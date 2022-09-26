Read full article on original website
FREDDIE EIDSON
Freddie Paul Eidson, 75, of Marshall, MO, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Memorial graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Marshall with William W. Harlow officiating. There will be no visitation, but friends may pay their respects and sign the guestbook at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
KSIS Radio
Sedalia Area Life Chain Planned for Sunday
The Sedalia Area Life Chain will be held Sunday, Oct. 2, from 2 to 3 p.m., hundreds of area pro-lifers are expected to form a line along West Highway 50. On National Life Chain Sunday, members of many local churches, including St. Vincent DePaul, Our Savior Lutheran, Bethlehem Baptist and Antioch Katy Park Baptist, will join other Life Chain participants in America and Canada for the 35th year, to line sidewalks in over 1,200 cities to oppose abortion.
Longtime Sedalia 200 Faculty Member Passes Away
It is with great sadness that we report Parkview Elementary School counselor Pam Crafton has passed away unexpectedly. The entire Sedalia 200 community extends our sincere condolences to her family and friends. District counselors are available to aid grieving students and staff members. Ms. Crafton started her Sedalia 200 career...
khqa.com
Fall Pickers Market, Waltons' reunion on first weekend in October
MACON COUNTY, MO. (KHQA) — Shopping, entertainment, food and a Waltons' reunion. It's all happening at the Northeast MO Fall Pickers Market in Macon, Mo., on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 at the Macon County Fairgrounds. Market goers will find everything from antiques, vintage, handmade crafts, gourmet...
Two Marshall Men Injured in I-70 Rollover
Two Marshall men were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2021 Jeep, driven by 23-year-old Jerry D. Huff of Marshall, was on I-70 at the 51.6 mile marker around 4:40 a.m., when the Jeep struck the rear of an eastbound 2011 Ford, driven by 50-year-old Maria G. Jurado of Kansas City.
More charges filed against University of Missouri fraternity brothers for the hazing incident
Eight more fraternity brothers have been indicted for a hazing case at Mizzou that left a 19-year-old man in a wheelchair, blind and unable to speak.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Sedalia man was moderately injured in a motorcycle accident on Tuesday, September 27. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 46-year-old Phillip Fry traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned. Fry was ejected from the motorcycle. Fry was transported to University Hospital with moderate injuries.
abc17news.com
Columbia attorney died of natural causes, autopsy says
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A criminal defense and civil rights attorney in Columbia died of natural causes, according to a medical examiner's report. The report from the Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner obtained by ABC 17 News said Stephen Wyse, 55, died of severe cardiomegaly. The Boone County Sheriff's Office began...
Pettis County Circuit Court Cases Resolved Through September 19
Below is a sampling of cases that were resolved in the Circuit Court of Pettis County from Sept. 7 to Sept. 19. Travis D. Martin: age 32, Sedalia, MO was sentenced to 10, 10, 10, 7, 7, 7 and 4 year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on seven separate matters (3 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance-Clonazepam, 1 count of Possession of a Controlled Substance-Alprazolam, 1 count Unlawful Possession of a Concealable Firearm and 2 counts of Resisting Arrest).
kmmo.com
HIGGINSVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN APPROVE STREET CLOSURE REQUESTS
The Higginsville Board of Aldermen approved several street closure requests during its meeting on Monday, September 27. The board considered street closure requests from several upcoming activities in October. The board approved a request from Lafayette County C-1 School to close Main Street, from 15th Street to 22nd Street, for the Homecoming Parade from 1:45 to 2:30 p.m.on Friday, October 7. The parade is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN CRASH IN PETTIS COUNTY
Two individuals were seriously injured in a vehicle and motorcycle crash in Pettis County on September 26. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Brady Carr of Clinton, struck the rear of a motorcycle ridden by 50-year-old Charles McGinnis of Sedalia, while McGinnis was stopped for a red light. McGinnis and 32-year-old Katherine Williams were thrown from the motorcycle. McGinnis’ motorcycle came to rest in the intersection and the vehicle driven by Carr traveled off the right side of the roadway, down an embankment and struck a ditch.
kmmo.com
JOHNSON COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT HOSTING OPEN HOUSES
The Johnson County Fire Protection District is opening station doors and hosting open houses at ten of the District’s twelve stations from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, October 1. The District invites the public to attend any of the open houses and encourages area residents to visit their nearest station(s) to meet their local responders and see the stations and firefighting equipment.
KMZU
Lawson riders injured in motorcycle Crash
RAY COUNTY, Mo. -- A collision with an animal put a Lawson motorcyclist in the hospital Sunday night. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, Laurence Atkinson, 56, struck an animal on northbound Route C, just North of West 126th Street in Ray County. The impact caused his bike to travel off the right side of the roadway and into a ditch.
khqa.com
Bridge worker falls into Missouri River near Rocheport
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man working on the Missouri River Bridge replacement on Interstate 70 near Rocheport is recovering from minor injuries after falling into the river from the worksite Tuesday morning. According to Deputy Project Manager Derek Lepper of MODOT, the man was working on the replacement bridge...
Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Fire Department responded to a small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse on Conley Road Sunday evening. At about 5:30 p.m., Columbia Fire was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at the chain restaurant. ABC 17 crews on scene saw multiple fire trucks. The scene was clear shortly after fire crews arrival. ABC The post Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Police Reports For September 26, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Saturday night, Officers responded to the Break Time store, 808 East Broadway Boulevard, in reference to a theft. Officers spoke to an employee, Jennifer M. Archambault. Archambault stated a male subject came into the store and stole multiple packages of alcohol. The suspect has been identified, but no contact has been made at this time.
Tipton man charged for fatal Moniteau County crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Tipton man was recently charged with several counts relating to a fatal Aug. 6 crash in Moniteau County. David Burnett, 45, was charged Thursday with driving while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol content greater than 0.18, driving a motor vehicle with an excessive BAC, driving without a valid license and driving without The post Tipton man charged for fatal Moniteau County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SLATER WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN SALINE COUNTY
A 36-year-old Slater woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle crash in Saline County on Monday, September 26. According to a Missouri Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when Destiny Fischer failed to stop at a stop sign, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a fence. The vehicle came to rest in a field.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of September 23, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Holden resident. 37-year-old Dale Yung was arrested late Saturday morning in Mercer County and accused of speeding. During the stop, it was discovered Yung had an active warrant on felony failure to appear in court out of Johnson County. Yung was taken to the Mercer County Jail.
northwestmoinfo.com
Monday Morning Accident Leaves Kingston Woman Hurt
A Kingston woman was left with moderate injuries after a rear-ending accident Monday morning in Caldwell County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says at 7:30 A.M. today a 2019 Chevy Malibu being driven by 20-year-old Kingston resident Gage R. Simmons was eastbound on Route HH when she began to overtake a 2022 Chevy Silverado being driven by 33-year-old Rafael Bustos Vasquez.
