City docs: Wausau staff ignored 2019 PFAS recommendations in water treatment planning
New documents obtained by Wausau Pilot & Review show that some officials were aware that the city would need to address toxic chemicals in drinking water while a new treatment facility was being planed, but did not inform the public. In June 2019 the Wisconsin Department of Health Services made...
WSAW
Dillon’s Law 2.0 aims to make epinephrine more accessible
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - State Representative Katrina Shankland joined Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza, UWSP faculty and staff, and local health care professionals Tuesday to celebrate the passing of an updated version of a law that will help people with life-threatening allergies. Shankland is a co-author of the 2017...
WSAW
FEMA grants awarded to city will fund the hiring of 9 Wausau firefighters
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau is one of three Wisconsin communities to receive federal funding to hire additional firefighters. Tuesday, the Wausau Common Council approved accepting a $3.1 million grant that will fully fund hiring nine additional firefighters for three years. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, Staffing for Effective Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER Grant, was created to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help increase or maintain the number of trained, front-line firefighters available in their communities.
WSAW
Wausau City Council approves Mall Development plan
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Tuesday, the Wausau City Council approved a plan that will transform the old Wausau Center Mall. In a 6-3 vote, the council approved the Foundry on 3rd Project. They also signed off on $6-million in reverse tax increment financing. Phase 1 will happen at Washington...
WSAW
Flu vaccinations now available at Marshfield Clinic
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic Health System is now offering influenza vaccinations at all primary care locations throughout Wisconsin. Influenza, or the “flu,” is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death.
WSAW
Wisconsin businesses come together to provide an Oktoberfest public market
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A market featuring Wisconsin businesses and their products will be held Saturday in Stevens Point. The Oktoberfest Fall Market will be held at the Holiday Inn Stevens Point - Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be more than 35 Wisconsin businesses...
WSAW
License plate reader cameras to likely be installed in Wausau next year
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is expected to have a new tool at its disposal next year. The city has accepted a grant to install 20 cameras with the sole purpose of reading and detecting license plates. At least 20 other Wisconsin cities are already using the technology.
WSAW
Merrill secures funding for 6 new pickleball courts
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Construction is scheduled to begin this spring on six new pickleball courts in Merrill. The courts will be built in Ott’s Park. The park is located at 501 N Foster St. Funding for the pickleball courts is the result of a donation from the Bierman Family Foundation.
WEAU-TV 13
Rural communities in the Chippewa Valley will have access to higher Internet speeds
VILLAGE OF FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - Rural communities in the Chippewa Valley will have additional access to a much need resource. Spectrum is expanding service to communities that include the Town of Seymour and the Village of Fall Creek. “It’s going to be a big time matter. If you...
WSAW
Tiffany and Ausman to debate in Minocqua
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Lakeland Union High School in Minocqua will host a debate between the candidates for governor for the race to lead Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District. Incubument, Republican candidate Tom Tiffany will face democratic challenger Dick Ausman. The debate is Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. in...
wizmnews.com
Wisconsin’s special sessions a waste of time and money
This doesn’t sound like a very effective system. In Wisconsin, the law gives the Governor the authority to call lawmakers into a special session of the Legislature. That is typically reserved for dealing with emergencies, or for settling the most pressing and contentious issues affecting the state. When the Governor calls lawmakers back to Madison, they are required to attend, and to formally conduct a meeting. But unfortunately, they are not required to actually do anything. They are not required to vote on the issue, or even to conduct any debate or take any public input. They simply must meet. So that is what they do. For about sixty seconds or less. Such is the quandary facing Governor Evers as he has called legislators back to Madison next week to hold a meeting on the state’s existing abortion law. They will attend, but it will be another sham meeting with no purpose. They will ignore the more than sixty percent of Wisconsinites who think the state’s current abortion law is wrong and needs to be updated. The rules governing special sessions should be changed so that lawmakers have to do more than just drive to Madison and turn around and go home. They shouldn’t be allowed to refuse to do their jobs. Doing so is a waste of their time, and the taxpayer’s money.
wxpr.org
"The animals deserve better": Former volunteers, concerned citizens protest Humane Society of Vilas County
Joe Power stands near a busy sidewalk in downtown Eagle River gripping two homemade signs. “What are your donations being used for?” asks one. “The animals deserve better than 3 stars,” says the other. Until recently, Power was a volunteer dog walker with the Humane Society of Vilas...
WSAW
City of Antigo unveils plans for new splash pad
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Work is underway at Antigo City Park for a new splash pad. The parks department announced Monday that the city’s aging kiddie pool will be replaced with a splash pad. Other features at the splash pad include a tide pool, dump bucket, a small slide, along with others.
boreal.org
Oldest canoe ever found in Great Lakes region excavated in Wisconsin
Maritime archaeologists in Wisconsin have recovered a canoe that they say is around 3,000 years old, making it the oldest boat ever found in the Great Lakes region. The Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS) said the canoe was found in Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin Thursday. The canoe is carved from a single piece of white oak and measures about 14.5 feet long.
WSAW
Students encouraged to “Speak Up Speak Out”
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual report for Wisconsin’s Speak Up Speak Out program is showing state officials it’s working. The annual report was released on Monday. This is the second year of Speak Up Speak Out in the state of Wisconsin. It began with a $2-million grant from the federal government.
Nature.com
These scientists traced a new coronavirus lineage to one office — through sewage
You have full access to this article via your institution. Virologist Dave O’Connor admits that he was getting desperate when he started asking dog owners for poo samples. For much of 2022, O’Connor, at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and his colleagues have been tracking a heavily mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Early this year, they discovered the variant in Wisconsin waste water drawn from more than 100,000 people.
WSAW
Kronenwetter clerk issues explanation about absentee ballot envelopes
Kronenwetter, Wis. (WSAW) - The new clerk for the Village of Kronenwetter issued an explanation Tuesday related to absentee ballot envelopes that did not have a return address for the village on them. According to a press release, early absentee ballots were mailed out to those who requested them on...
Why gas prices in Madison are soaring past the national average
MADISON, Wis. — After a historic 14-week streak of national weekly price dips in gasoline, prices at the pump rose across the country this week — but in Madison, the increase was much more dramatic. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas sits at $3.72 as of Monday. Wisconsin’s average is slightly higher...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants
BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
onfocus.news
Local Business Opens Storage Units in Former Figi’s Building
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The Weiler family has opened new storage units in the former Figi’s building on South Central Avenue (across from Hotel Marshfield). “The units are heated and great for campers, boats, cars, and more,” said Wayne Weiler, owner. “We know there is a demand for this type of storage locally, so we’ve been renovating this space to make it available for that purpose.”
