At Least 5 Spooky Spots You Can Visit in West Michigan Right Now
September is almost over. There's a chill in the air. It feels like a good time to talk about some haunted spots you can visit in West Michigan. Personally, I don't know if I necessarily believe in the paranormal. However, I always err on the side of caution when it comes to visiting haunted spots. Especially, if people are trying to engage the supposed ghosts.
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals October 1-15
The fairs and festivals continue this fall. We have more harvest festivals along with cultural festivals and art festivals. There is still plenty of food, drink, entertainment, and fun for all ages the first part of October. Thursday, September 15-Sunday, October 2, 2022 - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI For 18...
No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls
I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
This Cozy Cabin in the U.P. Was Named Best Cabin Airbnb in Michigan
Nothing really says Pure Michigan like a quaint lakeside cabin in the woods, and there's one in the Upper Peninsula that is literally the poster child for cozy cabins everywhere. Recently Trips to Discover compiled a list of the "Best Cabin Airbnbs in Every State". Understanding, like most Michiganders, do,...
Guide To Billions of Dollars of Treasure In Michigan Great Lakes For Sale
Great news! If you've always wondered if there's buried treasure somewhere below the waters of the Great Lakes, you're on the right path. There's actually a story that came up not long ago about divers who had apparently found Confederacy Gold that was lost in Lake Michigan. It turns out there may be billions of dollars worth of treasure that has been lost to the Great Lakes, and there's actually somewhat of a map that will lead you to it. There's just one catch... It's gonna run you about $700 to $1,000.
3 Covered Bridges Near West Michigan That Are Open to Vehicles and Worth the Drive
I had a realization recently: I'm "wanting to tour covered bridges during peak fall foliage" years old. There's just something about these carefully crafted bridges that harkens back to a simpler era. With peak fall colors set to hit west Michigan within the coming weeks I've become increasingly interested in...
The Beauty Of Fall In Michigan In Less Than Ten Seconds
Even you have enough time for this brief blast of beauty. As the leaves start turning beginning in the northern reaches of the Upper Peninsula, and gradually working their way south, the Mitten State lights up with fall activities. The beauty of our state in the fall can be summed...
Michigan’s Best Grocery Store Is In West Michigan And It’s Not Meijer
Michiganders have a lot of options when it comes to grocery shopping. Off the top of my head, I can think of Meijer, Aldi, Family Fare, Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Kroger. These grocery stores not only offer groceries but a lot of them also have all of your shopping needs covered.
Michigan’s Top Two Smallest Cities: Which Should Legally Be #1?
First off, there are plenty of villages, hamlets, and towns in Michigan that are smaller than these two places…..but the fact that they’ve been incorporated as cities is the difference. Up first is Number Two: the town that used to be the #1 smallest city in Michigan: Omer,...
Here’s How to Prepare Surf and Turf The Michigander Way
Usually, when someone talks about surf and turf it has to do with a steak and a lobster, but that's not how we roll here in Michigan. Typically when most people think of a surf and turf meal, it consists of some sort of red meat and something from the ocean. Usually steak and shrimp or steak and lobster or steak and crablegs. All three are great but many Michiganders like to roll another way.
What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?
Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
Share the Warmth this Fall By Donating Winter Gear To West Michigan families
As the colder fall and winter months approach, you might be pulling out that heavy winter coat or figuring out where exactly you put your children's winter gear. Unfortunately, not many people have the luxury that we have been blessed with. Being able to afford the proper winter gear for themselves and their family.
How Michigan Celebrated Halloween: 1900s-1960s
Halloween is mainly for the fun. The fun of dressing up and pretending. The fun and beauty of the colorful leaves on the trees. The fun of being scared of things that really can’t hurt you. The fun of costume parties and being with people you actually like. The...
The Fall is Not Too Late To Seed and Feed Your Michigan Lawn
Most people in Michigan usually seed or feed their lawn between August 15 and September 15 but looking at the weather, you still have time for both. Once Labor Day weekend hits most people forget about their lawns until next spring. The fall is a great time to seed or...
Pure Michigan – 7 Wonders Of The Great Lakes State
Michiganders do not have to leave the state to enjoy adventures. The Great Lakes State is full of beauty and unique vacation destinations. As a matter of fact, people from all over the world come to Michigan to enjoy the state's seven wonders. Do you know what they are?. Michigan...
Fall Color Tour: Eat Your Way Through Fall At This Michigan Resort
As the weather gets colder, the fall foliage is starting to take over. We always head to grab a warm mug of apple cider, eat anything pumpkin spice flavored, and take the kids to the pumpkin patch. If you are like me and want to switch it up this fall...
50 Years Ago, A Pinball Ban Was Finally Lifted in Michigan
From their emergence in the early 1930s, pinball machines were associated with gambling, so they were banned from many Michigan communities, including Detroit. When the first pinball games emerged in the 1930s, they were more random than they became later when you could control the action more with flippers. When the ball was dropped on the early incarnation of the pinball machine, the action relied more on gravity and was totally random. That meant it was perfect for illegal gambling, as you could place odds as to where the ball was going to go.
Living Through a Friend Who is Living Through Hurricane Ian
A very good friend of mine who lives in the Tampa Bay area of Florida has been sharing with me what she has been going through regarding hurricane, Ian. When reports first started coming in about hurricane Ian, it looked like Cuba was going to get hit really hard, which it did, then the storm would lighten up as it would hit Florida a few days later. The storm was predicted to hit around 85 mph and then quickly move down to 35 mph.
What’s the Big Deal With Reporting Your Deer Kill Online?
Some hunters are not happy with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources making it mandatory to check your deer kill in online or on the DNR's app. Remember the days of going to deer check stations to check in your deer harvest? There were never enough of these and they have always been scattered throughout the state making it difficult for many hunters to check in their deer.
Should All Michigan Schools Have A Phone Ban Like This School District?
A new bill being proposed in Michigan would ban cell phones from public schools. Students caught looking using could face some consequences. The idea is being met with mixed reviews from parents and students alike. Should Michigan Ban Cell Phones In Schools?. A new bill being proposed in Michigan would...
