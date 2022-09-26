ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

St Helens’ Morgan Knowles given one-match ban for late hit in Grand Final

By Andy Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q2zbX_0iAfEZ8n00

St Helens forward Morgan Knowles has been banned for one match following an incident in Saturday’s Betfred Super League Grand Final , the Rugby Football League has announced.

Knowles has been charged with a Grade A offence of dangerous contact following a late hit on a passer during Saints’ title-winning 24-12 win over Leeds at Old Trafford.

The incident provides a postscript to the disciplinary saga involving Knowles that dominated the build-up to the showpiece fixture.

The loose forward was initially banned for the Grand Final after being handed a two-match suspension for twisting the arm of Salford’s Brodie Croft behind his back during the semi-finals.

He was eventually cleared to play as Saints twice appealed against the verdict of the RFL’s match review panel.

Knowles has now found himself in trouble again following the latest disciplinary review.

A communication from the RFL said Knowles had been charged with “Grade A dangerous contact” after a challenge on an opponent “in a vulnerable position” after the ball had been released. It added this posed “an unacceptable risk of injury”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19QycQ_0iAfEZ8n00

With suspensions also applicable in international rugby league, Knowles could now be unavailable for England’s World Cup warm-up against Fiji on October 7.

Saints team-mate Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook has also been given a one-match ban for contact with a match official. Winger Tommy Makinson has been cautioned for a similar offence.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Trent Alexander-Arnold should RETIRE from England duty - despite being just 23 - if he misses out on the World Cup, says Gabby Agbonlahor, as he insists Gareth Southgate 'insulted' the Liverpool star by revealing Kieran Trippier is above him

Trent Alexander-Arnold should retire from England duty if he is not named in their World Cup squad, according to Gabby Agbonlahor. The Liverpool right back was once again not used at all by Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate in the final international break before the tournament, suggesting he could well miss out on the final group of 26.
SOCCER
BBC

Chelsea 3-1 West Ham: Blues come from behind to beat West Ham

Chelsea recovered from an early setback to beat West Ham in the Women's Super League at Kingsmeadow. West Ham captain Dagny Brynjarsdottir was left unmarked as she headed the visitors in front after two minutes. Defending champions Chelsea responded when Fran Kirby scooped in an equaliser before half-time. Striker Sam...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Helens#England#Fiji#The Rugby Football League#Old Trafford#Rfl
Yardbarker

Gareth Southgate claims England defender is ahead of Liverpool star

Gareth Southgate has claimed that Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier is ahead of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. Alexander-Arnold was left out of the England squad to face Germany in their recent clash in the UEFA Nations League. Kieran Trippier was chosen in the squad, with Reece James at right-back, and Luke...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Tuesday gossip: Mudryk, Bellingham, Leao, Dumfries, Depay, Firmino

Newcastle United are considering making a £50m bid for Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21. (the i) England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, is Real Madrid's top target for next summer's transfer window. (Marca) Liverpool could move...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Women's international friendlies: England's Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby return to squad

Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby have returned to England's squad to face world champions United States and Czech Republic in international friendlies next month. The pair missed England's September World Cup qualifiers through injury. West Ham defender Lucy Parker and Everton midfielder Jessica Park, on loan from Manchester City, both...
WORLD
The Independent

Chelsea beat West Ham to make it back-to-back Women’s Super League wins

Chelsea came from behind to beat West Ham 3-1 in their Women’s Super League match at Kingsmeadow.Irons captain Dagny Brynjarsdottir headed the visitors into a shock lead after only three minutes, before Chelsea responded as Sam Kerr twice hit the woodwork and Fran Kirby scored a deserved equaliser in the 40th minute.Kerr then tapped in a second on the hour, with Millie Bright nodding home a third shortly after, before Lauren James saw her late penalty saved.The match at Kingsmeadow was rearranged from September 11 following the death of the Queen.West Ham, who have never beaten Chelsea in the WSL,...
SPORTS
The Independent

Europe’s top clubs paid record-high price for injuries last season – study

Europe’s top clubs paid a record-high price for injuries to their stars last season, according to a new study.Injury costs for clubs in the continent’s ‘Big Five’ leagues in the 2021-22 campaign were £513.23m, a leap of 29 per cent compared to the season before, international insurance brokers Howden said.Injuries themselves were up by 20 per cent on the season before, with 4,810 recorded in all.Premier League in the 2021-22 season, up from 938 the season before" data-source="Howden">The data’s publication comes at a time when the future international calendars for men’s and women’s football are being debated, with world players’...
MANCHESTER UNITED F.C.
The Independent

Hampshire leave Warwickshire facing relegation as Yorkshire nervously watch on

Hampshire pushed champions Warwickshire to the brink of relegation on the third day of their LV= Insurance County Championship clash at Edgbaston.Replying to the home side’s 272 for four declared, Hampshire made 311 thanks to James Vince (98) and former Edgbaston favourite Keith Barker (76).Warwickshire closed on 62 for two second time around – 23 ahead – but, after rain took out much of the first two days, a draw is overwhelmingly likely.That would secure a runners up spot for Vince’s side and send the Bears down.Yorkshire’s defeat to Gloucestershire at Headingley has given them a glimmer of hope but...
SPORTS
The Independent

Wednesday sport trivia: Andriy Shevchenko birthday, on this day and more

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYSLance Gibbs (cricket) – former West Indies off-spinner, born 1934.Lynne Thomas (cricket) – Llanelli-born former cricketer who played 10 Tests and 12 one-day internationals for England between 1966 and 1979, born 1939.David Steele (cricket) – former Northamptonshire and England batter, born 1941.Gareth Davies (rugby union) – former Wales captain and fly-half, born 1955.Lord Sebastian Coe (athletics) – Olympic 1500 metres champion in 1980 and 1984, chairman of the London 2012 Olympic Games organising committee and current president of athletics’ global governing body World Athletics, born 1956.Chris Broad (cricket) – former England and Nottinghamshire batter, now an International Cricket...
NFL
Daily Mail

Sarina Wiegman calls for her England side to play without fear against the United States next month... after recalling Euro 2022 winners Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby, plus naming uncapped duo Jess Park and Lucy Parker in her latest squad

England manager Sarina Wiegman hopes any previous ‘fear factor’ around playing the United States has diminished ahead of their sold-out Wembley clash next month. The Lionesses’ friendly with the World Cup holders will be their biggest test since winning the European Championship this summer. The US are...
SPORTS
The Independent

Fran Kirby returns as Sarina Wiegman names England Lionesses squad for October friendlies

Sarina Wiegman has named her England Women squad for the forthcoming international break, for fixtures against USA and Czech Republic.The Lionesses will host the United States at Wembley on 7 October, their first game back at the national stadium since they triumphed there in the Euro 2022 final in extra time against Germany.Four days later, England face European opposition at Brighton’s Amex Stadium, hoping to extend what is currently a 22-match unbeaten run - the last 14 of which have been wins.The big news in terms of the latest squad is the return of key schemer Fran Kirby, who missed...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

862K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy