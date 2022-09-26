October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Steps to HOPE is committed to spreading awareness in our community like never before. Purple banners will be raised on flag posts throughout the downtown areas of Landrum, Columbus, Tryon, and Saluda with informational slogans and statistics featured on each. Purple ribbon signs will be displayed at Stearns Park in Columbus, on the hill in downtown Tryon, Steps to HOPE Thrift Barn in Landrum, and McCreery Park in Saluda. Each purple ribbon sign will bear the name of a North Carolina victim and his or her age at the time of death in white lettering. His or her photo and story regarding their death will be featured on the back. Names, photos, and stories of local residents who have lost their lives from domestic violence-related incidents since 1981 will also be spread at the same locations – their names appear in black.

SALUDA, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO