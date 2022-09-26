Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
Related
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Life in our Foothills September 2022 – Magnolia Trails
A New Way of Helping Memory Care Residents at LaurelWoods. The idea of writing about a memory care program at an assisted living facility never crossed my mind until it became personal. Reporters learn early on that they’re supposed to stick to the facts. “Keep your personal thoughts out of the story,” I’ve been told. But this story is different. I’m thankful that the brass at Life in Our Foothills gave me the freedom to write this accounting of the last few years of my life and how a unique program is making a difference for a loved one.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Saluda Historic Depot October Train Tales features “Night at the Museum”
Night at the Museum will be presented at the Saluda Historic Depot and Museum on Friday, October 21 at 6:30 p.m. Visit the Saluda Historic Depot at 32 W. Main St.in Saluda, where you will witness Saluda history come to life. Night at the Museum will include 8 historical vignettes...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Partnership for Children of the Foothills and Rotary Club of Tryon share the gift of reading
Partnership for Children of the Foothills has once again partnered with the Tryon Rotary Club to bring a new “Little Library” to the community. The latest Little Library is located at the Sunny View Clubhouse in Polk County. “We are so excited to be able to continue to...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Wine and Paint Night at FENCE
On Thursday, October 6 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. FENCE will host a Wine and Paint Class featuring local artist, Becky Hyatt Rickenbaker. Becky will be teaching attendees to paint a colorful chicken. Becky will walk attendees through the painting process on a pre-sketched 11×14 inch canvas. Beginner painters are welcome to attend! Each attendee will take home a painting that they can add to their home decor or gift to a loved one!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tryon Daily Bulletin
“Ferns of the Carolinas” to be presented at Landrum Library
Join Conserving Carolina and the Landrum Library for a free lecture entitled, “Ferns of the Carolinas,” presented by naturalist and educator, Tim Lee. The program will be held on Tuesday, October 4 at 6 p.m. at the Landrum Library, 111 East Asbury Drive in Landrum. Ferns are familiar...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Take a saunter this autumn at Pearson’s Falls
The Blue Ridge Foothills are beckoning us into autumn again. It’s cooler now, the air is crisper and Pearson’s Falls and Glen, our own national treasure, is starting to show its fall colors with dazzling displays of crimson and gold. Now is a perfect time and place for...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Wood Carvers, Whittlers, & Wood Crafters Festival set for Saturday
Discover Columbus is hosting the annual Wood Carvers, Whittlers, & Wood Crafters Festival on October 1, 2022, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm inside Stearns Gym on North Peak Street. This festival continues to promise a unique fun-filled day with a growing variety of local and regional amateur and professional wood carvers, whittlers, turners, and wood crafters showing, selling, and giving demonstrations. Local restaurants are nearby.
Smoky Mountain News
Reaction to accident is disheartening
It makes me sick to think people would applaud Helping Hands not getting funding from Waynesville after such horrible circumstances occurred. Nicole Kott is an imperfect human just like the rest of us. She made a mistake, a mistake that has changed her life forever. This mistake should not negate all the amazing work she and Helping Hands have done in this community. This organization stepped in when it was most needed and has been incredibly responsible with the funds it’s been tasked with administering thus far.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Tryon Arts and Crafts School’s Yard Sale Fundraiser postponed
Due to forecasted inclement weather this weekend, Tryon Arts and Crafts School’s Yard Sale Fundraiser has been postponed by one week. The new yard sale dates are Friday, Oct. 7 from 12 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The early bird sale for event helpers will be on Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m, with an 11:40 a.m to 12 p.m. presale for TACS members. TACS still needs volunteers for setup, pricing, and selling.
