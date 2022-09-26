ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#National Hurricane Center#Gulf Of Mexico#Cayman Islands#Air Force#Noaa Hurricane Hunter#Central Tropical Atlantic
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall

On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS Miami

Powerful Cat 3 Hurricane Ian moves into southeastern Gulf of Mexico

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian strengthened into a major hurricane early Tuesday morning and made landfall over western Cuba. The storm made landfall just southwest of the town of La Coloma in the Pinar Del Rio Province of Cuba around 4:30 a.m.  Check out our live updates here.According to the National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. advisory, Ian had sustained winds of 115 mph as it moved to the north at 10 mph. It was about 125 miles south-southwest of the Dry Tortugas.The storm prompted officials with Miami-Dade to cancel classes Wednesday and Thursday while Broward public schools opted to close classes...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Outsider.com

Tropical Storm Ian Forecasted to Reach Category 4 Hurricane as It Approaches Florida

Tropical Storm Ian, which developed over the Caribbean late Friday, is forecast to strengthen into a powerful hurricane in the coming days. Within the next 72 hours, the National Hurricane Center predicts that Ian will develop into a Category 4 storm. Although the exact path is uncertain, it is most likely to cross over Cuba. Then it will turn northward toward Florida by midweek, Axios reports. Fortunately, computer models show that there is little wind shear forecasted for later today. This could have prevented further intensification of the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Tropical Storm Ian - live: Florida warned to ‘be ready’ as Ian expected to rapidly intensify into hurricane

Floridians have been warned to “be ready” for a potential hurricane this week, as Tropical Storm Ian continues to strengthen while charting a path towards the Sunshine State.The National Hurricane Center forecasts that by mid-week, Ian will have reached Florida as a major hurricane.The Florida governor said that he “appreciates the quick action” from President Joe Biden who granted the state’s request to issue a federal emergency declaration. “We appreciate it, we’re thankful,” he said at Sunday morning’s press conference.Meanwhile, the authorities in Cuba have suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and said they will begin evacuations...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Ian powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Ian has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s west coast. The. U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said at 5 a.m. Wednesday that Ian now has top sustained winds of 140 mph (220 kph) and is centered about 75 miles (125 kilometers) west-southwest of Naples, Florida. It said Ian is moving north at a forward speed of 10 mph (17 kph).
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Catastrophic’ Ian Makes Landfall in Florida as One of the Most Powerful Hurricanes Ever

Storm surge from Hurricane Ian began inundating several cities on the Southwest Florida coast on Wednesday afternoon, sweeping some homes off their foundations as it simultaneously pounded Florida with 155 mph winds. Winds at that speed are the equivalent of an EF3 tornado, meteorologist Matthew Cappucci reported, and are expected to span at least 50 miles as Ian—the strongest storm of the season and one of the most powerful in history—wallops Florida.While the whipping winds are a serious threat, the National Hurricane Center says that “catastrophic” storm surge of 18 feet—enough to inundate some small homes completely—could also be deadly...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

DeSantis says next two days will be ‘nasty’ as Hurricane Ian strengthens

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said the next two days in the state will be “nasty” as Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall imminently. The Category 4 storm has maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour, and DeSantis said at a press conference on Wednesday it could reach land as a Category 5 hurricane but that it is “clearly” a major, powerful hurricane regardless.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy