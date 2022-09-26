ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

West Palm Beach GreenMarket is Back

Named the nation’s Best Farmers Market by USAToday’s 10Best, our West Palm Beach GreenMarket is back for another season. Its vendors welcome you in this Saturday, Oct. 1 through April 15, 2023. This year the market will set a record with more than 110 vendors including new businesses like Ebony’s Vegan Bakery, Papa G’s Country Kitchen and Pupberry. Visitors will also be able to get their weekly produce and seasonal treats as usual.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Broward hard hit by Hurricane Ian

FORT LAUDERDALE - On Tuesday night, the bands from Hurricane Ian hit Broward hard, causing flooding and a at least two tornadoes.A band of heavy wind and rain blew through Davie causing near blinding conditions for drivers.In Cooper City, the heavy rain left many streets under water.The wind took down a large live oak tree branch blocking 51st street. Tricia Morgan and her neighbor Robin Jensen believe a tornado swept thru their Cooper city neighborhood off 95th avenue, knocking out power to some homes and sending fences flying."I thought someone was trying to break down my door.  I went outside and...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Transit Village of dreams, but will they come?

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. The Dirt would like to apologize up front for this abbreviated newsletter as we've got some other stuff going on right now, oh, like a hurricane, and although Ian is hitting the west coast, little ol' Palm Beach County could still feel some gusty winds, flooding rains and screaming hysteria in the water isle at Publix.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE IAN NEARLY CATEGORY FIVE

7 AM UPDATE: IAN CONTINUES TO STRENGTHEN … TORNADO WARNINGS PALM BEACH COUNTY… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center at 7 a.m. says Hurricane Ian is just shy of becoming a Category Five hurricane — and it may reach that strength […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

IAN NOW MAJOR CATEGORY FOUR HURRICANE, TORNADO WARNINGS CONTINUE

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tornado warnings continue across Palm Beach County early Wednesday morning as Hurricane Ian — now a major category four storm — starts its trek alongside Florida’s west coast. Even with a direct hit on Palm Beach County, its a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Cars flipped, storm damage in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There is storm damage in Delray Beach. Strong winds tossed cars and knocked a tree into a building at a complex in Kings Point near Delray Beach. The first calls came in after 9 p.m. about a possible tornado. Crews at the scene have...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

REMINDER: ALL SCHOOLS CLOSED IN PALM BEACH COUNTY

HURRICANE IAN: GOVERNMENT OFFICES CLOSED. NO TRASH COLLECTION. EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER ACTIVE… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — All Palm Beach County public and private schools are closed today as Hurricane Ian approaches land. Schools made the announcement on Tuesday. Whether or not schools remain […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Hurricane Ian: What’s Still Open?

As Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida services are being affected in South Florida. Public Schools in Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast, Okeechobee County, as well as Broward and Miami-Dade counties are closed on Wednesday. The decision to reopen schools will be revisited later Wednesday. County Services.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

PALM BEACH COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS CLOSED THURSDAY

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE at 12:41 p.m: Pine Crest School campuses in Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton, and St. Andrews Boca Raton, are both closed Thursday. We expect an announcement from American Heritage shortly. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — All Palm Beach County PUBLIC Schools are closed […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

ALL DRAWBRIDGES LOCKED DOWN IN PALM BEACH COUNTY

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Transportation just ordered the lockdown of ALL DRAWBRIDGES in Palm Beach County, Martin County, and St. Lucie County. “The bridges will be closed to marine navigation once lockdowns are complete and will remain closed for […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Tracking Ian: Power outages county-by-county

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Over 14,000 people in Palm Beach County are without power due to Hurricane Ian. Florida Power and Light announced outages for 14,210 customers in the area. Additionally, FPL is reporting outages for 190 residents in Indian River County, 390 in Martin County, 220...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As Gulf coast braces for Hurricane Ian landfall, South Florida feeling storm’s impact

As the west coast of Florida braces for massive and potentially deadly impacts from Hurricane Ian, due to make landfall Wednesday evening, South Florida is already feeling the impacts of heavy rains, strong wind gusts and flooding. The National Weather Service has issued tropical storm warnings for Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties as Hurricane Ian builds in the Gulf of Mexico and ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

South Florida hurricane closures include Miami-Dade, Broward schools

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools will close Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian zeroes in on Florida, officials said Tuesday. Broward schools had originally announced a Wednesday closure, but later extended its shutdown to include Thursday. Additionally, Miami-Dade County will close “non-essential” services,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

