ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Futuristic in Cutout Bodysuit, Metallic Garters & Lace-Up Boots at iHeartRadio Music Festival

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oiZNT_0iAfEj1B00

Megan Thee Stallion brought a daring take to futuristic fashion at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

While performing onstage in Las Vegas on Saturday night, the Grammy Award-winning musician danced In a bold purple bodysuit. Her violet-toned ensemble featured a short-sleeved silhouette covered in glitter, accented by a circular front cutout and metallic bra base layer. Completing the piece was a wide metallic waist belt, accented by long buckled garter straps attached to matching knee-high cutoff leg warmers. The “Body” singer finished her ensemble with matching crystal-lined rimless sunglasses.

When it came to footwear, the “Hot Girl Summer” singer completed her ensemble with a set of white lace-up boots. Her chunky style featured rounded toes with leather uppers. Completing the pair were thick ridged soles for added stability. The styles proved ideal for staying balanced and navigating the stage, and also created a utilitarian base for the musician’s outfit.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022 was held in Las Vegas from Friday, Sept. 23 – Saturday, Sept. 24. The two-day event at T-Mobile Arena celebrated established and emerging musical artists with both daytime and evening lineups, sponsored by Famous Footwear, Capital One, M&M’s and more. The festival’s main headliners included Megan Thee Stallion, Avril Lavigne, Diplo, Halsey, Lionel Richie, LL Cool J, Maren Morris, Pitbull and Black Eyed Peas. Additional performers included Chloe Bailey, Willow Smith, Diddy, Latto, Lauv, Big Time Rush and Five Seconds of Summer.

PHOTOS: Discover Megan Thee Stallion and more stars at Coach’s Fall 2022 runway show in the gallery.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 40

Barbara Walker
1d ago

wonder what she'll be wearing at age 50? Same shameful outfits in a Lizzo body? She really needs to think about how she'll be viewed in the future. She's in for a big letdown if all she has going for her is a curvy body. What will happen when curvy bodies are no longer in vogue?

Reply(3)
11
Rusty Walters
1d ago

Megan The Horsesass !!! There, fixed it for ya...you're welcome !!!

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Amps Up See-Through Knit Dress With Pointy Louboutin Pumps for Revolve Gallery’s NYFW Launch Party

Lori Harvey attended the Revolve Gallery NYFW presentation at Hudson Yards yesterday in New York. The Tennessee native wore a maxi dress by Revolve-owned brand NBD that came equipped with see-through striped knit paneling, while the remaining panels were made of opaque fuzzy material that offered the social media star more coverage. The “Conga” style, which is available for $248 on Revolve.com, featured an asymmetrical neckline and long see-through sleeves that effectively created a striking silhouette that was only amplified by the styling. Accessories Harvey wore, although minimal, included coupled silver and crystal studs that offered the Gymshark ambassador a little bit of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Expertly Pairs Matching Striped Top and Pants for the 2022 U.S. Open

Michelle Obama revamped pinstripes in a chic new ensemble for the U.S. Open. The former First Lady was spotted in the stands for the occasion this weekend, attending the the Men’s Singles Semifinal match between Carloz Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe. While watching the match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Friday, the “Becoming” author wore a blue blouse and matching pants. Each featured the same purple-tinted hue with a sharp white pinstriped pattern. However, the set went beyond simply matching; her trousers included a wide-leg fit, while Obama’s blouse featured a collared silhouette with rounded sleeves and a deep...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Pitchfork

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer

This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Rihanna’s Hair Looks Longer Than Ever As She Rocks Oversized Yellow Jersey & Dior Bag In NYC

Rihanna, 34, was spotted on the way to a recording studio in New York City on Sept. 21. That night, the Fenty Beauty founder’s jet-black tresses were also looking longer than ever as they draped down her body during the outing. Her extra-long locks were parted down the middle and accessorized with her black sunglasses on top of her head. The beauty opted with placing one-half of her tresses in front of her shoulder while the other half flowed behind her.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Willow Smith
Person
Charlie Puth
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Diplo
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Halsey
Person
Pitbull
Person
Chloe Bailey
Person
Maren Morris
People

Viola Davis's Daughter Genesis, 12, Hits Red Carpet with Mom at 'The Woman King' TIFF Premiere

The actress shares her 12-year-old daughter with husband Julian Tennon Viola Davis had her daughter's support at the world premiere of her latest film. Over the weekend, the 57-year-old actress was joined by daughter Genesis, 12, and husband, Julian Tennon, on the red carpet for the premiere of The Woman King at the Toronto International Film Festival. Both mom and daughter looked chic for the special event, Davis wearing a hot pink and orange strapless dress that featured a band of large flowers on top. Genesis looked all grown up in...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Boots#Musical Artists#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Capital One#Chloe
HollywoodLife

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Romance Going Strong After Baby As She Rocks Baggy Jeans At Studio

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, were busy working in a studio together and turned heads with their wardrobe choices. The singer and rapper, who just welcomed their first child in May, were photographed heading in and out of their Los Angeles, CA session in their looks, which included a vintage Supreme Mitchell & Ness Throwback jersey and denim jeans for Rihanna, and a black hoodie and matching sweatpants for Rocky. The doting mom also added sunglasses and Ancuta Sarca X Nike Orange G1 Ferrari 60 Slingback Sneaker Pumps to her outfit as she held a Balenciaga purse, and the doting dad topped his look off with white, black, and teal Nike sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Turns Heads With Blue Rhinestone Bodysuit At iHeartRadio Music Festival

Chloe Bailey loves to put on a good show. In the past, she's drawn comparisons to none other than Beyoncé, and has even gotten compliments from the legend. Bailey's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas found her showing off her talent, and looks, once more. During her set, she performed several of her biggest hits while wearing a blue rhinestone bodysuit and fishnet tights in front of a packed crowd.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Footwear News

Footwear News

158K+
Followers
18K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy