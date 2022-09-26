ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Now

Dallas Grider's family speaks on West H.S. naming their field after him

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Thursday night, West High School honored late legendary football coach, Dallas Grider, by changing their field name to Dallas Grider field. Dallas Grider is considered by many to be the greatest football coach to ever come through West High School. He coached the Vikings from 1977-1984, finishing with a record of 77-7-2, winning three valley championships.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX40

Amador High School varsity football season over due to investigation

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Amador High School varsity football team’s season is over due to the scope of the allegations made about a group chat involving players, the Superintendent of Amador County schools said.  Initially, the district suspended the varsity team on Sept. 17 as they awaited an administrative review of the allegations. […]
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

2 fights at Mira Loma High School in Sacramento lead to lockdown

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two fights involving students at a Sacramento-area high school led to a temporary lockdown of campus, according to a letter sent to families. The letter by Mira Loma High School Principal Clete Purinton said both fights involved a response from law enforcement, the second one requiring a precautionary shelter-in-place until the situation de-escalated.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Davis, CA
Davis, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
sportstravelmagazine.com

LA Galaxy, LAFC to Open 2023 MLS Season at Rose Bowl

Major League Soccer is returning to the Rose Bowl next year with an event that will resonate throughout Southern California. The LA Galaxy announced that the club will open their 2023 MLS regular season campaign by playing host to intercity rival LAFC at Rose Bowl Stadium on February 25 in a match presented by Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qatari#California Storm

Comments / 0

Community Policy