wcbi.com
Eupora police search for killer of early morning shooting
EUPORA, Miss (WCBI) – Eupora police continue to look for a killer tonight after a shooting at an apartment complex. The gunfire happened just before 6 a.m. in the parking lot of the Westwood Apartments. 26-year-old Daimian Keontae Britt of Maben was shot and killed. Webster County Sheriff David...
wtva.com
Search continues for drive-by shooting suspect in Macon
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Macon Police is searching for a drive-by shooter who injured one person. The shooting was caught on one of the city's new surveillance cameras. Macon Police Chief Devine Beck said the shooter has been identified as Jonathan Turner who was inside a white Honda car. Beck...
wtva.com
Law enforcement investigating fatal shooting in Eupora
EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement in Webster County is investigating a fatal shooting in Eupora. Webster County Sheriff David Gore said it happened at the Westwood Apartments Wednesday morning. Sheriff Gore said they haven’t arrested anyone, but they do have a suspect. Webster County Coroner Scott Dean said...
wcbi.com
One arrest made in Peco Foods drive-by shooting incident
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police make an arrest in a drive-by shooting that happened near a busy business. 20-year-old Erik Blanchard is facing several charges, including drive-by shooting, disorderly conduct, and firing a weapon within the city limits. He remains in the Clay County jail. Police...
Mississippi man arrested after he was found walking around park without clothes
A man accused of walking around a Mississippi park without his clothes was ordered held without bond after he was arrested on a third indecent exposure charge. On 09-25-2022 at approximately 10:45 am Tupelo Police were called to the Joyner Park area for a male walking without his clothes. A...
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus man sentenced to 25 years in Alabama for shooting
A Columbus man has been sentenced to serve 25 years in prison for shooting an Ethelsville man in August 2020, according to a press release from Alabama 24th Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin. Eric Daniel Jennings, 38, pleaded guilty to assaulting a 38-year-old man in what Hamlin called “a premeditated...
wcbi.com
East Columbus house catches fire early this morning
COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – Columbus Firefighters say an East Columbus home is a total loss after an early morning fire. Firefighters were called to this home in the 1900 block of Short Main around 2:30 this morning. You can see smoke coming from the top of the home. Columbus...
wtva.com
Tupelo PD seeking public's help in shooting investigation
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is seeking information about a drive-by shooting. According to a TPD news release, officers interviewed a woman Monday at the emergency room. She was suffering from a gunshot wound. Police described the victim’s injury as serious but not life-threatening. The victim...
wtva.com
One dead after overnight shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A late night early morning shooting in East Columbus has left a 24 year old Columbus man dead. First responders got the call around 11:30 p.m. about a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Lehmberg Road at the Country Air Apartments. Lowndes County Coroner...
wcbi.com
Columbus Police search for murder suspect
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There are still more questions than answers after a weekend shooting leaves a former New Hope Football stand-out dead. Columbus Police responded to a call at Country Air Apartments on Lehmberg Road, Saturday, just before midnight. When they got there, they found 24-year-old Taekion Reed...
wcbi.com
Woman arrested for hitting Lowndes County deputy with her vehicle
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo woman is accused of hitting a Lowndes County deputy with her vehicle. 31-year-old Sherriane Cayson is facing a number of charges, including three counts of vehicular assault, trafficking of controlled substances, DUI, and others. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says when deputies pulled Cayson...
wcbi.com
Columbus man sentenced to over two decades in Alabama prison
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man will spend the next 25 years in an Alabama prison for shooting a family member. Eric Daniel Jennings pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in the August 2020 shooting of an Ethelsville man described as an extended family member. The District Attorney’s office...
wtva.com
Fire destroyed home Wednesday morning in Oktibbeha County
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire rekindled Wednesday morning at a home in Oktibbeha County and left it in ruins. Oktibbeha County Fire Services Coordinator Patrick Warner said the home is along Highway 82 West between Mathiston and Starkville. He said firefighters first responded to the home Tuesday evening at...
wcbi.com
Police investigate apartment shooting, murder in West Point
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators are working on a shooting case at a West Point apartment complex. It happened just before midnight on Sunday. Now, one man is charged with the death of a West Point man. Clay County Coroner Alvin Carter identified the homicide victim as 22-year-old...
Homicide investigation underway after Tuscaloosa apartment complex shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night and left one man dead. According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers arrived to the 400 block of 8th Avenue NE, River Road apartments around 11 p.m. on reports of a shooting . Upon arrival, officers found a man dead […]
wcbi.com
Local committee begins search for new Columbus police chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The committee charged with finding the next Columbus police chief met for the first time this morning. This meeting was designed to start the search process and look at the qualifications of the applicants. Ten people make up the group. City leaders, administrators, and four...
wvtm13.com
Northport man sentenced to prison for firearm possession
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal judge sentenced a Northport man to 20 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Dedrick McDowell, 24, to 240 months in prison. “We are grateful for the work of the Tuscaloosa and Northport Police...
24-year-old Tuscaloosa County man gets 20 years in federal prison for being a felon with a gun
A Tuscaloosa County man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Chief U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler delivered the 240-month sentence for 24-year-old Dedrick Dawon McDowell on Tuesday, according to a joint announcement Wednesday by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and ATF Acting Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.
Man Killed in Shooting at Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Saturday Night
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot to death at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex Saturday night. Jack Kennedy, the commander of the mutli-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media Sunday morning that Tuscaloosa Police officers were called to River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue Northeast on reports of a shooting.
wvtm13.com
Man found shot to death at Tuscaloosa apartment complex
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa police are investigating a Saturday night homicide at the River Road Apartments. Police were called around 11 p.m. to the 400 block of 8th Avenue Northeast on a report that a person had been shot. When they arrived at the apartment complex they found a...
