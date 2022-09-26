ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

Where we rank: Illinois’ spot on new ‘happiness ranking’

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois may want to adopt Bobby McFerrin’s 1988 hit “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” as its new state song. The Land of Lincoln was ranked No 8. in a recent report on 2022’s Happiest States in America. Happiness is often characterized as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orthopedic#Volleyball
KWQC

Erik recommends three good beer stops in Illinois

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The KWQC-TV6 Chief Meteorologist is back with more craft beer recommendations (and road trips) as we settle into fall and prepare to celebrate upcoming Oktoberfests. In the spirit of Erik Maitland’s usual “Beer of the Month” selections, he shares three new beer stop discoveries while he and...
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

What is 'bobcat fever' and how is it affecting some Illinoisans?

CARBONDALE — On a Sunday morning earlier this month, Paige Williams lost her once-healthy one-year-old kitten, Louise, to bobcat fever. Bobcat fever is a disease that’s found in bobcats but transferred to outdoor cats by lone-star ticks. A tick would have to bite a bobcat and then bite a house cat for it to be effected. Symptoms of bobcat fever include high fever, jaundice, not eating or drinking, and anemia.
CARBONDALE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Q985

A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”

It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
URBANA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Underground Railroad stop in Illinois honored

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A new dedication shined a light on a stop along the Underground Railroad here in Illinois. The land near the Little Calumet River in Chicago, also known as the “Ton Farm,” was recognized as an official stop. The “Tons” were Dutch farmers who used their property in the mid-1800s to help […]
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Northern Illinois Has Migrating Hummingbirds For The Next 2 Weeks

A few weeks back, I told you to be on the lookout for migrating Monarch butterflies making their way through Northern Illinois, then on to the Mississippi Valley, followed by Texas, then on to their winter homes in Mexico. If your yard is like ours, you've probably seen quite a few, and you may for another week or so.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Man Caught Straight Up Mowing The Lawn With A Car

Witnessing someone's creativity can be a joy. If the person does something to make life easier it makes it that much better. Instead of judging an action that looks ridiculous, try and find the positive, like this Illinois man who was spotted mowing grass with the help of a car.
ROCKFORD, IL
KSDK

Verify: Do Missouri and Illinois laws require 2 license plates?

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County resident says he is seeing more and more cars without a front license plate. Jack wants to know if it’s required?. Do laws in Missouri and Illinois require both a front and rear license plate?. SOURCES:. Missouri State Highway Patrol. Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
Q985

It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed

From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
ROCKFORD, IL
WCIA

Top five fall destinations in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the summer air cooled down, high school football well underway, and grocery stores filled with Halloween candy, fall is officially upon us. In the coming months, you don’t have to travel too far away from home to enjoy what the surrounding areas have to offer. Here are the top five […]
ILLINOIS STATE
suntimesnews.com

Illinois reports 17,373 new cases of COVID-19

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 17,373 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Friday, compared to 17,584 new cases the previous week. That’s an decrease of 211 new cases or 1.2 percent. Meanwhile the IDPH reported that more than...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy