Two individuals were seriously injured in a vehicle and motorcycle crash in Pettis County on September 26. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Brady Carr of Clinton, struck the rear of a motorcycle ridden by 50-year-old Charles McGinnis of Sedalia, while McGinnis was stopped for a red light. McGinnis and 32-year-old Katherine Williams were thrown from the motorcycle. McGinnis’ motorcycle came to rest in the intersection and the vehicle driven by Carr traveled off the right side of the roadway, down an embankment and struck a ditch.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO