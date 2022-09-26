Read full article on original website
Related
6 Best Solar Batteries
Solar panels convert sunlight to electricity, and batteries store it. Solar battery technology is still evolving, but here's what's available today. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Redflow targets US market with lithium-ion battery alternative
Queensland-headquartered redox-flow battery specialist Redflow and clean energy project solutions firm Empower Energies have signed a Letter of Intent to develop integrated solar and zinc-bromine flow battery solutions for the North American commercial and industrial (C&I), remote community micro grid, and utility markets. Redflow said the energy storage solution architecture...
Zacks.com
Aspen Technology (AZPN) Soars 5.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
AZPN - Free Report) shares rallied 5.1% in the last trading session to close at $232.67. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.7% gain over the past four weeks. The...
inTEST Corporation to Demonstrate Innovative SCAiLX™ Zoom Block Camera Technology at Vision 2022 in Stuttgart, Germany
MT. LAUREL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor, announced today the introduction of its all-new SCAiLX Zoom Block cameras developed by Videology, an inTEST Company in the Process Technologies division. The Zoom Block camera with SCAiLX technology is a first-to-market product with custom AI (artificial intelligence) on the Edge platform. Videology will be demonstrating SCAiLX cameras at the upcoming Vision 2022 trade show in Stuttgart, Germany. The show, which is the largest imaging event of its kind in Europe, will take place from October 4 th to October 6 th. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005332/en/ Developed by Videology, an inTEST company, the Zoom Block camera with SCAiLX technology is a first-to-market product with custom AI on the Edge platform. (Photo: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
PBF Energy (PBF) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Zacks.com
Coterra Energy (CTRA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CTRA - Free Report) closed at $25.51, marking a +0.75% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company...
Zacks.com
MAP 2025 Growth Move Aids RPM International (RPM), Costs Ail
RPM - Free Report) has been riding high on its strategically balanced business model. Its focus on MAP 2025 (Margin Achievement Plan) operational improvement initiative and bolt-on acquisitions are commendable. Strong industrial maintenance activity and accelerated in-house resin production add to the positive. The stock has returned 8.9% in the...
Zacks.com
Seagen (SGEN) Inks Deal With LAVA Therapeutics for LAVA-1223
SGEN - Free Report) recently announced that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Netherland-based immuno-oncology company, LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (. LVTX - Free Report) , to develop, manufacture and commercialize the latter’s LAVA-1223. LAVA-1223, a bispecific T cell engager, is currently being developed in preclinical studies...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Taylor Farms Taps Bloom Energy, Ameresco and Concept Clean Energy to Take California Fresh Vegetable Production Facility Off the Grid
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Taylor Farms, North America’s largest producer of healthy fresh foods, has partnered with Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) and Concept Clean Energy to install a microgrid capable of taking one of their California food processing facilities completely off the traditional energy grid. The energy leaders plan to combine six megawatts (MW) of Bloom fuel cells, 2MW of solar power from Concept Clean Energy and a 2MW/4MWh battery into a microgrid that is designed to power the entire 450,000 sq. ft. facility in San Juan Bautista, California.
Zacks.com
Retail Sector on Track for a Robust Holiday Season: 5 Picks
ARHS - Free Report) , Movado Group, Inc. (. CHS - Free Report) are likely to do well in the near term. There are several factors playing a key role that has made experts optimistic about the upcoming holiday season. It may not be as bad for the retail sector as previously thought. According to Deloitte’s annual holiday retail forecast, retail sales will jump between 4% and 6%.
Zacks.com
4 Agriculture Operations Stocks to Watch Amid Mixed Industry Trends
The Zacks Agriculture – Operations industry is poised to benefit from innovations and improved consumer demand for healthy products. Investments in acquisitions, joint ventures and expansions are likely to fortify the prospects of the industry players. Logistic and supply-chain issues, higher input costs, and elevated operational expenses have been affecting the industry. Supply-chain concerns and commodity cost pressures have been affecting the profitability of agricultural companies for a while.
Zacks.com
4 Stocks to Watch From the Thriving Internet Delivery Industry
GDDY - Free Report) , Vipshop Holdings (. ASUR - Free Report) , with business activities reaching pre-pandemic levels following the reopening of economies. Additionally, a greater Internet presence in emerging markets, a burgeoning affluent middle class and the accelerated uptake of smartphones are set to aid Internet – Delivery Services industry participants.
nextbigfuture.com
600-mile Gemini Battery for $50 per kWh at Scale
Our Next Energy (ONE), a Michigan-based energy storage company, unveiled a 240-Ah prismatic anode-free cell after a successful 12-month R&D effort. The company believes its anode-free cell is the highest energy density large-format cell ever produced. The breakthrough technology will enable the commercialization of ONE’s GeminiTM dual-chemistry architecture, which will be integrated into a BMW iX prototype vehicle later this year.
CARS・
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for September 28th
AVNS - Free Report) is a medical technology company focusing on delivering medical device solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.8% downward over the last 60 days. Arco Platform Limited (. ARCE - Free Report) provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to...
Siemens automates design process for testing new chips with advanced packaging
Sept 26 (Reuters) - Siemens Digital Industries Software, a unit of Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE), on Monday said it launched new software called Tessent Multi-die that automates a design process for testing chips made with advanced packaging.
Zacks.com
AMD Expands Ryzen Portfolio for High-Growth Business Segments
AMD - Free Report) recently unveiled Ryzen Embedded V3000 series processors with the Zen 3 core to the V series portfolio. The newly launched processors are designed to provide greater CPU performance using less power compared with the older V1000 series for systems operating in a 24*7 operating environment with a heavy workload.
Zacks.com
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Scorpio Tankers (STNG): Time to Buy?
STNG - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 28th
IHG - Free Report) : This company which owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days. Intercontinental Hotels Group Price and Consensus. Intercontinental Hotels Group price-consensus-chart | Intercontinental Hotels Group Quote. This Zacks Rank...
Zacks.com
Top Research Reports for Broadcom, Comcast & Equinor
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) and Equinor ASA (EQNR). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Endava's (DAVA) Q4 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Strong Top-Line Growth
DAVA - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of £0.51 per share, up 24.4% year over year. Revenues increased 35% year over year to £180.4 million. On a constant-currency basis, the top line grew 30.9%. Quarter Details. Payments and Financial Services, TMT, and Other industry verticals...
Comments / 0