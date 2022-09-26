Read full article on original website
‘Basically a bullseye’: Nasa crashes spacecraft into asteroid to test Earth’s defenses – as it happened
Space agency conducts Dart mission to learn whether asteroid’s trajectory can be diverted away from Earth
NASA’s first attempt to smack an asteroid was picture perfect
The final seconds of impact, caught on DART's live camera. NASAThe DART spacecraft is now in smithereens, but its legacy will shape interplanetary defense for years to come.
NASA just redirected an asteroid by smashing a spacecraft into it
The test will help scientists learn how to stop catastrophic asteroid impacts.
NASA will crash a spacecraft into an asteroid on Sept. 26 and you can watch it through telescopes online for free
The Virtual Telescope Project will attempt to show DART's impact through its network of ground-based telescopes.
New images reveal moment of DART asteroid impact captured by Italian satellite
History was made Monday night when NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft successfully slammed into the asteroid Dimorphos. Now, new images captured by an Italian CubeSat reveal DART's moment of impact.
Fox News
NASA's DART asteroid-smashing mission: The ultimate guide
NASA's DART mission was the first to test asteroid deflection for planetary defense by smashing a spacecraft into an asteroid. Explore the mission here.
What will be visible when the DART spacecraft crashes into a tiny asteroid
The NASA Double Asteroid Redirection Test aims to make history on Monday at 7:14 p.m. ET when it slams into Dimorphos, a tiny asteroid moon orbiting the larger asteroid Didymos. Here's what you can expect to see.
REVEALED: The first images of DART's asteroid crash captured by the tiny LICIACube satellite show the incredible moment NASA's spacecraft smashed into Dimorphos and its bright, messy aftermath
After NASA's DART spacecraft successfully completed its first planetary defense test last night, the tiny Light Italian Cubesat for Imaging of Asteroids (LICIACube) spacecraft captured the moment in its messy glory. The Italian space agency released a series of images this afternoon that show a before-and-after comparison of the Didymos...
scitechdaily.com
Successful Impact! NASA’s DART Mission Hits Asteroid in Historic Planetary Defense Test
After 10 months of flying through space, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) successfully impacted its asteroid target on Monday, September 26, 2022. It was NASA’s first attempt to move an asteroid in space and the world’s first planetary defense technology demonstration. Mission control at the Johns...
Wow! Telescopes spot DART asteroid impact in deep space (videos)
Telescopes here on Earth captured the DART asteroid probe's spectacular deep-space death.
scitechdaily.com
This Week @NASA: Critical Preflight Test for Artemis I, DART Planetary Defense, New Webb Images
And new Webb Space Telescope images of neighbors in our solar system … a few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!. On September 21, teams at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center conducted a cryogenic demonstration test with the Space Launch System, or SLS rocket for NASA’s upcoming uncrewed Artemis I flight test around the Moon. The demonstration test was designed to allow teams to confirm the repair of a hydrogen leak that cropped up during a previous launch attempt in early September, evaluate updated procedures for loading the rocket with propellant, and conduct additional evaluations. Keep up with the latest Artemis I updates on NASA’s Artemis blog.
Astonishing moment NASA's DART spacecraft smashes into asteroid travelling at 14,000mph and 6.8 million miles from Earth - in first planetary defense test that could save the world from catastrophic collision with a space rock
'Humanity - 1, Asteroid - 0,' a commentator on the livestream said, noting how incredible it is that humans carried out such an epic mission. 'Impact success!' NASA tweeted after the DART spacecraft collided with the 560 foot asteroid, around 6.7 million miles away from Earth. Scientists believe the impact...
DART asteroid smasher's tiny companion spots Earth and stars (photos)
The DART spacecraft's tiny companion is ready to photograph a brand-new impact site Monday night (Sept. 26).
Gizmodo
NASA's DART Is No More, but This Future Probe Is Hoping to Take a Second Look
NASA’s DART probe, in one of the most dramatic space missions ever, crashed into the Dimorphos asteroid yesterday to test the ability of a spacecraft to deflect an asteroid. Now, the European Space Agency is taking the next big step by preparing its HERA probe for a trip to the post-impact asteroid.
Nasa’s asteroid crashing mission returns first image of target space rock
Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, has returned its first image of the asteroid Dimorphos, a space rock the mission is destined to crash into in less than a month.Taken from around 20 million miles away, the fuzzy composite image shows the small asteroid Dimorphos, and its larger companion asteroid, Didymos, which is about a half mile in diameter. Both show up as mere points of light in the Dart spacecraft’s Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation, or Draco instrument.Dart took the images making up the composite image on 27 July, and Nasa published the images...
NPR
Asteroid Deflection Mission, Activate!
In movies, asteroids careening towards Earth are confronted by determined humans with nuclear weapons to save the world! But a real NASA mission wants to change the course of an asteroid now (one not hurtling towards Earth). The Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, launched in 2021 and on Monday, September 26, 2022, makes contact with the celestial object. In 2021, NPR science correspondent Nell Greenfieldboyce talked about what it takes to pull off this mission and how it could potentially protect the Earth in the future from killer space rocks, and that's what you'll hear today. And stay tuned - when NASA has the results of contact in a few weeks, Short Wave will bring Nell back to tell us all about it!
geekwire.com
DART probe hits bull’s eye on an asteroid and strikes a blow for planetary defense
DART — an acronym that stands for “Double Asteroid Redirection Test” — was designed to find out how much impact a projectile could have for diverting a potentially threatening asteroid away from Earth. ln this case, the object posed no actual threat. DART’s target was Dimorphos,...
