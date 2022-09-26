Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian updates: Category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida, path to track into NC mountains
Hurricane Ian swamped southwest Florida, flooding streets and buildings, and knocking out power to more than 1 million people.
WATCH: Florida Man Wakeboards on Hurricane Ian Floodwaters
Making the best of a pretty terrifying situation, a Florida man was seen wakeboarding through floodwaters in the Florida Keys as the area braced for the arrival of Hurricane Ian. In the viral video, the man was seen behind a pickup truck while on the wakeboard. In a separate tweet,...
Ian to be major hurricane moving up the Florida Gulf Coast
Hurricane Ian is forecast to become a category four storm in the Gulf of Mexico this week as it takes aim at Florida. “Rapid strengthening is expected during the next day or so, and Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane tonight
How Hurricane Ian compares to the strongest hurricanes that hit Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida on Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, per the NHC, bringing with it "catastrophic" winds and storm surge. The big picture: Ian is the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Florida since Hurricane Michael devastated the Florida panhandle in 2018.
Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall
On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
After making landfall, Hurricane Ian continues on northeast track
The National Hurricane Center said in its 8 p.m. Wednesday update that Hurricane Ian "continues to batter the Florida peninsula with catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding" after making landfall in Cayo Costa.
Powerful Cat 3 Hurricane Ian moves into southeastern Gulf of Mexico
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian strengthened into a major hurricane early Tuesday morning and made landfall over western Cuba. The storm made landfall just southwest of the town of La Coloma in the Pinar Del Rio Province of Cuba around 4:30 a.m. Check out our live updates here.According to the National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. advisory, Ian had sustained winds of 115 mph as it moved to the north at 10 mph. It was about 125 miles south-southwest of the Dry Tortugas.The storm prompted officials with Miami-Dade to cancel classes Wednesday and Thursday while Broward public schools opted to close classes...
What North Carolina needs to know as Hurricane Ian threatens landfall in Florida
Hurricane Ian is on a collision course with Florida, but we could see some impacts as far north as North Carolina.
Florida Hit With Tornadoes Hours Before Hurricane Ian Set to Make Landfall
The Miami National Weather Service confirmed to Newsweek that as many as eight tornadoes touched down in Florida on Tuesday.
Live updates: Hurricane Ian approaches Florida with 155 mph winds
Yahoo News is providing live updates on the storm and its impacts. Tune in here. • The Category 4 storm is located 35 miles west of Fort Myers, Fla., moving northeast at 9 mph. • Maximum sustained winds remain 155 mph with gusts up to 190 mph. • Ian's eyewall...
Hurricane Ian latest: expected to hit Florida at 120 mph
After belting Cuba on Tuesday, Hurricane Ian is moving towards Florida as a Category 3 storm with winds reaching a maximum speed of 120 mph.
Tropical Storm Ian Forecasted to Reach Category 4 Hurricane as It Approaches Florida
Tropical Storm Ian, which developed over the Caribbean late Friday, is forecast to strengthen into a powerful hurricane in the coming days. Within the next 72 hours, the National Hurricane Center predicts that Ian will develop into a Category 4 storm. Although the exact path is uncertain, it is most likely to cross over Cuba. Then it will turn northward toward Florida by midweek, Axios reports. Fortunately, computer models show that there is little wind shear forecasted for later today. This could have prevented further intensification of the storm.
Tropical Storm Ian - live: Florida warned to ‘be ready’ as Ian expected to rapidly intensify into hurricane
Floridians have been warned to “be ready” for a potential hurricane this week, as Tropical Storm Ian continues to strengthen while charting a path towards the Sunshine State.The National Hurricane Center forecasts that by mid-week, Ian will have reached Florida as a major hurricane.The Florida governor said that he “appreciates the quick action” from President Joe Biden who granted the state’s request to issue a federal emergency declaration. “We appreciate it, we’re thankful,” he said at Sunday morning’s press conference.Meanwhile, the authorities in Cuba have suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and said they will begin evacuations...
Ian powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Ian has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s west coast. The. U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said at 5 a.m. Wednesday that Ian now has top sustained winds of 140 mph (220 kph) and is centered about 75 miles (125 kilometers) west-southwest of Naples, Florida. It said Ian is moving north at a forward speed of 10 mph (17 kph).
‘Catastrophic’ Ian Makes Landfall in Florida as One of the Most Powerful Hurricanes Ever
Storm surge from Hurricane Ian began inundating several cities on the Southwest Florida coast on Wednesday afternoon, sweeping some homes off their foundations as it simultaneously pounded Florida with 155 mph winds. Winds at that speed are the equivalent of an EF3 tornado, meteorologist Matthew Cappucci reported, and are expected to span at least 50 miles as Ian—the strongest storm of the season and one of the most powerful in history—wallops Florida.While the whipping winds are a serious threat, the National Hurricane Center says that “catastrophic” storm surge of 18 feet—enough to inundate some small homes completely—could also be deadly...
Millions in Florida urged to evacuate as Hurricane Ian nears
SARASOTA, Fla., Sept 27 (Reuters) - Residents of Florida's Gulf Coast on Tuesday boarded up homes, packed up their vehicles and headed for higher ground as Hurricane Ian drew near, threatening to bring a deadly storm surge and more than a foot of rain to some areas.
DeSantis says next two days will be ‘nasty’ as Hurricane Ian strengthens
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said the next two days in the state will be “nasty” as Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall imminently. The Category 4 storm has maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour, and DeSantis said at a press conference on Wednesday it could reach land as a Category 5 hurricane but that it is “clearly” a major, powerful hurricane regardless.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba as it strengthens to Category 3
Ian made landfall in Cuba early Tuesday after it strengthened to a Category 3 storm with 125 mph winds, officials said. Live updates.
Former ABC 10News anchor details Hurricane Ian making landfall
Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday morning with winds so extreme that it broke through hotel doors and windows.
Tornadoes 'possible' in Florida as Hurricane Ian moves into Cuba
The National Hurricane Center on Monday said tornadoes are "possible" into Tuesday across the Florida Keys and southern and central Florida as strong winds and heavy rains from Hurricane Ian batter western Cuba.
