grants because EPA’s pot of money was extremely small,” Regan told the Associated Press . “We’re going from tens of thousands of dollars to developing and designing a program that will distribute billions. But we’re also going to be sure that this money goes to those who need it the most and those who’ve never had a seat at the table.”

In case you’re unfamiliar with what environmental justice is exactly, we’ve got you covered.

Think of ongoing environmental crises the country is currently experiencing, like the water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city of Jackson, or how Black and brown families who live near highways experience a disproportionate rate of asthma diagnoses.

Those are prime examples of environmental justice, or a lack thereof, which is typically described as environmental racism because of those who are primarily affected by it.

Racism isn’t always seen or heard. Sometimes it’s hidden inside the systems that make America function. But you don’t need to see it for its impact to be disastrous to Black Americans .

When most people think of an environmental crisis they think of climate change, which is understandable since it’s arguably the biggest issue young people face today. But what is always left out of the conversation is the fact that climate change disproportionately affects people of color and it’s not an accident, it’s environmental racism .

Environmental racism is defined as environmental injustice that occurs within a racialized context both in practice and policy.

The concept describes the disproportionate impact of environmental hazards on people of color. Higher air pollution and rising temperatures have always plagued communities of color, but so have a host of other issues.

The environmental justice movement and the people who support it hope to be the catalyst for change.

Grassroots organizations that promote environmental justice look to educate communities on the dangers of environmental racism, but it won’t be enough without your help. Pay close attention to your local Government and policies. If a landfill or waste company wants to put a facility in your area, they have to go through the city first. Don’t be afraid to put pressure on your elected officials if you oppose practices or policies that could be harmful to your community.

Regan was sworn into his office in 2020 after President Joe Buden’s election. Biden reportedly selected Regan because of his passion for environmental justice.

Regan has experience bringing the political gap when it comes to confronting some of the biggest environmental issues facing the United States, including climate change and cleaning up coal ash, the latter being a big problem in North Carolina that also affects many other states.

SEE ALSO:

Climate Justice For Black Futures: The Fight To Overcome The Legacy Of Environmental Racism

After Lead Crisis, Flint Might Be Home To A New Asphalt Plant Further Impacting The Community

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VfuV6_0iAfEp4J00

The post EPA’s New Environmental Justice Office Pledges ‘Billions’ For ‘Those Who Need It The Most appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 156

Rock Crawler Paul
2d ago

Environmental Justice.. a completely made up concept by the left in their power grab agenda. If We the People do not do something about it this November, we will not have a country left in four years!

Reply(12)
126
David Willetts
2d ago

and you're getting the $$ from where? oh the American taxpayers, so like every good politician you can line your pockets. I'll avoid the rush. your welcome

Reply
67
hank grosel
2d ago

Yes. The USA was the only country that burned fossil fuels. There are veterans, senior citizens, intellectually disabled, and mentally ill Americans struggling to feed and heat themselves. And, we will poor money into third world countries. The needy are needy and we should take care of our own citizens first.

Reply
55
Related
GreenMatters

EPA's Environmental Justice Department to Launch Several Crucial Initiatives

Four months after the EPA announced the creation of an Office of Environmental Justice, it was finally made official. EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan announced its launch from North Carolina's Warren County on Saturday, Sept. 24. Formally known as the Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights, it will tackle various environmental injustice issues, using 200 staff members from 10 U.S. regions.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Examiner

Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Epa#Nagi Getty#The Associated Press
Fortune

What really happened with the giant railroad strike that wasn’t—and how Warren Buffett was involved

Big challenges remain for the U.S. rail industry labor dispute, and Warren Buffett is at the center of it. After all-night negotiations that kept Americans on the edge of their seats, railroad employees have decided to forgo a planned strike early Thursday morning after companies and unions finally reached an agreement over better pay, working conditions, and benefits.
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
MedicalXpress

Nearly all US states now set limits for opioid prescriptions

By the end of 2019, 39 states had enacted limits restricting prescriptions for opioid analgesics, according to new data released today by the Center for Public Health Law Research at Temple University's Beasley School of Law, with the vast majority of those limits having been enacted since 2016. The policy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Markets Insider

Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly

A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
WYOMING STATE
rigzone.com

U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Department of Energy is putting up 10 million barrels of crude oil for sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced a Notice of Sale of up to 10 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in November 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy