Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson announces retirement

By Victor Barbosa
 2 days ago
Jimmie Johnson is calling it quits. Reese Strickland/Special to the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Johnson announced in November 2019 that the 2020 Cup season would be his last full-time season of racing. That campaign was disrupted multiple times by the COVID-19 pandemic however.

The seven-time NASCAR champion tested positive for COVID-19 during the summer of 2020 and was forced to miss the Brickyard 400.

Johnson raced part-time in IndyCar competition in 2021, with 2022 being his first full-time IndyCar season. He ends his career tied with Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty for the most NASCAR Cup Series championships.

"It's been an interesting process to feel so fulfilled with the experience and then also try to make a decision," Johnson said, per The Associated Press. "In the big scheme of things, there is so much life planning going on with the kids. We've always had an idea of trying to live abroad for a year or two. We love Colorado and want to spend more time there, and there's just so much swirling personally and professionally that I just wanted to take some time and make the decision not on the back of a positive or negative experience on the racetrack."

