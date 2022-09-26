Read full article on original website
Review: The Lumineers Lit up Connecticut’s First Sound on Sound Music Festival
The Lumineers appeared at the first Sound on Sound Music Featival, performing hits like 'Ophelia' and 'Ho Hey.' Here's our review of the performance.
Violet Grohl opens up Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert with haunting version of Hallelujah
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert is underway at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles
Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert 2.0: Foo Fighters Reveal MORE Legendary Musicians To Perform
Taylor Hawkins' legacy will be forever unmatched as apparent during the first show of his tribute concert last September 3 that's why many fans are eager to watch the second show which will take place in a few days. According to Banana 101.5 Rocks, Foo Fighters finally announced the complete...
More names added to the LA Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
The second concert dedicated to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins will take place on Tuesday - and more artists have been added to the bill
Metallica Plan Old-School Show in Tribute to the Couple That Gave Them Their First Break
Metallica will relive the spirit of ’83 — the year they introduced thrash metal to the world on their debut album, Kill ‘Em All, and embarked on their first major tour, supporting the British “athletic metal” group Raven — with a special gig this fall. The concert, which features Raven opening for Metallica, will honor Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the couple that signed the quartet to their Megaforce Records label, who both died in the last two years. The imprint put out both Kill ‘Em All and its 1984 follow-up, Ride the Lightning before Metallica signed to a major...
‘Queer music can be anything’: Sam Smith says queer culture has a place in all genres
Sam Smith has said that Queer music can be “anything” while discussing their new music.A decade after releasing “Latch” alongside dance duo Disclosure, the singer was responding to questions about their new sound and reiterated how queer music can be any genre.“I don’t enjoy the fact that to be queer, it has to be dance music,” they said in an interview for British GQ Style’s Autumn/ Winter 2022 issue.“I think queer music can be country, it can be folk, it can be jazz, it can be anything.”“I do find it hard sometimes when people may think that my music’s...
Santigold Cancels North America Tour Due to ‘Devastating’ Costs and ‘Flood’ of Artists on the Road
In a telling example of the state of the touring industry in 2022, indie artist Santigold has canceled her upcoming North American tour, citing the “devastating” costs due to inflation, soaring costs and the glut of artists on the road after pandemic restrictions lifted early this year. “As a touring musician, I don’t think anyone anticipated the new reality that awaited us,” she wrote in a long and impassioned post on Instagram. “After sitting idle (not being able to do shows) for the past couple years, many of us like everyone else, earning no or little income during that time,...
Gorillaz Bring Out Beck, Tame Impala at Los Angeles Concert; Tell Hilarious Bad Bunny Story During QA
Gorillaz used their tour stop in Los Angeles not only to play a packed show at the city’s Kia Forum but also to hold a special advance listening session for their new album, the provocatively titled “Cracker Island,” set for release on February 24, 2023. Gorillaz albums are always filled with guests, and the Damon Albarn-helmed group reeled in a grip of musical stars to join them on stage at the Forum on Friday night: Namely Beck, Tame Impala and Thundercat, who are among the features on “Cracker Island” — along with Stevie Nicks and Bad Bunny, both of whom were...
Avicii’s Family Sells 75% of Late DJ’s Catalog to Pophouse
The family of Avicii, the late, multi-platinum-selling Swedish DJ, has sold 75% of his master recordings and publishing to Pophouse Entertainment, the Stockholm-based company co-founded by ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus, which is behind that group’s multi-million-dollar “Voyage” show in London and other enterprises. The family and estate will maintain ownership of the remaining 25%. Terms of the deal, which is estimated to be for nine figures, were not disclosed. According to the announcement, a joint venture has been created between the family and estate of Avicii (real name: Tim Bergling) and Pophouse “to safeguard Avicii’s indelible legacy through future global endeavours,” such...
Goo Goo Dolls Champion Domestic Abuse Survivors In New Music Video
The alt-rock legends have also partnered with the organization Joe Torre Safe at Home on their 2022 Fall tour.
Pink, Queen and Alanis Morissette honour Taylor Hawkins in Los Angeles tribute concert
Musicians including Pink, Queen and Def Leppard have paid tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at a memorial concert in Los Angeles. They joined the star's former bandmates in Foo Fighters and Chevy Metal to play the songs he loved, as fans celebrated his memory. Foos frontman Dave Grohl...
Watch Alex Turner serenade a couple during wedding first dance
Alex Turner serenaded a couple during their first dance at their wedding this weekend, alongside a star-studded band. The Arctic Monkeys frontman led a band including Queens Of The Stone Age and Mini Mansions’ Michael Shuman, Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa, and former Wires On Fire frontman Evan Weiss. The...
Eddie Vedder Cameo, Never-Before-Seen Footage in New Joe Strummer Video “Fantastic”
“People can change anything they want to, and that means everything in the world,” plays a recording of Joe Strummer’s voice. “People are running about following their little tracks—I’m one of them—but we’ve all got to stop, just following our own little mouse trail. People can do anything. This is something that I’m beginning to learn.”
WORLD PREMIERE: Godsmack - 'Surrender'
Boston rockers Godsmack are making their return after four years with a tease from their upcoming eighth studio album. Listen to the new single “Surrender” now, and all day today on your favorite Audacy Rock stations!
Margo Price Tells a ‘Love Story of Music, Collaboration, and Struggle’ in New Memoir
Tough-as-nails country-Americana singer-songwriter Margo Price has never shied away from speaking her truth through music. But, now, she is bearing her soul in a new way as she makes her literary debut. The musician is set to release Maybe We’ll Make It: A Memoir on Oct. 4. It will be...
5 Celestial Live Performances in Honor of Late Jazz Legend Pharoah Sanders
“Trane was the Father, Pharoah was the Son, I am the Holy Ghost,” famed avant-garde jazz saxophonist Albert Ayler once said. He was referring to, of course, himself, the legendary John Coltrane, and the late great Pharoah Sanders. During his six-decade career, Sanders used saxophone techniques like overblowing, multi-phonics,...
Tegan And Sara share visuals for punchy new single ‘I Can’t Grow Up’
Tegan And Sara have shared the latest taste of their forthcoming tenth studio album ‘Crybaby’ in the form of a punchy new single titled ‘I Can’t Grow Up’. READ MORE: Tegan and Sara: “How have we lasted 25 years? Strategy”. Described by the band...
See Eddie Vedder Make Cameo in Emotional Joe Strummer Video for Lost Song
A new video for Joe Strummer’s recently released “Fantasy” draws from the former Clash frontman’s vaults to create a revealing, personal portrait of the late artist. The clip opens with Strummer speaking posthumously from a boombox around New York City: “People are out there doing bad things together; it’s because they’re being dehumanized,” he says. “It’s time to take the humanity back to the center of the ring.” The clip shows snippets of Strummer’s lyrics along with footage of him walking around, tipping saxophonists on beach boardwalks, riding the bus, and signing autographs. Toward the end of the clip,...
What’s the alternative?: The best in post-punk, indie pop and slacker
We’re back with an email that’s more DIY than Nick Knowles flicking through a Homebase catalogue. So if you have an ongoing weakness for background hiss, angular guitars and a singer that is charmingly under-qualified for the role, we’ve got some stuff you will love. The Murder...
