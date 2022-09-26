Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson announces retirement

Jimmie Johnson is calling it quits. Reese Strickland/Special to the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Johnson announced in November 2019 that the 2020 Cup season would be his last full-time season of racing. That campaign was disrupted multiple times by the COVID-19 pandemic however.

The seven-time NASCAR champion tested positive for COVID-19 during the summer of 2020 and was forced to miss the Brickyard 400.

Johnson raced part-time in IndyCar competition in 2021, with 2022 being his first full-time IndyCar season. He ends his career tied with Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty for the most NASCAR Cup Series championships.