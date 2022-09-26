ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Kahan
Person
Dave Matthews
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Jade Bird
Person
Tim Reynolds
Person
Gary Clarke
Rolling Stone

Metallica Plan Old-School Show in Tribute to the Couple That Gave Them Their First Break

Metallica will relive the spirit of ’83 — the year they introduced thrash metal to the world on their debut album, Kill ‘Em All, and embarked on their first major tour, supporting the British “athletic metal” group Raven — with a special gig this fall. The concert, which features Raven opening for Metallica, will honor Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the couple that signed the quartet to their Megaforce Records label, who both died in the last two years. The imprint put out both Kill ‘Em All and its 1984 follow-up, Ride the Lightning before Metallica signed to a major...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
The Independent

‘Queer music can be anything’: Sam Smith says queer culture has a place in all genres

Sam Smith has said that Queer music can be “anything” while discussing their new music.A decade after releasing “Latch” alongside dance duo Disclosure, the singer was responding to questions about their new sound and reiterated how queer music can be any genre.“I don’t enjoy the fact that to be queer, it has to be dance music,” they said in an interview for British GQ Style’s Autumn/ Winter 2022 issue.“I think queer music can be country, it can be folk, it can be jazz, it can be anything.”“I do find it hard sometimes when people may think that my music’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Santigold Cancels North America Tour Due to ‘Devastating’ Costs and ‘Flood’ of Artists on the Road

In a telling example of the state of the touring industry in 2022, indie artist Santigold has canceled her upcoming North American tour, citing the “devastating” costs due to inflation, soaring costs and the glut of artists on the road after pandemic restrictions lifted early this year.  “As a touring musician, I don’t think anyone anticipated the new reality that awaited us,” she wrote in a long and impassioned post on Instagram. “After sitting idle (not being able to do shows) for the past couple years, many of us like everyone else, earning no or little income during that time,...
GAS PRICE
Variety

Gorillaz Bring Out Beck, Tame Impala at Los Angeles Concert; Tell Hilarious Bad Bunny Story During QA

Gorillaz used their tour stop in Los Angeles not only to play a packed show at the city’s Kia Forum but also to hold a special advance listening session for their new album, the provocatively titled “Cracker Island,” set for release on February 24, 2023. Gorillaz albums are always filled with guests, and the Damon Albarn-helmed group reeled in a grip of musical stars to join them on stage at the Forum on Friday night: Namely Beck, Tame Impala and Thundercat, who are among the features on “Cracker Island” — along with Stevie Nicks and Bad Bunny, both of whom were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Musicians#Sound On Sound#Local Life#Localevent#The Roots#National
Variety

Avicii’s Family Sells 75% of Late DJ’s Catalog to Pophouse

The family of Avicii, the late, multi-platinum-selling Swedish DJ, has sold 75% of his master recordings and publishing to Pophouse Entertainment, the Stockholm-based company co-founded by ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus, which is behind that group’s multi-million-dollar “Voyage” show in London and other enterprises. The family and estate will maintain ownership of the remaining 25%. Terms of the deal, which is estimated to be for nine figures, were not disclosed. According to the announcement, a joint venture has been created between the family and estate of Avicii (real name: Tim Bergling) and Pophouse “to safeguard Avicii’s indelible legacy through future global endeavours,” such...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch Alex Turner serenade a couple during wedding first dance

Alex Turner serenaded a couple during their first dance at their wedding this weekend, alongside a star-studded band. The Arctic Monkeys frontman led a band including Queens Of The Stone Age and Mini Mansions’ Michael Shuman, Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa, and former Wires On Fire frontman Evan Weiss. The...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Audacy

WORLD PREMIERE: Godsmack - 'Surrender'

Boston rockers Godsmack are making their return after four years with a tease from their upcoming eighth studio album. Listen to the new single “Surrender” now, and all day today on your favorite Audacy Rock stations!
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

See Eddie Vedder Make Cameo in Emotional Joe Strummer Video for Lost Song

A new video for Joe Strummer’s recently released “Fantasy” draws from the former Clash frontman’s vaults to create a revealing, personal portrait of the late artist. The clip opens with Strummer speaking posthumously from a boombox around New York City: “People are out there doing bad things together; it’s because they’re being dehumanized,” he says. “It’s time to take the humanity back to the center of the ring.” The clip shows snippets of Strummer’s lyrics along with footage of him walking around, tipping saxophonists on beach boardwalks, riding the bus, and signing autographs. Toward the end of the clip,...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy