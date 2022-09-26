Read full article on original website
3 Easy kid friendly fall hikes
Celebrate the new season with 3 easy kid friendly fall hikes. Whether your kid runs ahead like a fleet-footed mountain goat or slides along like a spotted slug, here are a few places around the Seattle area where you can enjoy the journey with kids in tow. Perhaps the highlight...
More Smoke Expected for NCW from Lake Wenatchee Fires
Smoke from the White River and Irving Peak Fires near Lake Wenatchee is expected to continue having an impact on local air qualities over the next seven to ten days. Public Information Officer, Heather Appelhof, says the fire’s growth has been slowing but it’s still had enough available fuels to produce plenty of smoke.
10 Best Hikes near North Bend that aren’t Mt Si
The North Bend area has an abundance of wonderful hiking trails within an hours drive of the greater Seattle area. As a born and raised Seattleite, I’m sharing my favorite hikes near North Bend. This list does NOT include some of the famous (and extremely crowded) hikes in the area such as Mt Si, Little Si, Mailbox Peak and Rattlesnake Ledge. Each of these well known and busy trails have spectacular views and are worth doing, if you can find parking and deal with crowds (read my tips for finding less crowded hikes here). I’m passionate about helping people find new trails and new discoveries so let’s get to some of the other fantastic trails near North Bend.
State awards millions of dollars to Chelan, Kittitas and Okanogan counties for salmon recovery
Chelan, Kittitas and Okanogan counties have been awarded millions of dollars in state Salmon Recovery Funding Board grants. The state agency announced the awards on Monday. The grants will pay for work to restore salmon habitat, including repairing degraded habitat in rivers, removing barriers blocking salmon migration and conserving pristine habitat.
Redmond man dies while hiking Aasgard Pass near Leavenworth
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A 41-year-old Redmond man who was hiking with a group on Aasgard Pass, which is south of Leavenworth, died on Saturday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brian Burnett said at 10 a.m., RiverCom Dispatch received multiple alerts in the area of...
U.S. 2 closed again as fire burns near roadway
U.S. Highway 2 was closed again overnight as the Bolt Creek Fire once again burned close to the roadway. The Washington State Department of Transportation said there is no estimate on when the highway will reopen. The fire has burned more than 11,000 acres since first being reported Sept. 9...
Wildfire activity forces closure of US 2 at Skykomish
If you are planning any travel over US 2, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced Tuesday that all lanes of the highway in Skykomish between the Money Creek Tunnel and the ranger station, from milepost 46 to milepost 50, are closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire. There...
Third week of Bolt Creek Fire brings challenging conditions, new evacuation warnings
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Very dry conditions and a red flag warning on Monday are adding to the challenges presented by the Bolt Creek Fire. The blaze that started Sept. 10 is now in its third week, relentlessly burning near Skykomish just west of Stevens Pass. So far it has...
Skykomish residents told to be prepared for evacuation as Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn
Evacuation orders have been raised once again for some people affected by the Bolt Creek Fire burning in Snohomish and King counties. Those in Skykomish, and in some communities along the Old Cascade Highway west and east of town, are now under level two evacuation orders. That means "be ready to leave."
City of Leavenworth Sues Projekt Bayern Over Oktoberfest “Trademark”
The City of Leavenworth is suing Projekt Bayern for trademark infringement on using the name “Leavenworth Oktoberfest.”. Both entities will be meeting at Spokane’s U.S. District Court this Tuesday. On July 20, 2022, the city filed a lawsuit against the Leavenworth nonprofit Projekt Bayern for allegedly misleading consumers...
Redmond man dies while being airlifted from Aasgard Pass
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A man died while he was being airlifted from Aasgard Pass on September 24. Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said 41-year-old Swaminathan Sundaram of Redmond died while hiking the pass, located south of Leavenworth. At around 10 a.m. on Saturday, RiverCom Dispatch was advised of a...
5 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Leavenworth (Leavenworth, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle collision was reported on Saturday night. Officials stated that four vehicles were involved in the crash. The investigation revealed that a gray 2020 Chevrolet Equinox was heading eastbound on US 2 when the Chevrolet crossed the center line and hit a red 2017 Toyota in the opposite lane.
Four people hospitalized in four-vehicle wreck near Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH — Four people were hospitalized following a four-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon on US Highway 2 near Leavenworth. Theodore L. Kenney, a 72-year-old Entiat man, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox east on Highway 2 when he reportedly failed to negotiate a curve to the right. State troopers say he crossed the centerline and collided with a westbound 2017 Toyota.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Ellensburg (Ellensburg, WA)
According to the Washington State Trooper, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday morning. The officials reported that a white 2008 Pontiac G6 and a gray 1999 Dodge Caravan were involved in a crash on Interstate 90. The officials revealed that 47-year-old Sandra Macias De Alba, the passenger of...
Deputies: Baseball bat attack preceded fatal Cashmere shooting
CASHMERE — A 22-year-old Cashmere man was shot to death late Friday at a bank parking lot in the heart of the city’s downtown. Arrest affidavits filed by deputies in Chelan County Superior Court allege Jesus Torres-Lucatero, 24, fatally shot fellow Cashmere resident Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo as the victim confronted Torres and his associates with a baseball bat about 11 p.m.
Ellensburg physician who signed COVID-19 vaccine exemption waivers without justification gets license suspended
OLYMPIA — An Ellensburg physician who reportedly signed COVID-19 vaccine exemption waivers without justification has now had her license suspended based on additional charges. In December of last year, the state Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery restricted the license of Anna Elperin after the board says she issued...
Victim in Friday Night Cashmere Shooting Identified, Murder Charges Filed
The victim of a fatal shooting Friday in Cashmere is now identified as 22-year-old Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo of Cashmere. Deputies say Urbina-Sotelo was shot several times at around 11pm in the Cashmere Valley Bank parking lot on Applets Way. He was taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee where he was...
1 dead, multiple suspects arrested after shooting in Cashmere
CASHMERE, Wash. - An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Cashmere Friday night, which resulted in an hours long standoff and the arrest of multiple suspects. According to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), at around 11:00 p.m. deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Aplets Way. When law enforcement arrived, they found person dead with a gunshot wound.
Two arrested in Cashmere homicide investigation
CASHMERE — One person was shot dead late Friday in Cashmere and two men were in custody Saturday morning as Chelan County sheriff's deputies investigated the incident. Neither the victim nor the suspects were identified in a Saturday morning press release from the sheriff's office. Deputies said they were summoned about 11 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Aplets Way, in the heart of downtown Cashmere, for a single victim with fatal gunshot wounds.
