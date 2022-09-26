ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

WATCH: Family of bears break into home for a quick snack

By Justin Glowacki
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

POCONO LAKE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A homeowner in Monroe County received an unusual alert on his Ring doorbell earlier this month, a mother bear and her cubs impatiently waiting for him to open the door. By the time anyone was able to make it back to the house, it seems the family of bears couldn’t wait any longer.

On September 2, a mother bear and her cubs were caught by Jon Costanzo’s Ring doorbell waiting for someone to open the door. When Costanzo received the alert on his phone he immediately called the game warden and security.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uH5kP_0iAf7lZ700
    Courtesy of Jon Costanzo
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CMfVE_0iAf7lZ700
    Courtesy of Jon Costanzo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20QZTo_0iAf7lZ700
Courtesy of Jon Costanzo

But by the time the game warden could respond, it seems like Costanzo had no way to prevent this reverse sequence of Goldilocks and the Three Bears from taking place.

Thankfully, no one was injured and there was no major damage to the home, unless you count a completely empty fridge and a mess on the floor a lot of damage.

The bears were able to make their escape this time, but according to Costanzo, they returned the next day. They tried entering the same way as the day prior, but their plan was foiled when they learned Costanzo locked the doors and windows.

Costanzo said they were able to catch the family of bears and relocate two of the three bears. It’s unknown what happened to the third bear.

You don’t often think of home invasions as a family event, but in the case of these bears, they stick together when it comes to food.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 2

