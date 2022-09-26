ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Nothing in our history prepares Americans for what’s likely to arrive this November

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. While much attention has been paid to Donald Trump’s continuing fixation on denying the results of the 2020 presidential election and the possibility of a repeat in 2024, a more immediate threat to democracy is looming: an alarming number of Republicans across the country are now gearing up to cast doubt on the outcome of the midterm elections this November.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Poll: Biden now leads Trump by widest margin in 6 months

As President Biden’s approval rating continues to bounce back from its summertime lows, a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll now shows him leading former President Donald Trump in a 2024 rematch by the widest margin since March. The survey of 1,634 U.S. adults was conducted from Sept. 2 to Sept....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Eric Black
abovethelaw.com

Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth

Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Lauren Boebert's Democratic opponent forgot he was previously registered as a Democrat

Former Vice President Adlai Stevenson once said, “The hardest thing about any political campaign is how to win without proving that you are unworthy of winning.” Given today’s political climate, and the Democratic focus on what they deem as “misinformation,” one would presume that not telling the truth about one’s previous political party registration would be proof that someone is unworthy of winning. Yet, that is what Adam Frisch, the Democratic nominee for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, allegedly has done. Frisch will face Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in the midterm elections.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Voices: Republicans are starting to realize their anti-abortion stance might lose them elections

During former president Donald Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday, he aired his normal grievances about how the 2020 presidential election was supposedly stolen — even though North Carolina voted for him twice. He also spoke with voracious enthusiasm of cities in chaos amid crime waves and the US-Mexico border being overrun by an “invasion” of criminals.All of this was done ostensibly in the service of his preferred Senate candidate, Representative Ted Budd, whom he supported in the Republican Senate primary. But the former president carefully avoided talking about one subject throughout his rally: the Supreme Court’s Dobbs...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Electoral College#Takedown#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal
Daily Mail

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Deadline day: National Archives has until tomorrow to reveal if Trump has documents

The House Oversight Committee has given the National Archives and Records Administration until Tuesday to say if former President Donald Trump is still in possession of government records that he shouldn’t be. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) revealed earlier this month that the National Archives is not certain all presidential...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Youtube
POLITICO

Bipartisan opposition will likely derail Maxine Waters’ attempt to hold a vote on major cryptocurrency legislation this week, according to lawmakers and lobbyists.

What's happening: The legislation that House Financial Service Chair Maxine Waters has been attempting to negotiate with Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), her committee's top Republican, would give the Federal Reserve oversight of stablecoins — popular digital tokens whose value is linked one-to-one with the U.S. dollar. The pair have not been able to reach a deal with only days to go before lawmakers return to their districts ahead of the November midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Take Trump’s ‘Warning’ of Violence for What It Is—a Threat

If a guy told you he’s going to punch you in the face, and he told his buddies to punch other people in the face, and then he warned everyone else that they were going to start punching people in the face, and they ultimately did punch many people in the face—you’d probably take their word for it if they threatened to do it again, right?
POTUS
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
985K+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy