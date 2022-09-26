Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
USDA investing over $20M for internet in Grant, Baker & Malheur Counties
JOHN DAY – It was recently announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development has invested about $20.5 million in funding to support high-speed internet in Baker, Grant and Malheur counties. Dee Dee Kluser, General Manager for Oregon Telephone Corporation said, “We look forward to providing a...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Burns Police Chief on Harney County Live discussing new installed officers
Harney County, Or- Burns Police Chief Nancy Gardner was on Harney County Live this morning updating the community about the new police officers that are in the process of being hired. One Police officer Cameron Wolfe was sworn in yesterday and the other two will be sworn in in the next couple of months.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker School Board Meeting highlights
BAKER CITY – Baker School District Superintendent Erin Lair spoke with Elkhorn Media Group’s Shannon McKone late last week to give an update on some highlights from the recent Baker School Board Meeting. That interview can be found below. (SM) Thank you for joining me, Superintendent Lair. Let’s...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Burns DMV closed Monday September 26, 2022
Harney County, Or-Burns DMV office will have a full day office closure at the Burns DMV office today, September 26th due to staffing. If you need assistance, please go to OregonDMV.com or call 541.945.5000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker City Still Prohibited from Residential Waste Burning
BAKER CITY – (Release from Baker City Fire and Rescue) Dear Baker City Residents,. Although we have recently received some precipitation, we have not opened burning for residential waste yet. The cooler temperatures are deceiving, and this alone does not lower the fire danger from high. This week’s temperatures again will increase to the 80’s and above further continuing the burning ban. We are monitoring the fire danger closely and will open burning when we believe the criteria is met. Please keep watching this page and also the front of the station at our Burning Closed banner for updates.
Comments / 0