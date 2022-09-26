Read full article on original website
The Verge
NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen
A NASA spacecraft slammed into the surface of a distant asteroid at 7:14PM ET on Monday night, the climax of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). An hour before impact, the target asteroid, Dimorphos, wasn’t even visible in the images from the spacecraft. In some of the early images sent back to Earth, even Dimorphos’ larger companion Didymos, looked like a single speck against a sea of black. The DART spacecraft was moving at 14,000 miles per hour, and details quickly came into view. Viewers on Earth saw the rough surface of Didymos zip by as the spacecraft cruised autonomously towards Dimorphos. Boulders filled the screen just before it went bright red, indicating a loss of signal — DART had reached its final destination.
CNET
The Moment NASA's DART Probe Hit an Asteroid Captured in Epic Telescope View
When NASA deliberately crashed its DART spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday, the daring but doomed probe was sending back some pretty incredible images -- but on impact, the screen faded to black. We couldn't see just how big of a dent DART made. Fortunately, many telescopes around the world...
When will we know how much DART changed the orbit of asteroid Dimorphos?
It will take days to weeks for astronomers to confirm whether or not NASA's asteroid smasher DART changed the orbit of its target, asteroid Dimorphos.
NASA spacecraft is about to hit an asteroid "head-on" at 15,000 mph
NASA shifts into Earth defense mode tonight, with a mission that is part science and part science fiction.A spacecraft will complete a 10-month flight through the solar system, and intentionally collide with a harmless asteroid. It's a test for a potential real threat far in the future. Back in November, NASA launched Earth's first planetary defense mission, called DART – the first, unless you include Hollywood. In the 1998 sci-fi thriller "Armageddon," our planet's in big trouble, the bullseye for a Texas-sized asteroid. Earth's only defense? Bruce Willis.The job of the real-life Bruce Willis, NASA's planetary defense officer Lindley Johnson, is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘It’s better to plan for it now’: NASA to crash spacecraft into asteroid to test planetary defense
NASA is preparing to crash an unmanned spacecraft into an asteroid millions of miles away from earth to test whether such a collision can avert a giant space rock from crashing into our planet. Former NASA astronaut and professor of mechanical engineering at Columbia University, Mike Massimino, joins News NOW to explain what kind of preparation has gone into the mission and how important the test would be if it is a success.Sept. 26, 2022.
When we may know if Nasa’s Dart mission successfully deflected asteroid
Over the coming days, weeks, and months, scientists will begin releasing images and data from telescopes and ground-based observations that could reveal the extent to which Nasa’s Dart mission altered the orbit of the asteroid Dimorphos.Using data from telescopes, such as Webb and Hubble, as well as ground-based observations, researchers are closely monitoring the Dimorphos asteroid onto which Nasa’s Dart spacecraft successfully slammed on Monday. Nasa’s Dart mission was designed to demonstrate that an asteroid that could potentially cause devastation can be deflected by intentionally crashing a spacecraft into it.On Monday, at 7.14pm EDT, Nasa made histroy by slamming...
Why did NASA pick Didymos for its asteroid-crash mission?
DART's asteroid target is actually a space rock pair, which makes it ideal for planetary defense practice — but that's not all that attracted NASA and its partners.
Asteroid impact: Here's the last thing NASA's DART spacecraft saw before it crashed
NASA's DART spacecraft is no more, but its final view is incredible.
REVEALED: The first images of DART's asteroid crash captured by the tiny LICIACube satellite show the incredible moment NASA's spacecraft smashed into Dimorphos and its bright, messy aftermath
After NASA's DART spacecraft successfully completed its first planetary defense test last night, the tiny Light Italian Cubesat for Imaging of Asteroids (LICIACube) spacecraft captured the moment in its messy glory. The Italian space agency released a series of images this afternoon that show a before-and-after comparison of the Didymos...
Nasa’s Dart probe to smash into asteroid in first Earth defence test
Aim is to see whether space rocks can be deflected should one threaten humans with same fate as dinosaurs
After DART's incredible asteroid impact, the science is only beginning
DART may have completed its journey, but the work is only just starting for scientists as they set about learning how much the asteroid Dimorphos was deflected by its impact.
BBC
Dimorphos: Nasa flies spacecraft into asteroid in direct hit
The American space agency's Dart probe has smashed into an asteroid, destroying itself in the process. The collision was intentional and designed to test whether space rocks that might threaten Earth could be nudged safely out of the way. Dart's camera returned an image per second, right up to the...
NASA's asteroid-smashing spacecraft is just days away from hitting its target at a speed faster than a bullet
It's finally happening. After roughly a year of anticipation around NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), the mission will be executed on Monday night when the spacecraft is expected to crash into its target asteroid. NASA said on Thursday that the mission — the world's first to test technology for...
Good News Network
NASA Celebrates World First: Smashing a Spacecraft into an Asteroid to Practice Saving Humanity
This was the moment when NASA, including science mission chief Thomas Zurbuchen, celebrated the complete and utter destruction of one of their spacecraft. While that sounds like a strange thing to celebrate, it was humanity’s first real-world test to see if we could alter the path of an asteroid if ever one were discovered heading on a collision course with Earth.
Engadget
NASA successfully smacked its DART spacecraft into an asteroid
After nearly a year in transit, NASA's experimental Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, which sought to answer the questions, "Could you potentially shove a asteroid off its planet-killing trajectory by hitting it with a specially designed satellite? How about several?" has successfully collided with the Dimorphos asteroid. Results and data from the collision are still coming in but NASA ground control confirms that the DART impact vehicle has intercepted the target asteroid. Yes, granted, Dimorphos is roughly the size of an American football stadium but space is both very large and very dark, and both asteroid and spacecraft were moving quite fast at the time.
