A Town in Illinois is on the List of Cities with the Oldest Homes
Old homes are very desirable in today's real estate market, and there is a town in Illinois that finished 2nd on the list of the 10 Metros with the Oldest Homes. It's not Chicago or Peoria, so which town in Illinois is filled with old homes and made this list?
ourquadcities.com
Where we rank: Illinois’ spot on new ‘happiness ranking’
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois may want to adopt Bobby McFerrin’s 1988 hit “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” as its new state song. The Land of Lincoln was ranked No 8. in a recent report on 2022’s Happiest States in America. Happiness is often characterized as...
Hurricane Ian Draws Closer to Florida, With Some Residents Escaping to Illinois
Hurricane Ian slammed into Cuba Tuesday, leaving the island nation without electricity, and is now taking aim at the Florida peninsula as a major storm with sustained winds in excess of 120 miles per hour. The hurricane, slowly churning toward the north, is expected to make landfall on Wednesday, and...
‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Illinois
Mary "Mother" Jones, a beloved union advocate and activist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is buried in a small cemetery along I-55 between St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois.
These Chicago area high schools rank in Top 10 in the country for 2023, study shows
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
KWQC
Erik recommends three good beer stops in Illinois
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The KWQC-TV6 Chief Meteorologist is back with more craft beer recommendations (and road trips) as we settle into fall and prepare to celebrate upcoming Oktoberfests. In the spirit of Erik Maitland’s usual “Beer of the Month” selections, he shares three new beer stop discoveries while he and...
Herald & Review
What is 'bobcat fever' and how is it affecting some Illinoisans?
CARBONDALE — On a Sunday morning earlier this month, Paige Williams lost her once-healthy one-year-old kitten, Louise, to bobcat fever. Bobcat fever is a disease that’s found in bobcats but transferred to outdoor cats by lone-star ticks. A tick would have to bite a bobcat and then bite a house cat for it to be effected. Symptoms of bobcat fever include high fever, jaundice, not eating or drinking, and anemia.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Violent weekend in Chicago; another mayor denounces SAFE-T Act
It was another violent weekend in Chicago. Police report 38 people were shot and seven proved to be fatal. This follows one of the most violent weekends of the year last week when more than 60 people were shot, including a 3-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
Underground Railroad stop in Illinois honored
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A new dedication shined a light on a stop along the Underground Railroad here in Illinois. The land near the Little Calumet River in Chicago, also known as the “Ton Farm,” was recognized as an official stop. The “Tons” were Dutch farmers who used their property in the mid-1800s to help […]
Northern Illinois Has Migrating Hummingbirds For The Next 2 Weeks
A few weeks back, I told you to be on the lookout for migrating Monarch butterflies making their way through Northern Illinois, then on to the Mississippi Valley, followed by Texas, then on to their winter homes in Mexico. If your yard is like ours, you've probably seen quite a few, and you may for another week or so.
Illinois Man Caught Straight Up Mowing The Lawn With A Car
Witnessing someone's creativity can be a joy. If the person does something to make life easier it makes it that much better. Instead of judging an action that looks ridiculous, try and find the positive, like this Illinois man who was spotted mowing grass with the help of a car.
KSDK
Verify: Do Missouri and Illinois laws require 2 license plates?
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County resident says he is seeing more and more cars without a front license plate. Jack wants to know if it’s required?. Do laws in Missouri and Illinois require both a front and rear license plate?. SOURCES:. Missouri State Highway Patrol. Missouri...
Over 43 Tons of Bacon, Sausage, Hot Dogs, & More Recalled in Illinois & Kentucky
Sixty-four different types of meat products are a part of a massive recall. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has announced a recall of approximately 87,382 pounds of various ready-to-eat meat products from Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. The Illinois company's recall is due to possible listeria contamination.
It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed
From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
This is why gas prices in Illinois spiked over the last week
What is to blame for the sudden rise in gas prices?
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Moderna COVID Booster Shot Supply, Bivalent Timing
There's good news for people who may have had problems getting Moderna's updated COVID-19 booster shot. But when is the best time to get the new vaccine? Chicago's top doctor weighed in. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Having Trouble Getting Moderna's New...
These lottery numbers win most frequently
We took a look at the statistics for the Mega Millions and Powerball via USA Mega to see which have been the most-drawn numbers.
Top five fall destinations in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the summer air cooled down, high school football well underway, and grocery stores filled with Halloween candy, fall is officially upon us. In the coming months, you don’t have to travel too far away from home to enjoy what the surrounding areas have to offer. Here are the top five […]
suntimesnews.com
Illinois reports 17,373 new cases of COVID-19
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 17,373 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Friday, compared to 17,584 new cases the previous week. That’s an decrease of 211 new cases or 1.2 percent. Meanwhile the IDPH reported that more than...
