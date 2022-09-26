ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antigo, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

Dillon’s Law 2.0 aims to make epinephrine more accessible

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - State Representative Katrina Shankland joined Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza, UWSP faculty and staff, and local health care professionals Tuesday to celebrate the passing of an updated version of a law that will help people with life-threatening allergies. Shankland is a co-author of the 2017...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

FEMA grants awarded to city will fund the hiring of 9 Wausau firefighters

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau is one of three Wisconsin communities to receive federal funding to hire additional firefighters. Tuesday, the Wausau Common Council approved accepting a $3.1 million grant that will fully fund hiring nine additional firefighters for three years. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, Staffing for Effective Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER Grant, was created to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help increase or maintain the number of trained, front-line firefighters available in their communities.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Wausau City Council approves Mall Development plan

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Tuesday, the Wausau City Council approved a plan that will transform the old Wausau Center Mall. In a 6-3 vote, the council approved the Foundry on 3rd Project. They also signed off on $6-million in reverse tax increment financing. Phase 1 will happen at Washington...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Antigo, WI
Antigo, WI
Health
Antigo, WI
Government
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
WSAW

Flu vaccinations now available at Marshfield Clinic

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic Health System is now offering influenza vaccinations at all primary care locations throughout Wisconsin. Influenza, or the “flu,” is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Merrill secures funding for 6 new pickleball courts

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Construction is scheduled to begin this spring on six new pickleball courts in Merrill. The courts will be built in Ott’s Park. The park is located at 501 N Foster St. Funding for the pickleball courts is the result of a donation from the Bierman Family Foundation.
MERRILL, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Drinking Water#Water Tower#Water Supply#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#Water Energy Supply#Construction Maintenance#Sdwlp#Dnr
WSAW

Tiffany and Ausman to debate in Minocqua

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Lakeland Union High School in Minocqua will host a debate between the candidates for governor for the race to lead Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District. Incubument, Republican candidate Tom Tiffany will face democratic challenger Dick Ausman. The debate is Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. in...
MINOCQUA, WI
wizmnews.com

Wisconsin’s special sessions a waste of time and money

This doesn’t sound like a very effective system. In Wisconsin, the law gives the Governor the authority to call lawmakers into a special session of the Legislature. That is typically reserved for dealing with emergencies, or for settling the most pressing and contentious issues affecting the state. When the Governor calls lawmakers back to Madison, they are required to attend, and to formally conduct a meeting. But unfortunately, they are not required to actually do anything. They are not required to vote on the issue, or even to conduct any debate or take any public input. They simply must meet. So that is what they do. For about sixty seconds or less. Such is the quandary facing Governor Evers as he has called legislators back to Madison next week to hold a meeting on the state’s existing abortion law. They will attend, but it will be another sham meeting with no purpose. They will ignore the more than sixty percent of Wisconsinites who think the state’s current abortion law is wrong and needs to be updated. The rules governing special sessions should be changed so that lawmakers have to do more than just drive to Madison and turn around and go home. They shouldn’t be allowed to refuse to do their jobs. Doing so is a waste of their time, and the taxpayer’s money.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WSAW

City of Antigo unveils plans for new splash pad

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Work is underway at Antigo City Park for a new splash pad. The parks department announced Monday that the city’s aging kiddie pool will be replaced with a splash pad. Other features at the splash pad include a tide pool, dump bucket, a small slide, along with others.
ANTIGO, WI
boreal.org

Oldest canoe ever found in Great Lakes region excavated in Wisconsin

Maritime archaeologists in Wisconsin have recovered a canoe that they say is around 3,000 years old, making it the oldest boat ever found in the Great Lakes region. The Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS) said the canoe was found in Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin Thursday. The canoe is carved from a single piece of white oak and measures about 14.5 feet long.
MADISON, WI
WSAW

Students encouraged to “Speak Up Speak Out”

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual report for Wisconsin’s Speak Up Speak Out program is showing state officials it’s working. The annual report was released on Monday. This is the second year of Speak Up Speak Out in the state of Wisconsin. It began with a $2-million grant from the federal government.
WISCONSIN STATE
Nature.com

These scientists traced a new coronavirus lineage to one office — through sewage

You have full access to this article via your institution. Virologist Dave O’Connor admits that he was getting desperate when he started asking dog owners for poo samples. For much of 2022, O’Connor, at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and his colleagues have been tracking a heavily mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Early this year, they discovered the variant in Wisconsin waste water drawn from more than 100,000 people.
MADISON, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants

BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
BARABOO, WI
onfocus.news

Local Business Opens Storage Units in Former Figi’s Building

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The Weiler family has opened new storage units in the former Figi’s building on South Central Avenue (across from Hotel Marshfield). “The units are heated and great for campers, boats, cars, and more,” said Wayne Weiler, owner. “We know there is a demand for this type of storage locally, so we’ve been renovating this space to make it available for that purpose.”
MARSHFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy