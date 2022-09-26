Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
One injured in collision near Maurice
MAURICE—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 2:10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the intersection of 480th Street and Garfield Avenue, three miles southwest of Maurice. Seventy-six-year-old Gene Ray Beitelspacher of Le Mars was driving east on 480th Street when his 2019 Chevrolet Silverado collided with...
kicdam.com
Update: Woman and Newborn Killed in Tuesday Crash Near Peterson
Peterson, IA (KICD)– An Everly woman and a young child have died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash near Peterson on Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office tells us the crash happened just before six o’clock on County Road M-27, about three miles north of town when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes overcorrected and rolled.
nwestiowa.com
Hartley driver arrested on charge of OWI
HARTLEY—A 22-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 1:25 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jacob William Florke stemmed from the stop of a 2013 Ford Fusion on First Street Southeast in Hartley, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Semi's tanker catches on fire near Alton
ALTON—No one was injured when a semi’s tanker caught fire on the Highway 60 expressway one and one-half miles northeast of Alton about 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, Sept 27. Seventy-seven-year-old Larry Lee Krogman of Ashton was driving a 1999 Freightliner semitruck pulling a liquid fertilizer tank trailer north on the expressway when he reported the rear passenger side tires of the trailer started on fire, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwestiowa.com
Ocheyedan man arrested for mischief, OWI
SIBLEY—A 36-year-old Ocheyedan man was arrested about 9:35 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, on charges of third-degree criminal mischief and first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Scott Allen Hanson stemmed from a report of someone shooting paintballs or plastic BBs at a residence on the 200 block...
kicdam.com
Occupants of Abandoned Rolled Vehicle Near Sheldon Identified
Primghar, IA (KICD) — On Wednesday night O’Brien County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a vehicle that had gone into a ditch near Sheldon, breaking through a barbed wire fence and entering a bean field where it rolled. Deputies discovered blood in and around the vehicle, but weren’t...
siouxcountyradio.com
Semi-Trailer Fire on Highway 60
A semi-trailer caught fire on Highway 60 early Tuesday morning. The Sioux County Sheriff’s office responded to the call at 7:25am to a location one-and-one-half miles northeast of Alton. A Freightliner semi-truck being driven by 77-year-old Larry Krogman of Ashton, was pulling a liquid fertilizer tank trailer northbound on...
kiwaradio.com
Ireton Man Taken To Hospital After Accident Near Maurice
Maurice, Iowa — An Ireton man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Maurice on Sunday, September 25th. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office tells us that at about 2:10 p.m., 58-year-old Michael Johnson of Ireton was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup northbound on Garfield Avenue, three miles southwest of Maurice. They tell us 76-year-old Gene Beitelspacher of Le Mars was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on 480th Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwestiowa.com
George man jailed for OWI by Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—A 27-year-old George man was arrested shortly before midnight Saturday, Sept. 24, near Rock Rapids on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Gerold Steven Wyatt Steenhoven stemmed from the stop of a 1992 Chevrolet K-1500 pickup for a stop sign violation on...
Lakefield Standard
One injured in one-vehicle rollover
One person was seriously injured in a one-vehicle rollover in western Jackson County Monday afternoon. Lyle W. Schlaak, 71, of New Richland sustained what troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol termed “life-threatening injures” in the rollover, which happened at around 4 p.m. Monday near milepost 56 in the eastbound lanes of I-90 in Jackson County’s Ewington Township.
siouxcountyradio.com
One Person Hospitalized After Sunday Afternoon Accident
One man was sent to the hospital after two vehicles collided at an intersection three miles southwest of Maurice Sunday afternoon. The Sioux County Sheriff’s office investigated the accident at 480th St. and Garfield Ave. at around 2:10pm. 58-year-old Michael Johnson of Ireton was driving a Ford pick-up northbound...
more1049.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Two Vehicle Crash West of Milford
Milford, IA (KICD)– Two people were seriously hurt as the result of a Sunday crash in Dickinson County. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of County Roads M-27 and A-34, about nine miles west of Milford, shortly after ten o’clock where a northbound pickup was found to have collided with a westbound vehicle that had pulled out in front of him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Casey’s provides statement after Hull fire; Sheriff releases more info
A substantial fire in Hull has prompted a response from multiple Emergency Responders.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man cited for drug paraphernalia
SIBLEY—A 25-year-old Sibley man was cited about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Angel Abraham Cobian Torres stemmed from the investigation of a possible domestic disturbance at 602 Second St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
kscj.com
SUSPECT CHARGED FOLLOWING DRIVE BY SHOOTING & PURSUIT
A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY AND ANOTHER SUSPECT IS BEING SOUGHT FOLLOWING A DRIVE BY SHOOTING AND PURSUIT IN MORNINGSIDE EARLY THIS (TUESDAY) MORNING. THE INCIDENT BEGAN JUST BEFORE 4 A.M. WHEN SEVERAL SHOTS WERE FIRED IN THE 5000 BLOCK OF LORRAINE AVENUE, STRIKING A HOUSE IN THAT AREA.
nwestiowa.com
George woman charged for intox at casino
GEORGE—A 32-year-old George woman was arrested about 2:10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, for public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Sarah Fawn Freeman stemmed from a call to the casino regarding a female in distress, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
George man arrested for OWI, marijuana
ASHTON—A 39-year-old George man was arrested about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, near Ashton on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Joshua Thomas Koster stemmed from a call regarding a...
KELOLAND TV
Tires illegally dumped in Dickinson County
DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — Law enforcement in Northwest Iowa is asking for the public’s help in finding those who illegally dumped tires. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near the Little Sioux River east of Lake Park, Iowa. If you have any information...
nwestiowa.com
Paullina woman jailed on forgery charge
PAULLINA—A 45-year-old Paullina woman was arrested about 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, on O’Brien County warrants for forgery and third-degree fraudulent practice. The arrest of Jennifer Larie Jones stemmed from her applying for a title for a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe with a forged bill of sale on March 29, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
stormlakeradio.com
Man Accidentally Shot Himself at Storm Lake Residence
The Storm Lake Police Department responded to an accidental shooting this week. At approximately 12:30 on Monday afternoon, the department was called to the 300 block of West 2nd Street in Storm Lake on a report that an individual had accidentally shot himself inside of a residence. The man sustained a gunshot would to the hand. He was transported to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for non life threatening injuries.
Comments / 0