The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
Brad Keselowski Admits He’s Been Part of Escalating Problem and Thinks NASCAR Sent a Clear Message With Penalties to William Byron and Ty Gibbs
Brad Keselowski candidly admitted on NASCAR Race Hub that he's been part of an escalating problem of drivers taking the law into their own hands and NASCAR sent a clear message with its latest penalties. The post Brad Keselowski Admits He’s Been Part of Escalating Problem and Thinks NASCAR Sent a Clear Message With Penalties to William Byron and Ty Gibbs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Larson has drastic suggestion for Texas Motor Speedway
Kyle Larson has a drastic suggestion for Texas Motor Speedway. Larson is not a fan of the racetrack at Texas Motor Speedway, which has faced complaints from numerous drivers. TMS held two Cup Series events this season — the All-Star Race and Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. The All-Star Race is headed to North Wilkesboro next year, which gives Speedway Motorsports (owners of Texas Motor Speedway) about a year to make changes to their track.
NASCAR exec makes startling William Byron-Denny Hamlin admission
During Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway, Denny Hamlin got spun by William Byron while under caution, which had major implications for how things played out. At the time, not only did NASCAR not put Hamlin back into his original locatio but they also didn’t penalize Byron. Now, a senior NASCAR official is admitting that they simply missed the whole thing.
NASCAR may be digging themselves a deeper hole
If NASCAR penalizes William Byron for Sunday’s incident with Denny Hamlin, they will only be digging themselves a bigger hole. Moments after the yellow flag came out for Joe Gibbs Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. adding his name to the long list of leaders who wrecked out of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway with a flat tire, Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron sent Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin for a spin through the infield.
Legendary NASCAR Driver Announces Full-Time Retirement
One of the best race car drivers in the history of the sport is officially calling it a career. Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion, announced on Monday that he's retiring from full-time racing. "Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson tells The Associated Press that he is retiring from full-time racing...
Kurt Busch gives updates on health, timetable for return to NASCAR Cup competition
Kurt Busch feels “good” as he continues his recovery from a brain injury he sustained more than two months ago, and he remains hopeful that he’ll eventually return to the NASCAR Cup Series. The veteran and accomplished driver told reporters Tuesday that “each week is better progress”...
Pro golfer given 4-SHOT PENALTY in PGA Tour Monday qualifier
PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan was given a four-shot penalty for having 15 clubs in his bag during the Monday qualifier for the Sanderson Farms Championship. At Deerfield GC in Canton, Bryan was competing for a place in the second event of the 2023 PGA Tour schedule, but his chances came to an end when he discovered he had two 7-irons in his bag.
NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time racing
Legendary NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson is retiring from full-time racing, just two years after making the switch to the IndyCar Series, which he said was “always a dream.”
NASCAR: Decision looming after ‘missed’ Texas incident
NASCAR might issue a late penalty on William Byron since they “missed” the incident between him and Denny Hamlin at Texas Motor Speedway. Just after Joe Gibbs Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. saw himself added to the long list of NASCAR Cup Series drivers to suffer a flat tire while leading Sunday’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron ran into the back of Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin on the frontstretch, sending him spinning through the infield.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Jr's Car Suggestion
NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes it's time for Richard Childress Racing to retire the number of his late father. Jr. reportedly wants Childress to shelve the iconic No. 3 and its font and it definitely got racing fans talking. The NASCAR world reacted to Dale Jr.'s comments...
The other controversial Texas incident NASCAR is reviewing
Ty Gibbs nearly put several people in danger with a seemingly intentional move on pit lane during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. Aside from the tire issues that plagued pretty much the entire NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, much of the focus was on the incident between William Byron and Denny Hamlin, which took place just after the yellow flag flew due to leader Martin Truex Jr. crashing with a tire failure.
FOX Sports
Jimmie Johnson on his interest in Coke 600 - Indy 500 double
Jimmie Johnson announced Monday he wouldn’t race full time in 2023 and expressed some interest in an Indy 500-Coke 600 double. Bob Pockrass asks him Tuesday about whether he has any manufacturer restrictions and any concerns about the Next Gen car. What he said:
FOX Sports
Tyler Reddick wins at Texas in NASCAR race marred by tire issues, driver beef
FORT WORTH, Texas — Tyler Reddick won a week later than he really wanted to in the playoffs, but he’ll accept another trophy for his case after capturing the NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway. Other drivers weren’t so accepting of their days, as tire...
Jessica Fickenscher Named Executive Director for 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway
Speedway Motorsports executive Jessica Fickenscher has been named Executive Director for the upcoming May 21, 2023, NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. A 23-year veteran with the company, Fickenscher will add planning, community relations and stakeholder coordination surrounding All-Star Race week to her current role as Chief Experience Officer for Speedway Motorsports. In addition to continually looking at how to improve fan experiences at Speedway Motorsports venues, Fickenscher currently manages the company’s relationship with food-services partner Levy Restaurants; leads business operations for company subsidiaries U.S. Legend Cars International and SMI Properties; and serves as the managing director of Speedway Children’s Charities’ national chapter.
NASCAR’s major concern might have reached a boiling point
Between injuries and racing incidents, the Gen 7 car has been a cause for concern in the NASCAR Cup Series, and it has reached a boiling point. The brand-new Gen 7 car debuted at the start of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, but it has come with several points of controversy.
Presidents Cup: Q&A with Quail Hollow Club's Johnny Harris
Adam Sperling, executive director for the Presidents Cup, moved his family to Charlotte and spent more than three years promoting and selling the biennial competition being played in the Queen City. He got to know as well as anyone just how important hosting a world-class event that would be shown around the world meant to the good people at Quail Hollow Golf Club. That starts with Johnny Harris, the club’s president, who sets the tone with his big personality. “There is a quote,” Sperling says, “Everything’s impossible until it’s done, and there is nothing that these two men (Johnny and son Johno Harris) and the members of Quail Hollow and this community sees as impossible.”
