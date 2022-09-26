Read full article on original website
Memorial for Dwayne Grimes
A memorial celebration of life for Dwayne Grimes of Sulphur Springs will be held on his birthday, Monday, Oct. 3rd, at 11am in the chapel of First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held in the chapel from 10:00-11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to First Baptist Church of Sulphur Springs or their favorite charity.
Tickets For 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival Now On Sale For $8 Each Or 4 For $28
Tickets for this year’s 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, are on sale at the Chamber of Commerce office, local banks and online!. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28. You can purchase them at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
Information About the Preparatory CDL Truck Driving Course at the Paris Junior College-Sulphur Springs Center
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Instructor Mike Minihan, standing, explains one of the topics to his students in the preparatory CDL truck driving class. The students are, from left, Ricardo Yanez, David Tilley and David Kemp. Back: Miranda Hodges and Fred Gilstrap. The class is part of the adult education program at the campus. Call 903-885-1232 for more information about the course.
Getting Back To Family
I have often said that strong marriages make strong families and strong families make strong communities. We must remember that today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders. Somewhere along the way, Americans have lost the idea of putting emphasis on strong relationships. The violence, confusion, misbehaviors, and lack of respect have caused major problems in schools and communities. Teachers are exhausted at the end of the day because many students are disrespectful and often belligerent. Law enforcement officials are being stretched to the breaking point, and families are crumbling.
Sulphur Springs homecoming royalty named
Homecoming royalty was named Friday at Gerald Prim Stadium during pre-game activities before a packed house. Miley Fisher was named homecoming queen with Addisyn Wall and Angeles Cruz given honors as princesses. The honors were voted on by the student body at Sulphur Springs High School. Awards were presented by...
Ribeye Round Up Saturday Oct 1 In Sulphur Springs
Don’t miss the Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup on Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs this Saturday. The event features a steak cook-off which will include more than 40 cook teams, an educational trade show, a free Bobby Irwin concert, and more. You can also get a blue Ribeye Roundup T-shirt for just $14 at the Chamber of Commerce office.
Fannin County joins Collin, Grayson, Rockwall counties with ban on outdoor burning
Despite milder temperatures, the risk of wildfire is on the rise in Northeast Texas. Much of the region is experiencing moderate to severe drought. Yesterday in Hunt County, firefighters battled a large blaze west of Neylandville that burned 63 acres before being contained. Elsewhere around the state, fire departments in the Ark-La-Tex region battled several fires around Lake O the Pines and Lake Bob Sandlin. The Texas A&M Forest Service rates fire danger as moderate around most of the region today, but breezy conditions on Thursday are forecast to increase the risk. In response to conditions, some counties have re-instated bans on outdoor burning. Fannin County enacted a burn ban yesterday. Burn bans are also in effect in Grayson, Collin, and Rockwall counties.
PHOTOS: See You at the Pole 2022 around East Texas
EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Students across East Texas gathered on Wednesday morning at their school’s flag pole for a moment of prayer and song during the See You At The Pole event. Students from kindergarten through 12th grade took the time to reflect on their faith while leaning on each other. KETK visited Overton and […]
Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On Building Burglary Charge
A Sulphur Springs man was jailed on a building burglary charge Monday morning, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Todd Evans and Deputy Aaron Chaney located a wanted man at his rural Sulphur Springs residence and took him into custody at 10 a.m. Sept. 26, 2022.
Hershel Allen Ballard, Sr.
Graveside services for Hershel Allen Ballard, Sr., age 83, of Paris will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Red Hill Cemetery in Powderly, Texas, with Bro. Tiny Freelen officiating. Pallbearers will be Dolan Ballard, Cecil Ballard, Ron Ballard, Cody Nixon, Brad Ballard and John Ballard. There will be no formal visitation.
Greenville City Council to consider agreement with subdivision developer Altura Homes
In Greenville, at a meeting tonight, the city council is expected to consider the approval of a proposed residential subdivision on the south side of the city. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the development is opposed by some residents in the area because of the anticipated effects on the neighborhood’s traffic flow. The city council is expected to review an agreement with Rockwall-based Altura Homes, which wants to build Forest Ridge Estates, a $4.4 million project. The Herald Banner reports agreement would have the city pay Altura $2.9 million for road construction and another $1.5 million for the saving of mature trees and other measures. Residents of the nearby Hunter’s Run neighborhood oppose a proposed link from the subdivision to Hunter’s Run by way of Cheltenham Place. They say the narrow streets in Hunter’s Run could not safely accommodate the increased traffic. Tonight’s regular session of the Greenville City Council meeting is set for 6 p.m.
Calendar of events
MADD Northeast Texas Walk - Sept. 24 - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Shannon Oaks Church. Corvette Club Corvette Show - all day - Saturday, Sep. 24. Lone Star Heritage Quilt Show - Saturday, Sept. 24 - 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - The ROC in Sulphur Springs. Oct....
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Bijou from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Bijou — from the SPCA of East Texas. Bijou is a 3-month-old DSH-mix and is a completely different kitten now than he was when he was surrendered to the rescue. His silky black fur will make you constantly want to give him pets! Bijou has been around other animals and is very active. He will need a family that can keep up with his playfulness.
A Welding Student From Campbell in the Paris Junior College Welding Shop
Welding student Charles Duffey of Campbell, right, looks on as PJC-Sulphur Springs Center welding instructor John Plemons inspects his “fillet welds” project, or joining two pieces together. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the...
Obituary – James Coppedge
A private graveside service for James Coppedge, age 73, of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Restlawn Memorial Park with a celebration of life immediately following at the family residence. Mr. Coppedge passed away on September 22, 2022 after a brief illness.
Irene Theresa Smith Clayton
Irene Theresa Smith Clayton was born in Winnsboro, Texas, on July 20, 1931, to the parentage of Willie Smith and Creogia Newton Smith. She entered into eternal rest on September 21, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful...
Lamar County booking report || Sept. 27, 2022
KELLY, CONNIE DARLENE – JNISI/CRIMINAL TRESPASS. MURRAY, SHELBY LYNN – DCC/BURGLARY OF A HABITATION. LANG, TRENNY DANA – CCC/DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND.
Titus County Bookings
Titus County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Tamiya Lashae McGee of Arlington on outstanding warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Violating her Parole. Her bond is $21,500.
Reserve A Seat For the 49th Christmas Joys Holiday Program Before They Are All Gone
By Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Family and Community Health Extension Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. The month of October is knocking on the door, which means the annual Extension holiday program, “Christmas Joys” is not far behind! Formerly known as Christmas Show and Tell, this program was started by my predecessor, Janie Crump, and I have continued the legend. It is a highlight of the year for many people. Not only is it an entertaining program, but for me personally, it kicks off the holiday season!
Man Arrested For Stealing Vehicle From Arkansas
Only after a second encounter with officers was a 51-year-old man arrested for stealing a vehicle from Arkansas. A communications operator’s mistake in running the truck’s license plate incorrectly and slow response in response to queries about a checkbook in the man’s possession Friday resulted in sheriff’s officers not learning the vehicle had been stolen from Hot Springs, Arkansas until Sunday morning, according to arrest reports.
