Leavenworth, WA

3 Easy kid friendly fall hikes

Celebrate the new season with 3 easy kid friendly fall hikes. Whether your kid runs ahead like a fleet-footed mountain goat or slides along like a spotted slug, here are a few places around the Seattle area where you can enjoy the journey with kids in tow. Perhaps the highlight...
SEATTLE, WA
More Smoke Expected for NCW from Lake Wenatchee Fires

Smoke from the White River and Irving Peak Fires near Lake Wenatchee is expected to continue having an impact on local air qualities over the next seven to ten days. Public Information Officer, Heather Appelhof, says the fire’s growth has been slowing but it’s still had enough available fuels to produce plenty of smoke.
WENATCHEE, WA
10 Best Hikes near North Bend that aren’t Mt Si

The North Bend area has an abundance of wonderful hiking trails within an hours drive of the greater Seattle area. As a born and raised Seattleite, I’m sharing my favorite hikes near North Bend. This list does NOT include some of the famous (and extremely crowded) hikes in the area such as Mt Si, Little Si, Mailbox Peak and Rattlesnake Ledge. Each of these well known and busy trails have spectacular views and are worth doing, if you can find parking and deal with crowds (read my tips for finding less crowded hikes here). I’m passionate about helping people find new trails and new discoveries so let’s get to some of the other fantastic trails near North Bend.
NORTH BEND, WA
U.S. 2 closed again as fire burns near roadway

U.S. Highway 2 was closed again overnight as the Bolt Creek Fire once again burned close to the roadway. The Washington State Department of Transportation said there is no estimate on when the highway will reopen. The fire has burned more than 11,000 acres since first being reported Sept. 9...
SKYKOMISH, WA
Wildfire activity forces closure of US 2 at Skykomish

If you are planning any travel over US 2, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced Tuesday that all lanes of the highway in Skykomish between the Money Creek Tunnel and the ranger station, from milepost 46 to milepost 50, are closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire. There...
SKYKOMISH, WA
City of Leavenworth Sues Projekt Bayern Over Oktoberfest “Trademark”

The City of Leavenworth is suing Projekt Bayern for trademark infringement on using the name “Leavenworth Oktoberfest.”. Both entities will be meeting at Spokane’s U.S. District Court this Tuesday. On July 20, 2022, the city filed a lawsuit against the Leavenworth nonprofit Projekt Bayern for allegedly misleading consumers...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
Redmond man dies while being airlifted from Aasgard Pass

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A man died while he was being airlifted from Aasgard Pass on September 24. Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said 41-year-old Swaminathan Sundaram of Redmond died while hiking the pass, located south of Leavenworth. At around 10 a.m. on Saturday, RiverCom Dispatch was advised of a...
REDMOND, WA
Four people hospitalized in four-vehicle wreck near Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH — Four people were hospitalized following a four-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon on US Highway 2 near Leavenworth. Theodore L. Kenney, a 72-year-old Entiat man, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox east on Highway 2 when he reportedly failed to negotiate a curve to the right. State troopers say he crossed the centerline and collided with a westbound 2017 Toyota.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
Deputies: Baseball bat attack preceded fatal Cashmere shooting

CASHMERE — A 22-year-old Cashmere man was shot to death late Friday at a bank parking lot in the heart of the city’s downtown. Arrest affidavits filed by deputies in Chelan County Superior Court allege Jesus Torres-Lucatero, 24, fatally shot fellow Cashmere resident Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo as the victim confronted Torres and his associates with a baseball bat about 11 p.m.
CASHMERE, WA
1 dead, multiple suspects arrested after shooting in Cashmere

CASHMERE, Wash. - An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Cashmere Friday night, which resulted in an hours long standoff and the arrest of multiple suspects. According to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), at around 11:00 p.m. deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Aplets Way. When law enforcement arrived, they found person dead with a gunshot wound.
CASHMERE, WA
Two arrested in Cashmere homicide investigation

CASHMERE — One person was shot dead late Friday in Cashmere and two men were in custody Saturday morning as Chelan County sheriff's deputies investigated the incident. Neither the victim nor the suspects were identified in a Saturday morning press release from the sheriff's office. Deputies said they were summoned about 11 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Aplets Way, in the heart of downtown Cashmere, for a single victim with fatal gunshot wounds.
CASHMERE, WA

