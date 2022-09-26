Read full article on original website
Nothing in our history prepares Americans for what’s likely to arrive this November
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. While much attention has been paid to Donald Trump’s continuing fixation on denying the results of the 2020 presidential election and the possibility of a repeat in 2024, a more immediate threat to democracy is looming: an alarming number of Republicans across the country are now gearing up to cast doubt on the outcome of the midterm elections this November.
Poll: Biden now leads Trump by widest margin in 6 months
As President Biden’s approval rating continues to bounce back from its summertime lows, a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll now shows him leading former President Donald Trump in a 2024 rematch by the widest margin since March. The survey of 1,634 U.S. adults was conducted from Sept. 2 to Sept....
Trump Vs. Biden: Who Would Americans Vote For If 2024 Election Was Held Right Now? New Poll Finds Out
A majority of Americans do not want Donald Trump to run for President again in 2024, according to a new poll, while another indicates he’s behind President Joe Biden in a hypothetical contest. What Happened: A new poll from PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll indicates that 61% of Americans don’t want...
Majority of Americans say Donald Trump and Joe Biden are both too old to serve as president: poll
The majority of American adults say Biden and Trump are too old to serve in public office right now, according to a new poll. But respondents were more likely to say Biden was too old to serve. Democrats are more likely than Republicans to say Rep. Liz Cheney is "the...
Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth
Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
Lauren Boebert's Democratic opponent forgot he was previously registered as a Democrat
Former Vice President Adlai Stevenson once said, “The hardest thing about any political campaign is how to win without proving that you are unworthy of winning.” Given today’s political climate, and the Democratic focus on what they deem as “misinformation,” one would presume that not telling the truth about one’s previous political party registration would be proof that someone is unworthy of winning. Yet, that is what Adam Frisch, the Democratic nominee for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, allegedly has done. Frisch will face Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in the midterm elections.
Voices: Republicans are starting to realize their anti-abortion stance might lose them elections
During former president Donald Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday, he aired his normal grievances about how the 2020 presidential election was supposedly stolen — even though North Carolina voted for him twice. He also spoke with voracious enthusiasm of cities in chaos amid crime waves and the US-Mexico border being overrun by an “invasion” of criminals.All of this was done ostensibly in the service of his preferred Senate candidate, Representative Ted Budd, whom he supported in the Republican Senate primary. But the former president carefully avoided talking about one subject throughout his rally: the Supreme Court’s Dobbs...
Bill Clinton says Democrats can hold control of Congress, but warns Republicans will find ways to 'scare the living daylights out of swing voters'
"That's what they did in 2021 when they made critical race theory sound worse than smallpox," Clinton said in an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria.
Mitch McConnell is 'proudly' supporting a bill that aims to prevent another Trump-style coup, saying January 6 'underscored the need for an update'
McConnell's support for the Senate bill to reform the Electoral Count Act comes just days after all but 9 Republicans voted against the House version.
More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms
More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
Deadline day: National Archives has until tomorrow to reveal if Trump has documents
The House Oversight Committee has given the National Archives and Records Administration until Tuesday to say if former President Donald Trump is still in possession of government records that he shouldn’t be. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) revealed earlier this month that the National Archives is not certain all presidential...
‘Afraid of losing their power’: Judge decries GOP leaders who back Trump election claims
A federal judge delivered a blistering rebuke of Republican Party leaders Tuesday for what she said was a cynical attempt to stoke false claims of election fraud of the kind that fueled the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson said former President Donald...
Jen Psaki in MSNBC debut says Trump ‘energizing’ Democrats ahead of midterms
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki in her debut as an MSNBC commentator said former President Trump is “energizing” Democratic voters ahead of the November midterm elections. Psaki, the former face of the Biden White House who left the administration in May, made her first appearance as...
Bipartisan opposition will likely derail Maxine Waters’ attempt to hold a vote on major cryptocurrency legislation this week, according to lawmakers and lobbyists.
What's happening: The legislation that House Financial Service Chair Maxine Waters has been attempting to negotiate with Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), her committee's top Republican, would give the Federal Reserve oversight of stablecoins — popular digital tokens whose value is linked one-to-one with the U.S. dollar. The pair have not been able to reach a deal with only days to go before lawmakers return to their districts ahead of the November midterm elections.
Republicans building a massive Biden accountability agenda for 2023
Soon after COVID-19 hit the U.S., Democrats made a subtle change to House rules that shut off an important oversight tool for Republicans in the minority by restricting their ability to demand information from the Biden administration through "resolutions of inquiry." Before the pandemic, committees were instructed to take up...
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
WATCH: Newt Gingrich predicts Republicans will pick up between '20 and 70 seats' in the House
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich predicts that the "red wave" in November will surpass even optimists' expectations, with Republicans winning 20-70 seats in the House and three to seven seats in the Senate.
The rise of "QMaga": Conspiracy theorists, Christian nationalists unite as MAGA movement gets darker
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. During his 2020 campaign, former President Donald Trump made a point of being vague when discussing the far-right QAnon movement. Trump refrained from overtly promoting QAnon and its conspiracy theories, but he wouldn't say anything critical of them either and claimed that he "didn't know much about" their movement.
Take Trump’s ‘Warning’ of Violence for What It Is—a Threat
If a guy told you he’s going to punch you in the face, and he told his buddies to punch other people in the face, and then he warned everyone else that they were going to start punching people in the face, and they ultimately did punch many people in the face—you’d probably take their word for it if they threatened to do it again, right?
The Supreme Court can’t escape the 2020 presidential race and is already involved in 2024 politics
CNN — An obscure legal theory promoted by allies of former President Donald Trump during the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election will soon have its day before the Supreme Court. With the midterm elections – and 2024 presidential rumors – serving as a backdrop, the Supreme Court...
