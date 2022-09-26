Milford, IA (KICD)– Two people were seriously hurt as the result of a Sunday crash in Dickinson County. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of County Roads M-27 and A-34, about nine miles west of Milford, shortly after ten o’clock where a northbound pickup was found to have collided with a westbound vehicle that had pulled out in front of him.

MILFORD, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO