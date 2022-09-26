Read full article on original website
Lompoc Record
Lompoc girls golf team stays unbeaten; Braves tennis team still perfect in league play
The Lompoc girls golf team has played eight matches this season. The Braves have won all eight. Thursday, the Braves defeated former Channel League and CIF Southern Section rival Dos Pueblos 266-284. This year, the Braves compete in the Central Section and the Ocean League. Lompoc's Halee Sager was a...
Bakersfield Now
Dallas Grider's family speaks on West H.S. naming their field after him
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Thursday night, West High School honored late legendary football coach, Dallas Grider, by changing their field name to Dallas Grider field. Dallas Grider is considered by many to be the greatest football coach to ever come through West High School. He coached the Vikings from 1977-1984, finishing with a record of 77-7-2, winning three valley championships.
Amador High School varsity football season over due to investigation
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Amador High School varsity football team’s season is over due to the scope of the allegations made about a group chat involving players, the Superintendent of Amador County schools said. Initially, the district suspended the varsity team on Sept. 17 as they awaited an administrative review of the allegations. […]
KCRA.com
2 fights at Mira Loma High School in Sacramento lead to lockdown
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two fights involving students at a Sacramento-area high school led to a temporary lockdown of campus, according to a letter sent to families. The letter by Mira Loma High School Principal Clete Purinton said both fights involved a response from law enforcement, the second one requiring a precautionary shelter-in-place until the situation de-escalated.
SBLive's California Top 25 Football Rankings: No. 20 Carlsbad, No. 24 Norco re-enter the elite
OK, California high school football fans. The elite are rested. Most of the SBLive California Top 25 took bye weeks last week, licking wounds, recharging and retooling for the stretch drive. Fifteen of last week's 25 scheduled no games, and of the other 10, seven were victorious. Folsom ...
Grand Canyon basketball ready for Midnight Madness with a stronger shooting team
It was Tuesday and already tents were being pitched outside of Grand Canyon University Arena. A three-day head start for the Division I school's first major happening of the 2022-23 school year: Midnight Madness. ...
Making it in San Diego: From Uganda to CA on the power of sports
Martin Gumbel, the 6'10" center headed to Pepperdine University on a full scholarship, has journeyed across the globe to pursue his dreams.
sportstravelmagazine.com
LA Galaxy, LAFC to Open 2023 MLS Season at Rose Bowl
Major League Soccer is returning to the Rose Bowl next year with an event that will resonate throughout Southern California. The LA Galaxy announced that the club will open their 2023 MLS regular season campaign by playing host to intercity rival LAFC at Rose Bowl Stadium on February 25 in a match presented by Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel.
Girls volleyball overview: Oxnard, Royal, Oaks Christian lead area contenders
After years and years as the top dog in the Pacific View League, the Oxnard High girls volleyball team faces challenges galore this fall. The creation of an eight-team Channel League means the addition of the Santa Barbara powers and arduous matchups with Santa Barbara, San Marcos and Dos Pueblos highs.
