Ontonagon County, MI

WLUC

1 dead, 1 injured in Ontonagon County single-vehicle crash

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened in Ontonagon County Thursday. At about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, officers were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash on Norwich Road in Ontonagon. The Sheriff said a 36-year-old Ontonagon resident was driving north when the vehicle left the roadway, traveling through a ditch, hitting a tree, and coming to rest facing the opposite direction.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin man wanted in connection with multi-county theft string

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. — A Wisconsin man is wanted in connection to multiple alleged thefts that police said occurred across multiple counties. Seth Genereau, 23, was identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last Tuesday. Officers in Outagamie County tried to question Generau, but he allegedly ran away. He then allegedly stole multiple items and a vehicle from Hortonville. Police said he later approached a person in Clintonville and allegedly stole a minivan by force.
WLUC

Bessemer businesses worried about snowmobile trail closure

BESSEMER, MI. (KBJR) -- For some people in communities in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, snowmobiling can provide much-needed income to keep local businesses afloat. But a trail in Gogebic County may be closing, leaving two towns without snowmobile access and the revenue it brings this winter. Snowriver Mountain Resort, formerly...
WLUC

Michigan gas price averages see double-digit increase

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, drivers in Michigan are now seeing a 13-cent increase in gas price averages. Drivers statewide are now paying an average of $3.94 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 7 cents more than this time last month and 70 cents more than this time last year. At the national level are paying nearly a quarter less at $3.71 per gallon.
cbs3duluth.com

Upper Peninsula snowmobile trail closed after resort owner pulls permits

WAKEFIELD, MI--- Snowriver Mountain Resort, formerly known as Big Snow, has permanently pulled trail permits on their property. They recently purchased Blackjack and Indianhead Mountains in Gogebic County. The change means Snowmobile Trail 2 through Michigan’s Upper Peninsula will no longer connect Gogebic County from east to west. Snowmobilers...
UPMATTERS

Stormy Kromer sells hats to support veterans

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJMN) – Stormy Kromer is selling hats to support Upper Peninsula Honor Flight Veterans. Stormy Kromer is selling a special edition hat to support the Upper Peninsula Honor Flight. The company has been donating tp the U.P. Honor Flight for years by selling these hats. This year’s hat features the iconic red and black plaid and the Upper Peninsula Honor Flight logo on the side.
