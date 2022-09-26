ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA audio captures space rocks crashing into Mars

After years in the making, NASA has captured audio of space rocks slamming into the surface of Mars. Between 2020 and 2021, the agency's InSight Lander detected seismic waves resulting from multiple impacts on the red planet since 2018. All the crashes appeared to be near the planet's Elysium Planitia plain, ranging from 53 to 180 miles away from each other.
REVEALED: The first images of DART's asteroid crash captured by the tiny LICIACube satellite show the incredible moment NASA's spacecraft smashed into Dimorphos and its bright, messy aftermath

After NASA's DART spacecraft successfully completed its first planetary defense test last night, the tiny Light Italian Cubesat for Imaging of Asteroids (LICIACube) spacecraft captured the moment in its messy glory. The Italian space agency released a series of images this afternoon that show a before-and-after comparison of the Didymos...
This Week @NASA: Critical Preflight Test for Artemis I, DART Planetary Defense, New Webb Images

And new Webb Space Telescope images of neighbors in our solar system … a few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!. On September 21, teams at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center conducted a cryogenic demonstration test with the Space Launch System, or SLS rocket for NASA’s upcoming uncrewed Artemis I flight test around the Moon. The demonstration test was designed to allow teams to confirm the repair of a hydrogen leak that cropped up during a previous launch attempt in early September, evaluate updated procedures for loading the rocket with propellant, and conduct additional evaluations. Keep up with the latest Artemis I updates on NASA’s Artemis blog.
Astonishing moment NASA's DART spacecraft smashes into asteroid travelling at 14,000mph and 6.8 million miles from Earth - in first planetary defense test that could save the world from catastrophic collision with a space rock

'Humanity - 1, Asteroid - 0,' a commentator on the livestream said, noting how incredible it is that humans carried out such an epic mission. 'Impact success!' NASA tweeted after the DART spacecraft collided with the 560 foot asteroid, around 6.7 million miles away from Earth. Scientists believe the impact...
Astronaut captures spectral ‘space angel’ image while orbiting Earth

The photos are out of this world. A leading astronaut aboard the International Space Station captured some chilling images outside of Earth’s orbit that resemble an angelic figure. Samantha Cristoforetti — who is readying to become ISS commander Wednesday — snapped the literally stellar pictures of the inbound passenger...
Nasa’s asteroid crashing mission returns first image of target space rock

Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, has returned its first image of the asteroid Dimorphos, a space rock the mission is destined to crash into in less than a month.Taken from around 20 million miles away, the fuzzy composite image shows the small asteroid Dimorphos, and its larger companion asteroid, Didymos, which is about a half mile in diameter. Both show up as mere points of light in the Dart spacecraft’s Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation, or Draco instrument.Dart took the images making up the composite image on 27 July, and Nasa published the images...
Asteroid Deflection Mission, Activate!

In movies, asteroids careening towards Earth are confronted by determined humans with nuclear weapons to save the world! But a real NASA mission wants to change the course of an asteroid now (one not hurtling towards Earth). The Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, launched in 2021 and on Monday, September 26, 2022, makes contact with the celestial object. In 2021, NPR science correspondent Nell Greenfieldboyce talked about what it takes to pull off this mission and how it could potentially protect the Earth in the future from killer space rocks, and that's what you'll hear today. And stay tuned - when NASA has the results of contact in a few weeks, Short Wave will bring Nell back to tell us all about it!
