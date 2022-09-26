ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tryon, NC

Tryon Daily Bulletin

Life in our Foothills September 2022 – Magnolia Trails

A New Way of Helping Memory Care Residents at LaurelWoods. The idea of writing about a memory care program at an assisted living facility never crossed my mind until it became personal. Reporters learn early on that they’re supposed to stick to the facts. “Keep your personal thoughts out of the story,” I’ve been told. But this story is different. I’m thankful that the brass at Life in Our Foothills gave me the freedom to write this accounting of the last few years of my life and how a unique program is making a difference for a loved one.
COLUMBUS, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Wine and Paint Night at FENCE

On Thursday, October 6 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. FENCE will host a Wine and Paint Class featuring local artist, Becky Hyatt Rickenbaker. Becky will be teaching attendees to paint a colorful chicken. Becky will walk attendees through the painting process on a pre-sketched 11×14 inch canvas. Beginner painters are welcome to attend! Each attendee will take home a painting that they can add to their home decor or gift to a loved one!
TRYON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

“Ferns of the Carolinas” to be presented at Landrum Library

Join Conserving Carolina and the Landrum Library for a free lecture entitled, “Ferns of the Carolinas,” presented by naturalist and educator, Tim Lee. The program will be held on Tuesday, October 4 at 6 p.m. at the Landrum Library, 111 East Asbury Drive in Landrum. Ferns are familiar...
LANDRUM, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Take a saunter this autumn at Pearson’s Falls

The Blue Ridge Foothills are beckoning us into autumn again. It’s cooler now, the air is crisper and Pearson’s Falls and Glen, our own national treasure, is starting to show its fall colors with dazzling displays of crimson and gold. Now is a perfect time and place for...
TRYON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Wood Carvers, Whittlers, & Wood Crafters Festival set for Saturday

Discover Columbus is hosting the annual Wood Carvers, Whittlers, & Wood Crafters Festival on October 1, 2022, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm inside Stearns Gym on North Peak Street. This festival continues to promise a unique fun-filled day with a growing variety of local and regional amateur and professional wood carvers, whittlers, turners, and wood crafters showing, selling, and giving demonstrations. Local restaurants are nearby.
COLUMBUS, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Reaction to accident is disheartening

It makes me sick to think people would applaud Helping Hands not getting funding from Waynesville after such horrible circumstances occurred. Nicole Kott is an imperfect human just like the rest of us. She made a mistake, a mistake that has changed her life forever. This mistake should not negate all the amazing work she and Helping Hands have done in this community. This organization stepped in when it was most needed and has been incredibly responsible with the funds it’s been tasked with administering thus far.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Tryon Arts and Crafts School’s Yard Sale Fundraiser postponed

Due to forecasted inclement weather this weekend, Tryon Arts and Crafts School’s Yard Sale Fundraiser has been postponed by one week. The new yard sale dates are Friday, Oct. 7 from 12 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The early bird sale for event helpers will be on Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m, with an 11:40 a.m to 12 p.m. presale for TACS members. TACS still needs volunteers for setup, pricing, and selling.
TRYON, NC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Fall Fun for the Whole Family at Strawberry Hill

If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family this fall in the Greenville-Spartanburg area, Strawberry Hill Cooley Farms needs to be on your list. In fact, it should probably be on your bucket list every year. Strawberry Hill and Cooley Farms have been family owned and operated since 1947, and they truly understand and value families. With a cafe, ice cream shop, and produce stand of fresh pumpkins, jellies, jams, corn, and more, you’ll find plenty to satisfy your cravings. Plus, the hay ride and corn maze provide more than enough entertainment and memory-making for a couple of hours.
CHESNEE, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Herbalist Samantha Dickens has a tea for what ails you

Owner and operator of Bloodroot Hollow Herb Nursery continues ancient tradition. If you’ve recently visited Polk County Farmers Markets, you may have run across the Bloodroot Hollow Herb Nursery booth. Owned and operated by Samantha Dickens of Saluda, Bloodroot Hollow Herb Nursery has recently begun selling her handcrafted tea blends.
SALUDA, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Frederick E. “Rick” Placak, Jr.

Columbus– Frederick E. “Rick” Placak, Jr. age 78 of Columbus, NC passed away September 21, 2022. Rick was born in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Fred and Margaret (Peg) Placak. Rick was a graduate of Christ School, Wofford College, and served in the U.S. Army. His professional career span 50 years as a residential realtor and appraiser, incorporating the business, Village Properties, and Appraisal Services, in 1989.
COLUMBUS, NC
country1037fm.com

Blind and Autistic Zac Brown Band Fan Blows Everyone Away At Charlotte Concert

Zac Brown promised his show in Charlotte would be something incredibly special and it sure was, in many ways. Zac brought on stage a very special young lady with talent to burn. Her name is Brianna Shirley, she is from Spartanburg, and she blew everyone away with her version of “Colder Weather”. Brianna was born legally blind and autistic, she was also born with an incredible gift for music.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Steps to HOPE sheds light on Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Steps to HOPE is committed to spreading awareness in our community like never before. Purple banners will be raised on flag posts throughout the downtown areas of Landrum, Columbus, Tryon, and Saluda with informational slogans and statistics featured on each. Purple ribbon signs will be displayed at Stearns Park in Columbus, on the hill in downtown Tryon, Steps to HOPE Thrift Barn in Landrum, and McCreery Park in Saluda. Each purple ribbon sign will bear the name of a North Carolina victim and his or her age at the time of death in white lettering. His or her photo and story regarding their death will be featured on the back. Names, photos, and stories of local residents who have lost their lives from domestic violence-related incidents since 1981 will also be spread at the same locations – their names appear in black.
SALUDA, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Albert Henderson Creasy

Columbus– Albert Henderson Creasy, age 86, died unexpectedly from natural causes on September 24, 2022, at Tryon Estates in Columbus, N.C. He left as he lived, quietly and without bothering or being a burden to anyone. He was born in Wilmington, N.C. on January 31, 1936, to the late William Bullock Creasy, Sr., and Mary Elizabeth Kelly Creasy. He was predeceased by his brother, Bill Creasy, and his niece, Elizabeth Creasy.
COLUMBUS, NC
country1037fm.com

Famous North Carolina Mansion One of the Most Real Haunted Houses in America

As October approaches and fall kicks off, spooky season is upon us. If there is one thing I enjoy, it’s anything scary or haunted. I enjoy everything from haunted houses to ghost movies, it’s just fun! Well, did you know in North Carolina we’ve got one of the most haunted houses in America? Sounds insane, right?
ASHEVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

South Carolina Bach Choir to perform in Tryon next week

The South Carolina Bach Choir will be celebrating the start of their 2022-2023 season with a concert in Tryon at Holy Cross Episcopal Church on October 7 at 7 p.m. This is a big year in the study and performance of the music of Johann Sebastian Bach. Three hundred years ago (in the spring of 1723), Bach took over the post of Cantor of St. Thomas Church and director of the music for the city of Leipzig. This is an important moment in Bach’s life as he felt he was now able to fulfill his dream of creating what he called “well-appointed church music”.
TRYON, NC

