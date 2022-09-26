ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashed

Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its New Dessert

Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the end of celebrations. In fact, millions of people are currently celebrating the return of all things pumpkin spice, and many others are anticipating the return of the holiday season. We are already one week into September and although it seems hard to believe, Thanksgiving is not that far off.
Thrillist

Hostess to Introduce a New Caramel & Chocolate Treat for Fall

Step aside, Halloween candy. Another new and perfectly sweet Halloween treat is on store shelves this fall. Starting in October, Hostess will have three Halloween-themed treats, all of which will be available nationwide. The goodies include Spooky Twinkies, ScaryCakes, and the all-new Creepy Caramel Ding Dongs. "As fall approaches, consumers...
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis' Elegant & Flavorful Appetizer Uses a Secret Ingredient That's the 'Perfect Balance of Sweet & Savory'

Who says appetizers are for only when you go out? Appetizers are our best friends; they’re always light and delicious (and super easy to make!) Giada De Laurentiis’ new appetizer is not only delicious and simple, but it uses such an interesting secret ingredient. On Sept 23, De Laurentiis uploaded a photo of the mouth-watering starter dish with the caption, “These crostini are simple, elegant, and pack a lot of sumptuous truffle flavor into every bite. The secret is truffle honey – it has the perfect balance of sweet and savory- and it pairs exceptionally well with Parmigiano Reggiano, which is...
SheKnows

Oprah's Favorite Hot Sauce Brand Just Dropped a Brand New Product That's Perfect for Fall Comfort Foods

Oprah’s favorite hot sauce brand just dropped a brand new product that is bound to blow your tastebuds away. TRUFF’s new White Truffle Olive Oil is a thrilling blend of rich olive oil and pure white truffle that delivers subtle, earthy flavor to any dish you drizzle it on. And it’s definitely going to be everyone’s favorite stocking stuffer this holiday season. “World, meet our White Truffle Oil,” TRUFF captioned a September 27 Instagram post. “White Truffle Oil is a delicate blend of olive oil and real white truffle. We carefully selected neutral-flavored olive oil as a base to allow the...
TODAY.com

44 fall recipes to celebrate the season with

Fall is such a special time of year for so many reasons and one of the best ways to savor it is with comforting meals. Dinner in autumn is a magical thing. It brings much of the cooking back indoors after the season prior kept the grill on high. But as temperatures simmer, so do the soups and stews and braises. And a whole sensory experience is suddenly happening in the kitchen — a cozy welcome after school, work or time outside in the crisp air.
ohmymag.co.uk

Tired of dull-looking tarnished silver jewellery? Here is how to bring it back to life

Even the highest-quality silver jewellery can darken over time. It falls victim to humidity, salty air, perspiration, and skincare and undergoes an oxidation reaction where it turns colour and loses its lustre. The tarnished look may seem attractive to antique jewellery lovers. But if you miss the sparkle of the brand-new silver pieces, you’re in for some valuable advice.
Daily Beast

Travel the World Without Killing Your Feet in These Comfy Walking Shoes

Everyone wants to see the world, but traveling can take a toll on the body. Hours of walking, tours with no place to sit, and long days make for unhappy feet and irritable travelers. Comfortable shoes can make the difference between skipping a long-awaited day of sightseeing and crossing a long-awaited item off the bucket list. Orthofeet have designed shoes specifically to enhance comfort and alleviate pain for a variety of issues like back pain, swollen feet, overpronation, and arthritis.
Real Simple

Apple Pie Skillet Cake

If you bake one dessert this fall make it this apple pie skillet cake. Pantry ingredients, plus a handful of apples, guarantee this easy dessert will come together quickly, which is a good thing because you'll want to make it on the regular. To start, cook down the apples with brown sugar and cinnamon. This not only infuses them with flavor, but also ensures extra moisture is released before the syrupy apples get folded into the simple batter. Honeycrisp apples are our go-to for their crisp texture that holds up in baked goods, but Gala, Jonagold, Braeburn, and Pink Lady are excellent stand-ins that will also retain their shape. Scoops of vanilla or caramel ice cream on top of this skillet cake are not required, but highly recommended.
msn.com

Peanut butter milkshakes are easy-to-swallow choice for seniors

For seniors with chewing, swallowing or appetite problems, milkshakes can be an excellent vehicle to encourage food consumption. This peanut butter milkshake is a great option for most seniors and can be easily adapted to their taste preferences and nutrient needs. While still a sweet delight, this milkshake uses a...
homedit.com

A Step by Step Guide for Eliminating Musty Smells in Your Home

Musty smells are common in damp basements, showers, and laundry that’s been sitting for too long. These smells can sometimes signify a bigger problem, like mold growth. If your home smells like must or mold, the sooner you deal with it, the better. Getting rid of a musty smell can be as easy as washing your laundry. Other times, you’ll need to deep clean, eliminate mold, and air out the room.
SheKnows

We Highly Recommend Spicing Up Your Morning Coffee With Hot Sauce — Yes, Really

Okay, okay — hear us out. Hot sauce in coffee is actually a great idea. But not just any old hot sauce. Ujjo is a hot sauce brand that specifically makes hot sauce meant to go in coffees, teas, and cocktails, and once you try it, there’s no way you’re going back to just milk and sugar. Ujjo’s hot sauce is a precise blend of sweet and “cozy spice” that takes your coffee to the next level. The company’s founder, Lauren, wanted to recreate something akin to her grandmother’s spiced chai but for coffee. “On one fateful morning in 2020, a friend...
Epicurious

A Step-by-Step Guide to Better Bread Pudding

Isn’t the kind of dessert that requires endless whisking or multiple trips to the store. A simple custard of eggs, milk, butter—along with a few spices—transforms a loaf of bread into dessert. For those reasons, it’s often the dessert I turn to on lazy evenings or when I need to make dessert for a crowd.
