New Orleans, LA

Report: Landry, Thomas Injuries Not Feared to Be Serious

By John Hendrix
SaintsNewsNetwork
 2 days ago

After losing three receivers to injury on Sunday, there appears to be at least good news for the Saints for two of them.

There's obviously a lot of concern for the Saints on the injury front after the exits of three of their wide receivers on Sunday. However, it doesn't appear to be serious with two of their big weapons, according to a Monday morning report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport notes that the toe issue with Michael Thomas isn't in the same foot as the previous ankle injury, and it's a matter of soreness for Jarvis Landry. Landry hobbled off the field in the second half and went straight into the injury tent. He would later go to the locker room and return. He went from being questionable to probable, but then got downgraded to questionable again after trying to test things out on the sideline.

As for Thomas, it appeared that trainers were looking at his foot after a play, and he ended up going into the injury tent. He also tried to work things out on the sideline, but was unable to go back into the game. The Saints also lost Tre'Quan Smith on Sunday due to a concussion, and are down to two healthy wide receivers at the moment.

Look for some quick movement this week in the transaction department if all of the receivers are unable to go this week for any reason. Deonte Harty was ruled out of action with a foot injury, while Rashid Shaheed is the only other option on the practice squad. As always, we'll see how things play out with the team in London this week.