The Ghost Of Willie Earle And The Haunting Of Pickens County Museum
There is a ghost roaming the halls of Pickens County Museum in South Carolina and his name is Willie Earle. The post The Ghost Of Willie Earle And The Haunting Of Pickens County Museum appeared first on NewsOne.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Fall Fun for the Whole Family at Strawberry Hill
If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family this fall in the Greenville-Spartanburg area, Strawberry Hill Cooley Farms needs to be on your list. In fact, it should probably be on your bucket list every year. Strawberry Hill and Cooley Farms have been family owned and operated since 1947, and they truly understand and value families. With a cafe, ice cream shop, and produce stand of fresh pumpkins, jellies, jams, corn, and more, you’ll find plenty to satisfy your cravings. Plus, the hay ride and corn maze provide more than enough entertainment and memory-making for a couple of hours.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Herbalist Samantha Dickens has a tea for what ails you
Owner and operator of Bloodroot Hollow Herb Nursery continues ancient tradition. If you’ve recently visited Polk County Farmers Markets, you may have run across the Bloodroot Hollow Herb Nursery booth. Owned and operated by Samantha Dickens of Saluda, Bloodroot Hollow Herb Nursery has recently begun selling her handcrafted tea blends.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Frederick E. “Rick” Placak, Jr.
Columbus– Frederick E. “Rick” Placak, Jr. age 78 of Columbus, NC passed away September 21, 2022. Rick was born in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Fred and Margaret (Peg) Placak. Rick was a graduate of Christ School, Wofford College, and served in the U.S. Army. His professional career span 50 years as a residential realtor and appraiser, incorporating the business, Village Properties, and Appraisal Services, in 1989.
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Visiting your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something there for everyone.
country1037fm.com
Blind and Autistic Zac Brown Band Fan Blows Everyone Away At Charlotte Concert
Zac Brown promised his show in Charlotte would be something incredibly special and it sure was, in many ways. Zac brought on stage a very special young lady with talent to burn. Her name is Brianna Shirley, she is from Spartanburg, and she blew everyone away with her version of “Colder Weather”. Brianna was born legally blind and autistic, she was also born with an incredible gift for music.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Steps to HOPE sheds light on Domestic Violence Awareness Month
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Steps to HOPE is committed to spreading awareness in our community like never before. Purple banners will be raised on flag posts throughout the downtown areas of Landrum, Columbus, Tryon, and Saluda with informational slogans and statistics featured on each. Purple ribbon signs will be displayed at Stearns Park in Columbus, on the hill in downtown Tryon, Steps to HOPE Thrift Barn in Landrum, and McCreery Park in Saluda. Each purple ribbon sign will bear the name of a North Carolina victim and his or her age at the time of death in white lettering. His or her photo and story regarding their death will be featured on the back. Names, photos, and stories of local residents who have lost their lives from domestic violence-related incidents since 1981 will also be spread at the same locations – their names appear in black.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Albert Henderson Creasy
Columbus– Albert Henderson Creasy, age 86, died unexpectedly from natural causes on September 24, 2022, at Tryon Estates in Columbus, N.C. He left as he lived, quietly and without bothering or being a burden to anyone. He was born in Wilmington, N.C. on January 31, 1936, to the late William Bullock Creasy, Sr., and Mary Elizabeth Kelly Creasy. He was predeceased by his brother, Bill Creasy, and his niece, Elizabeth Creasy.
country1037fm.com
Famous North Carolina Mansion One of the Most Real Haunted Houses in America
As October approaches and fall kicks off, spooky season is upon us. If there is one thing I enjoy, it’s anything scary or haunted. I enjoy everything from haunted houses to ghost movies, it’s just fun! Well, did you know in North Carolina we’ve got one of the most haunted houses in America? Sounds insane, right?
Tryon Daily Bulletin
South Carolina Bach Choir to perform in Tryon next week
The South Carolina Bach Choir will be celebrating the start of their 2022-2023 season with a concert in Tryon at Holy Cross Episcopal Church on October 7 at 7 p.m. This is a big year in the study and performance of the music of Johann Sebastian Bach. Three hundred years ago (in the spring of 1723), Bach took over the post of Cantor of St. Thomas Church and director of the music for the city of Leipzig. This is an important moment in Bach’s life as he felt he was now able to fulfill his dream of creating what he called “well-appointed church music”.
WYFF4.com
Greenville doctors concerned over rise in pediatric Delta 8 overdoses
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville Prisma Health doctors say they're seeing a concerning rise in pediatric emergency room patients from Delta 8 overdoses. Delta 8 and Delta 9 are derived from hemp and contain THC. Adults use it for sleep or relaxation purposes. "A sense of euphoria and kind of...
Comments / 0