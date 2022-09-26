Read full article on original website
bocamag.com
West Palm Beach GreenMarket is Back
Named the nation’s Best Farmers Market by USAToday’s 10Best, our West Palm Beach GreenMarket is back for another season. Its vendors welcome you in this Saturday, Oct. 1 through April 15, 2023. This year the market will set a record with more than 110 vendors including new businesses like Ebony’s Vegan Bakery, Papa G’s Country Kitchen and Pupberry. Visitors will also be able to get their weekly produce and seasonal treats as usual.
cw34.com
Hurricane evacuees with pets face trouble in Palm Beach County
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Several Floridians on the West Coast headed East towards Palm Beach County Tuesday. All of them looking for refuge but they ran into problems when arriving. Carolyn and Roger Martin headed to Jupiter from their home in Cape Coral. They planned ahead and made a...
850wftl.com
Tornado displaces Kings Point residents, flips planes at Broward airport
(DELRAY BEACH, FL)- A night of wild weather triggered by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian injured 2 people, damaged cars and buildings, knocked out power for thousands and left at least 35 people homeless. At around 7:30 PM Tuesday the first of several tornado warnings were issued by the...
Broward hard hit by Hurricane Ian
FORT LAUDERDALE - On Tuesday night, the bands from Hurricane Ian hit Broward hard, causing flooding and a at least two tornadoes.A band of heavy wind and rain blew through Davie causing near blinding conditions for drivers.In Cooper City, the heavy rain left many streets under water.The wind took down a large live oak tree branch blocking 51st street. Tricia Morgan and her neighbor Robin Jensen believe a tornado swept thru their Cooper city neighborhood off 95th avenue, knocking out power to some homes and sending fences flying."I thought someone was trying to break down my door. I went outside and...
Transit Village of dreams, but will they come?
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. The Dirt would like to apologize up front for this abbreviated newsletter as we've got some other stuff going on right now, oh, like a hurricane, and although Ian is hitting the west coast, little ol' Palm Beach County could still feel some gusty winds, flooding rains and screaming hysteria in the water isle at Publix.
thecoastalstar.com
Coastal Star: Highland Beach woman proves to be a tough negotiator for Fuller Center
Simone Spiegel sits at her desk at Samco Properties, a commercial real estate company of which she is vice president and co-founder. She also is board president and chair for the Fuller Center, a Boca Raton nonprofit. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. Simone Spiegel’s office desk bears a ceramic nameplate identifying...
HURRICANE IAN NEARLY CATEGORY FIVE
7 AM UPDATE: IAN CONTINUES TO STRENGTHEN … TORNADO WARNINGS PALM BEACH COUNTY… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center at 7 a.m. says Hurricane Ian is just shy of becoming a Category Five hurricane — and it may reach that strength […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wlrn.org
Home prices in South Florida are finally falling - but is it enough for struggling buyers?
Home prices in South Florida are finally falling. Last month prices fell in Miami-Dade for the first time since 2021, and prices in Broward have dipped for the first time in months. For those who have been waiting for the market to cool down, this is great news. But how...
IAN NOW MAJOR CATEGORY FOUR HURRICANE, TORNADO WARNINGS CONTINUE
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tornado warnings continue across Palm Beach County early Wednesday morning as Hurricane Ian — now a major category four storm — starts its trek alongside Florida’s west coast. Even with a direct hit on Palm Beach County, its a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Cars flipped, storm damage in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There is storm damage in Delray Beach. Strong winds tossed cars and knocked a tree into a building at a complex in Kings Point near Delray Beach. The first calls came in after 9 p.m. about a possible tornado. Crews at the scene have...
Hurricane Ian: What is open, closed in Palm Beach County, including schools, transportation
As Palm Beach County feels the impact of Hurricane Ian, here is what is open, closed from Jupiter to Boca Raton as of Tuesday, Sept. 27. Palm Beach County Schools ...
REMINDER: ALL SCHOOLS CLOSED IN PALM BEACH COUNTY
HURRICANE IAN: GOVERNMENT OFFICES CLOSED. NO TRASH COLLECTION. EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER ACTIVE… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — All Palm Beach County public and private schools are closed today as Hurricane Ian approaches land. Schools made the announcement on Tuesday. Whether or not schools remain […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
850wftl.com
Hurricane Ian: What’s Still Open?
As Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida services are being affected in South Florida. Public Schools in Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast, Okeechobee County, as well as Broward and Miami-Dade counties are closed on Wednesday. The decision to reopen schools will be revisited later Wednesday. County Services.
WPTV
Delray Beach apartment complex damaged by possible tornado; 2 people hospitalized
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Dozens of people were evacuated and two others were taken to a local hospital after a possible tornado damaged an apartment complex in Delray Beach Tuesday evening. Units were dispatched to Kings Point Apartment Complex at approximately 9:15 p.m. after reports of a possible tornado...
PALM BEACH COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS CLOSED THURSDAY
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE at 12:41 p.m: Pine Crest School campuses in Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton, and St. Andrews Boca Raton, are both closed Thursday. We expect an announcement from American Heritage shortly. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — All Palm Beach County PUBLIC Schools are closed […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Palm Beach County mayor tells residents 'you shouldn't panic'
Officials in Palm Beach County said Tuesday they're "diligently preparing" as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida.
ALL DRAWBRIDGES LOCKED DOWN IN PALM BEACH COUNTY
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Transportation just ordered the lockdown of ALL DRAWBRIDGES in Palm Beach County, Martin County, and St. Lucie County. “The bridges will be closed to marine navigation once lockdowns are complete and will remain closed for […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cbs12.com
Tracking Ian: Power outages county-by-county
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Over 14,000 people in Palm Beach County are without power due to Hurricane Ian. Florida Power and Light announced outages for 14,210 customers in the area. Additionally, FPL is reporting outages for 190 residents in Indian River County, 390 in Martin County, 220...
As Gulf coast braces for Hurricane Ian landfall, South Florida feeling storm’s impact
As the west coast of Florida braces for massive and potentially deadly impacts from Hurricane Ian, due to make landfall Wednesday evening, South Florida is already feeling the impacts of heavy rains, strong wind gusts and flooding. The National Weather Service has issued tropical storm warnings for Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties as Hurricane Ian builds in the Gulf of Mexico and ...
Click10.com
South Florida hurricane closures include Miami-Dade, Broward schools
MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools will close Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian zeroes in on Florida, officials said Tuesday. Broward schools had originally announced a Wednesday closure, but later extended its shutdown to include Thursday. Additionally, Miami-Dade County will close “non-essential” services,...
