ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

France announces €45bn effort to shield country from energy cost increases

By Kim Willsher in Paris
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RbWDc_0iAfEa4e00
Compte rendu du conseil des Ministres, PARIS, France, FRANCE - 26 Sep 2022<br>Mandatory Credit: Photo by Luc Nobout/via ZUMA Press/REX/Shutterstock (13421444ab) Paris, France le 26 septembre 2022 - Compte rendu du conseil des Ministres au palais de l Elysee - Minutes of the Council of Ministers at the Elysee Palace - Ici Bruno Le Maire Compte rendu du conseil des Ministres, PARIS, France, FRANCE - 26 Sep 2022 Photograph: Luc Nobout/ZUMA Press/REX/Shutterstock

The French government plans to spend €45bn shielding households and businesses from energy price shocks in a budget focused on bringing down inflation.

The finance minister, Bruno Le Maire , said the increase in the cost of gas and electricity would be capped at 15% from January. Gas and electricity price rises are currently capped at 4% until the end of the year in what is known as the bouclier tarifaire (tariff shield).

Outlining key elements of his 2023 budget bill on Monday, Le Maire said it was financed “down to the last euro” and the government’s No 1 priority was fighting inflation at a time of unprecedented uncertainty due to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“The most important and the most urgent challenge for France and other European nations is to bring down the inflation pressure,” the minister told journalists on Monday. “We don’t want to increase taxes and we want to protect households,” he added.

Special levies on energy companies were expected to reduce the net cost to the country of the price cap from €45bn to €12bn. Le Maire said €3bn would be set aside to help French companies threatened by soaring energy prices particularly those “exposed to international competition”.

The French state is the majority shareholder in EDF, the country’s largest electricity supplier – it is engaged in taking full control of the company – and has a majority shareholding in Engie (formerly Gaz de France).

In an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche, the public accounts minister, Gabriel Attal, said the fuel price cap would “block the rise in gas and electricity bills at 15% instead of 120%”. Without this year’s 4% price cap, based on prices in November 2021 – three months before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – the ministry estimated French bills would have risen 60% for gas and 45% for electricity.

“The budget we are presenting is [a] budget to protect,” Attal said.

Income tax bands were also being increased next year by 5% to partially mitigate the effects of inflation, meaning someone earning €2,000 a month would be €200 better off, Attal added. The top tax bracket for anyone earning more than €169,000 will remain at 45%.

Le Maire also announced pay increases for teachers as well as 10,000 new civil service jobs, including 2,000 new teachers, and the financing of 6,000 homes for refugees and asylum seekers.

He said inflation was expected to remain at about 6% in the coming months before dropping to 4% in 2023. The government’s second priority was to maintain public spending to within 5% of the country’s output with the aim of reducing it to the EU’s limit of 3% of GDP by 2027, and to reduce the public debt – expected to rise to a record €270bn next year – from 2026, Le Maire added.

Economic forecasts from earlier this month suggest growth in France’s economy will drop to 1% next year from 2.7% this year. However, the high council for public finance, an independent body, has said the government’s growth forecasts are optimistic.

The government must push the budget through a fractious parliament having lost its majority in the Assemblée Nationale in legislative elections before the summer.

Comments / 1

Related
Markets Insider

Germany's takeover of Russian refineries frees the nation from dependence on Moscow, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says

Germany took control Friday of Russian-owned Rosneft's subsidiary in the country, which included three oil refineries. The move signals freedom for Germany from Russian dependence, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We are making ourselves independent of Russia, and any decisions that are taken there," he said at a news conference.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Attal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Gross Domestic Product#Gaz De France#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Council Of Ministers#French
Fortune

The Russian economy will ‘die by winter’ because of the ‘catastrophic consequences’ of the military mobilization, a top Russian economist warns

Russian men sit on a bus at a mobilization center awaiting their departure to a military training center on Sept. 26, 2022, in Moscow. In the seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, some have argued that the international sanctions levied against Russia weren’t strong enough as Russians continued to travel, shop, party—and generally lead a normal life.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat

Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Markets Insider

Putin says Russia will restart Nord Stream 1 gas flows 'tomorrow' if it gets turbines, and blames sanctions for the shutdown

President Vladimir Putin said Russia could restart gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream 1 'tomorrow', if it gets turbines. Russia indefinitely halted flows through the pipeline last week, intensifying Europe's energy crisis. He blamed Germany and Western sanctions for the indefinite halt in operations for the pipeline. Russian President...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US tips off Russia before nuke-capable missile launch

The U.S. military test-launched a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, the Air Force confirmed in a statement. The launch took place after the U.S. gave Russia advance notice. According to Reuters, U.S. Air Force announced the ICBM test in advance in an effort to avoid worsening tensions with...
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

455K+
Followers
104K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy