Michigan State

97.9 WGRD

At Least 5 Spooky Spots You Can Visit in West Michigan Right Now

September is almost over. There's a chill in the air. It feels like a good time to talk about some haunted spots you can visit in West Michigan. Personally, I don't know if I necessarily believe in the paranormal. However, I always err on the side of caution when it comes to visiting haunted spots. Especially, if people are trying to engage the supposed ghosts.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals October 1-15

The fairs and festivals continue this fall. We have more harvest festivals along with cultural festivals and art festivals. There is still plenty of food, drink, entertainment, and fun for all ages the first part of October. Thursday, September 15-Sunday, October 2, 2022 - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI For 18...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls

I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
MICHIGAN STATE
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Local
Michigan Government
97.9 WGRD

Guide To Billions of Dollars of Treasure In Michigan Great Lakes For Sale

Great news! If you've always wondered if there's buried treasure somewhere below the waters of the Great Lakes, you're on the right path. There's actually a story that came up not long ago about divers who had apparently found Confederacy Gold that was lost in Lake Michigan. It turns out there may be billions of dollars worth of treasure that has been lost to the Great Lakes, and there's actually somewhat of a map that will lead you to it. There's just one catch... It's gonna run you about $700 to $1,000.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

The Beauty Of Fall In Michigan In Less Than Ten Seconds

Even you have enough time for this brief blast of beauty. As the leaves start turning beginning in the northern reaches of the Upper Peninsula, and gradually working their way south, the Mitten State lights up with fall activities. The beauty of our state in the fall can be summed...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Here’s How to Prepare Surf and Turf The Michigander Way

Usually, when someone talks about surf and turf it has to do with a steak and a lobster, but that's not how we roll here in Michigan. Typically when most people think of a surf and turf meal, it consists of some sort of red meat and something from the ocean. Usually steak and shrimp or steak and lobster or steak and crablegs. All three are great but many Michiganders like to roll another way.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?

Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

How Michigan Celebrated Halloween: 1900s-1960s

Halloween is mainly for the fun. The fun of dressing up and pretending. The fun and beauty of the colorful leaves on the trees. The fun of being scared of things that really can’t hurt you. The fun of costume parties and being with people you actually like. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Pure Michigan – 7 Wonders Of The Great Lakes State

Michiganders do not have to leave the state to enjoy adventures. The Great Lakes State is full of beauty and unique vacation destinations. As a matter of fact, people from all over the world come to Michigan to enjoy the state's seven wonders. Do you know what they are?. Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

50 Years Ago, A Pinball Ban Was Finally Lifted in Michigan

From their emergence in the early 1930s, pinball machines were associated with gambling, so they were banned from many Michigan communities, including Detroit. When the first pinball games emerged in the 1930s, they were more random than they became later when you could control the action more with flippers. When the ball was dropped on the early incarnation of the pinball machine, the action relied more on gravity and was totally random. That meant it was perfect for illegal gambling, as you could place odds as to where the ball was going to go.
DETROIT, MI
97.9 WGRD

Living Through a Friend Who is Living Through Hurricane Ian

A very good friend of mine who lives in the Tampa Bay area of Florida has been sharing with me what she has been going through regarding hurricane, Ian. When reports first started coming in about hurricane Ian, it looked like Cuba was going to get hit really hard, which it did, then the storm would lighten up as it would hit Florida a few days later. The storm was predicted to hit around 85 mph and then quickly move down to 35 mph.
TAMPA, FL
97.9 WGRD

What’s the Big Deal With Reporting Your Deer Kill Online?

Some hunters are not happy with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources making it mandatory to check your deer kill in online or on the DNR's app. Remember the days of going to deer check stations to check in your deer harvest? There were never enough of these and they have always been scattered throughout the state making it difficult for many hunters to check in their deer.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
